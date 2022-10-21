Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
WANTED: New Mexico man repeatedly getting into police chases
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – A New Mexico man who keeps getting into police chases this year — and keeps getting out of jail with the promise he’ll behave — is now on the run. You might remember Paul Mares from earlier this year – he was on probation when he took state police on a chaotic 15-minute chase on I-25 near Las Vegas after running a stop sign.
San Miguel County declares emergency over staffing levels at detention center
LAS VEGAS, N.M. (KRQE) – San Miguel County has declared an emergency over the situation at the county’s detention center. They have a staff shortage and say too many people have been arrested. The facility is usually full, and when the detention center reaches capacity, they rely on other counties for assistance which costs the county thousands […]
marketplace.org
When prescribed burns spiral into devastating wildfires, who pays the price?
New Mexico’s Calf Canyon/Hermits Peak Fire destroyed Louie Trujillo’s family cabin in the Sangre De Cristo mountains. Then, it started moving east. “The fire was on this mountain ridge that you can see from this window. It was just about to creep into the city,” Trujillo said, speaking from city hall in Las Vegas, New Mexico. He’s the mayor and a social worker at a local psychiatric hospital.
