ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Galveston County, TX

Comments / 6

Related
KHOU

RSV cases on the rise in children across the country | Check symptoms

HOUSTON — Hospitals across the country are seeing a spike in cases RSV, leaving doctors scrambling to find open beds. According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are 28 pediatric ICU beds available in our region. Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UT Health Houston...
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

How corneal molding helps kids stay active without glasses getting in the way

HOUSTON — Corneal molding reshapes the cornea through specially designed contact lenses, worn only at night. This non-invasive procedure is a safe and affordable alternative to Lasik surgery. Eye Health Consultants has a limited-time special offer: the first 25 callers get $300 off corneal molding when they mention "Great...
HOUSTON, TX
wtaw.com

Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville

The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
fox26houston.com

3 school buses involved in major crash in Galveston County

GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A major crash involving school buses occurred in Galveston County on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that around 11 a.m. three full school buses were in a major crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765. The crash caused all main lanes of the highway to close.
GALVESTON COUNTY, TX
KHOU

The AK Pain & Spine Center can help you turn off your back pain

HOUSTON — There are 1.5 million new diagnoses of spinal stenosis in our country per year. It's the #1 reason for spine surgery. Traditionally this was treated with a large incision, and removal of bone and muscle. This would result in a 12-16 month recovery. People dealing with back...
HOUSTON, TX
hellowoodlands.com

Houston Methodist Receives Anonymous $10 Million Commitment to Expand Academic Medical Education in The Woodlands

HOUSTON, TX – Houston Methodist has received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment that will support the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. This is the first time a Texas Medical Center institution will offer a sponsored academic medical program specifically at one of its community hospitals, which will include fellowships in cardiovascular disease, orthopedic surgery, pulmonary critical care and sports medicine, among others.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program

Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
THE WOODLANDS, TX
KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy