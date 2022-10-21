Read full article on original website
Related
'Wait times are up' | Earlier-than-normal uptick in RSV, flu cases leading to busy hospitals
HOUSTON — Houston area children’s hospitals are watching the availability of their beds closely as they deal with high levels of flu and RSV cases several weeks and months ahead of the usual flu/RSV season. Dr. Michael Chang, associate professor of pediatrics at UTHealth McGovern Medical School and...
KHOU
RSV cases on the rise in children across the country | Check symptoms
HOUSTON — Hospitals across the country are seeing a spike in cases RSV, leaving doctors scrambling to find open beds. According to Texas Health and Human Services, there are 28 pediatric ICU beds available in our region. Dr. Michael Chang, a pediatric infectious disease specialist with UT Health Houston...
Boil water notice in effect for some customers in Spring
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is prompted by a low water pressure incident.
Boil water notice in effect for residents in Cypress caused by low water pressure
The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said the notice is for low water pressure throughout the district's system.
Click2Houston.com
Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season
HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
Updated Moderna COVID-19 booster shots available for kids at Houston Health Department
HOUSTON — Parents looking for updated bivalent COVID-19 booster shots for children can now get them from the Houston Health Department. The CDC recently expanded updated boosters from Pfizer for kids between the ages of 5-11, and from Moderna for those between the ages of 6-17. Right now, the...
KHOU
How corneal molding helps kids stay active without glasses getting in the way
HOUSTON — Corneal molding reshapes the cornea through specially designed contact lenses, worn only at night. This non-invasive procedure is a safe and affordable alternative to Lasik surgery. Eye Health Consultants has a limited-time special offer: the first 25 callers get $300 off corneal molding when they mention "Great...
Harris County voters wade through longest ballot in the state on first day of early voting
HOUSTON — Tens of thousands of Texas voters aren't waiting until Election Day on Nov. 8 to cast their ballots. Early voting began Monday and continues through Nov. 4. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. except on Sunday, Oct. 30 when they're open from noon to 7 p.m. Voters can go to any of the 99 polling locations in the county where they're registered.
wtaw.com
Brazoria County Man Drowns At Lake Somerville
The body of a Brazoria County man who went missing Sunday afternoon in at Lake Somerville was recovered Monday morning. According to the Burleson County sheriff’s office, a death investigation by their department and state game wardens determined that the death of 64 year old John Ross Laughlin was the result of an accidental drowning.
fox26houston.com
3 school buses involved in major crash in Galveston County
GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas - A major crash involving school buses occurred in Galveston County on Saturday. The Texas Department of Transportation reported that around 11 a.m. three full school buses were in a major crash on I-45 Gulf Freeway northbound at FM 1765. The crash caused all main lanes of the highway to close.
New poll shows heated race for Harris County judge is too close to call
HOUSTON — As early voting begins in Texas, one of the hottest races to watch is for Harris County judge where Democratic incumbent Lina Hidalgo is facing Republican challenger Alexandra Mealer. According to a new University of Houston poll, Mealer holds a slight lead with Election Day just two...
KHOU
The AK Pain & Spine Center can help you turn off your back pain
HOUSTON — There are 1.5 million new diagnoses of spinal stenosis in our country per year. It's the #1 reason for spine surgery. Traditionally this was treated with a large incision, and removal of bone and muscle. This would result in a 12-16 month recovery. People dealing with back...
hellowoodlands.com
Houston Methodist Receives Anonymous $10 Million Commitment to Expand Academic Medical Education in The Woodlands
HOUSTON, TX – Houston Methodist has received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment that will support the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. This is the first time a Texas Medical Center institution will offer a sponsored academic medical program specifically at one of its community hospitals, which will include fellowships in cardiovascular disease, orthopedic surgery, pulmonary critical care and sports medicine, among others.
Big boat fire challenges firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula
BOLIVAR PENINSULA, Texas — Firefighters on Bolivar Peninsula had their hands full with a large boat fire overnight. The boat -- possibly a ferry -- went up in flames at a dock on 16th Street. Bolivar firefighters ran out of water so Santa Fe sent at least two water...
18-year-old hit by vehicle near Benjamin Davis High School in N. Harris County, Pct. 4 says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 18-year-old girl was hit by a car behind Benjamin Davis High School Monday morning, according to the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office. The girl was seriously injured after she was hit by a car while walking to school near Spears Road in the Greenspoint area in north Harris County, according to the Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital announces anonymous $10M gift will be used to expand academic program
Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital received a $10 million donation, the hospital announced Oct. 21. (Andrew Christman/Community Impact) Houston Methodist announced Oct. 21 it received an anonymous $10 million philanthropic commitment it will use for the expansion of its academic medical program into The Woodlands. The expansion marks the first...
VERIFY: No, there are not fewer early voting locations in Harris County
HOUSTON — Voters want convenience. They don’t want to stand in long lines or travel long distances to cast their ballot. That's one reason a lot of people will vote early for the midterm election. Charlie asked the Verify team, “Is it true there are fewer early voting...
Severe thunderstorms with damaging gusts heading for Houston, SE Texas
A low-pressure system harboring strong winds and possible tornados will roll through Harris County Tuesday.
The Texas District 10 congressional seat is on the ballot – what you need to know
The congressional district represents more than 900,000 residents in parts of Austin, Bastrop, Colorado, Fayette, Harris, Lee, Travis, Washington and Waller counties.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Newsmakers: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo confident as new poll shows she trails challenger
Khambrel Marshall sits down with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo, who is running for reelection. Fighting to keep her seat, it’s apparently ‘deja vu’ when another political newcomer, Alexandra Del Moral Mealer, hopes to unseat her. After the taping of this program, a new poll released by...
KHOU
Houston, TX
61K+
Followers
13K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Houston local newshttps://www.khou.com/
Comments / 6