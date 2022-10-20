Read full article on original website
Berks County Man Gets Almost Three Years for Attacks on January 6th Insurrection at the U.S. CapitolMonica Leigh FrenchBerks County, PA
Washington DC Council Approved a Bill to Allow Non-citizens the Right to VoteTom HandyWashington, DC
A couple found strangers in the same home they had bought in MarylandhellasClinton, MD
Annapolis Town Center East Village Grand Opening This OctoberAmber AlexandriaAnnapolis, MD
Pro-life activist sues city of Baltimore, alleging First Amendment discriminationLive Action NewsBaltimore, MD
HAGERT FAMILY DENTISTRY
Dr. Christie Hagert and her team are honored to have been included in this year’s selection of Top General Dentists on the Eastern Shore! With 20 years of experience, Dr. Hagert and her friendly and professional staff offer high-quality dental care with modern technology and materials to the mid and upper Eastern Shore community. Hagert Family Dentistry is centrally located in the heart of Chestertown, Maryland across the street from Washington College. Her practice was fully renovated in 2018 and includes state-of-the-art equipment, including a digital scanner that makes restorative work and Invisalign adult orthodontics precise and convenient for patients.
Dr. Mike Hoglund
When you visit Easton Dental Studio, you are welcomed in like family. You will be treated with compassionate care, at the highest quality possible. Even the most fearful patients feel at ease at Easton Dental Studio and their staff takes pride in the trust bestowed to them by their patients. Beginning with the first phone call, Dr. Mike and his team take care of everything for you. All aspects of treatment are diligently and meticulously provided, and his patients are provided with clear, concise explanations. Dr. Mike has taken countless hours of continuing education, and will provide you with multi-disciplinary care in all areas of dentistry. This comprehensive care results in one office for all your needs.
Easton Dermatology Associates
Easton Dermatology Associates is a state-of-the-art dermatology practice located in Easton, Maryland. Since 2003, the providers at Easton Dermatology Associates have delivered exceptional skin care for patients of all ages who live on the Delmarva Peninsula. Led by board certified dermatologists Dr. Michael Del Torto and Dr. Donald Stranahan, the...
EASTERN SHORE DENTAL CARE
Dr. Scott H. Billings, a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, founded his dental practice in 1981. Dr. Christopher K. Murphy, also a graduate of the University of Maryland School of Dentistry, partnered with Dr. Billings in 1986. 41 years later, they are the largest dental care provider on the eastern shore.
DR. NISH PATEL & DR. VEERA PATEL
Starting in high school, Dr. Nish Patel began his first days working at Peepers Eyecare, filing and working as a tech. At the time, it was owned by Dr. Erick Gray, who was Dr. Nish Patel’s mentor growing up. He later went on to receive his undergraduate training at Northwestern University in Chicago and soon after, his doctorate degree at the New England College of Optometry in Boston. It was here in Boston in 2010 where he met his now wife, Dr. Veera Patel - a hard working California girl with an eye for fashionable eyewear! Dr. Veera Patel received her undergraduate degree at the University of California San Diego. After they both graduated from the New England College of Optometry, Dr. Veera Patel and Dr. Nish Patel got married in Santa Barbara, California and soon began working in Maryland for many years. Eventually, as Dr. Erick Gray retired, they took full ownership of the Peepers Gambrills and Peepers Bowie locations in 2018.
Soistman Family Dentistry
Our Dental Practice was established in Centreville, MD in October 2015. We announced the opening of our second location in Easton may of 2018. We are excited to announce we are moving to a larger location to accommodate our patients by the end of 2022. We create a personalized experience for each of our patients, both new and existing. Our practice focuses on comprehensive general dentistry for all ages. We also offer same day emergency appointments and we are always welcoming new patients.
Maryland Perspectives: Healthcare Access Maryland
Healthcare Access Maryland, or HCAM for short, is a nonprofit based in downtown Baltimore whose reach extends to individuals across several counties. Each year they connect residents with the care they need including annual physicals, women’s and children’s health, mental health, vision and dental care along with making sure returning citizens from incarceration who have medical conditions are getting the care they need. Kimberly Lyles, the Senior Director of Population Health, talks about their services and what sets them apart from other health insurance when they help connect their clients to other services. That way residents can focus on their health. She also talks about their 24-hour mental health line 410 433 5175 which is also connected with the new National Mental Health line 988.
Possible Bradford Pear #815059
Good morning, My wife and I recently purchased our home in Bowie, MD after moving from Eastern Washington state. We aren't as familiar with the native species in the area yet since we lived in a desert environment. I've attached a picture of what I believe to be a Bradford Pear tree in our yard. Can you confirm? If so, I understand that they are considered quite invasive and are there any local programs that reduce the cost of cutting it down and planting a native species.
Where to Find the Best BBQ in Maryland
You must consider a few factors when finding the best BBQ in Maryland. These include the climate, the type of meat, and the food quality. If you are visiting Maryland, trying authentic BBQ is a must. It is one of the most enjoyable activities you can do here. Wagon Wheel...
Road worker second to die after enhanced 'Move Over' law in Maryland
ADELPHI, Md. — An outpouring of support for the family of a road worker killed in Prince George’s County late last week is building momentum. Christopher Carter, 52, was killed by a car that crossed into a marked construction zone on New Hampshire Avenue Thursday, according to Prince George’s County Police.
Rockville Biotech Begins Withdrawing Clinical Trial Participants From Antiretroviral HIV Medication; “All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy”
A Maryland biotech company has taken an important next step in their HIV Clinical Trial that they hope will lead to long-term remission for participants. Rockville-based biotech company American Gene Technologies® has begun withdrawing clinical trial participants from their antiretroviral HIV medication to determine whether the gene therapy treatment works. All 7 participants have already shown safety and blood markers of efficacy, according to the press release. Full press release below:
Cashier's urging leads Maryland woman to a third major lottery prize
A Maryland woman who previously won two $10,000 lottery prizes said a cashier's urging led her to try a scratch-off ticket that earned her a $100,000 jackpot.
University of Maryland to cover tuition and fees for in-state students
COLLEGE PARK, Md. — The University of Maryland College Park announced Monday that they were increasing efforts to bring affordability to in-state students by launching a need-based financial aid program called Terrapin Commitment. The program will provide up to $20 million a year to students from the state of...
12 Best Restaurants in Rockville, MD
Located in Montgomery County, Rockville is considered part of the Baltimore-Washington Metropolitan area and is the fifth largest community in the county. It is a beautiful spot for nature lovers with various nature centers such as the Croydon Creek Nature Center and plenty of trails to enjoy the foliage of every season. It also features several delicious restaurants and bars, some of which are better than others.
Multiple Children’s Hospitals Are At Or Near Capacity Across D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
Children’s National Hospital is among local pediatric hospitals operating at or near capacity due to viral respiratory infections. A spokesperson tells DCist/WAMU that the volume at the hospital is changing hour to hour, but expects to be at or near capacity “into the near future.”. Inova’s children’s hospital...
Families rally to save a Bowie school from closing
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. - Prince George’s County families rallied Monday to save a local school from closing. The school system is changing up boundaries for the district to address a growing number of new students, a plan that could shut down several schools, including Pointer Ridge Elementary in Bowie.
The Orthopedic Center Welcomes Two New Providers
“We are so pleased to have the experience and expertise of Dr. Foster and Dr.Taylor at The Orthopedic Center,” said Thomas Stauch, MD, President and Managing Partner of The Orthopedic Center. “Their dedication to helping patients live their best, most pain-free lives, ensures the highest quality care for our community.”
MCFRS Respond to Fires in Gaithersburg and Silver Spring on Sunday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to several fires in Montgomery County on Sunday, October 23. MCFRS units were dispatched to the 3200blk of Automobile Blvd in Silver Spring for a reported building fire around 10am. According to Assistant Chief David Pazos, units arrived to find a small brush fire with no exposure to the building.
Second student reports delay in receiving scholarship money from Juneteenth Foundation
WASHINGTON - A student at Delaware State University is sounding the alarm about an organization in D.C. In September, FOX 5 told you the story of a college senior from Prince George's who was waiting on a $10,000 scholarship from The Juneteenth Foundation, and eventually received her money several weeks after school began.
WOLB Baltimore Morning Host Larry Young Sets Retirement.
Larry Young, the former Maryland State Senator turned radio host, will retire from Radio One talk WOLB Baltimore (1010) after 25 years with the station. Young will be celebrated on Thursday, Oct. 27 at a special anniversary and retirement dinner attended by Urban One founder and chairwoman Cathy Hughes and the Rev. Al Sharpton. “The Larry Young Morning Show” will officially sign off at the end of the year.
