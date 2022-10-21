ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fentanyl, heroin and guns found with drug dealers: SFPD

By John Ferrannini
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

SAN FRANCISCO ( KRON ) – The San Francisco Police Department touted two drug busts, according to a series of tweets Thursday afternoon.

In the first tweet, fentanyl, heroin and a rifle, as well as $24,000 in cash, were found with suspected drug dealers last week, police stated.

The SFPD Narcotics team found fentanyl, heroin and a rifle with suspected drug dealers. (Photo courtesy of the San Francisco Police Dept.)

“Great job #SFPD Narcotics,” the tweet stated. “Drug dealers with a nexus to SF drug dealing: Narcotics did a search warrant in Oakland last week, arrested three suspects, seized 7.16 lbs. of Fentanyl, 12g Heroin, rifle, $24k+ cash.”

Three people were arrested in relation to last week’s drug bust were Olvin Gutierrez-Nunez, a 26-year-old man; Joshua Melendez, a 25-year-old man, and Carlos Cruz-Medina, a 23-year-old man.

In the second drug bust, the SFPD narcotics unit made the trip across the Bay to Oakland “on another drug dealer connected to SF.”

Almost 3 of 4 SF accidental overdoses involve this drug

Officers found 3.11 pounds of fentanyl, 169 grams of meth, and two guns.

Olvan Navarro, a 21-year-old man, was arrested in relation to that drug bust.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 9

cupertino palestina
4d ago

it is very obvious that drugs are being sold at the streets in Tenderloin at one block away of the police station and what they do to stop that. there is a guy who hang out almost every day on the street drinking alcohol , playing loud music and selling drugs at day time.When they going to stop them?.

4
 

