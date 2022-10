SAN LUIS OBISPO, Calif. - Next week is National Childhood Lead Poisoning Prevention Week. Tom Cuddy from San Luis Obispo County Public Health appeared live on NewsChannel 3-12 to discuss ways to prevent lead poising and signs to watch for.

Resources are available on the SLO County Public Health website here .

The post Ways to prevent lead poisoning and signs to watch for appeared first on News Channel 3-12 .