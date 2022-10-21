ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Significant cooling on deck

By Christa Kurkjian
 4 days ago
Temperatures were slightly cooler on Thursday, but a significant drop in temperatures is expected by Saturday. Friday will bring widespread heat relief for the entire region, but the coolest day of the week is expected to be Saturday.

An approaching system of low pressure, increasing onshore flow, and the return of the marine layer along the coast is responsible for the big change that is forecasted. Night to morning low clouds and fog return for coastal communities after several days of minimal to no cloud cover. Wind speeds will also pick up Saturday, accompanying the slight chance for light misting and a patchy drizzle.

The cooling trend continues tomorrow, with highs inland dropping to the upper 70s to low 80s. Along the coast, highs will be in the 60s and 70s. These highs are near normal for this time of year and the weather this weekend will be fall-like.

