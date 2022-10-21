ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lacey, WA

thejoltnews.com

Olympia reviews brewery, pizza place proposals

The Site Plan Review Committee held a pre-submission conference to reuse two buildings at 525 Cherry Street SE for Ilk Beer and at 2124 Pacific Avenue SE for Vic's Pizza Pacific project on Wednesday, October 19. Ilk Beer. According to applicant Patrick Jansen, Ilk Beer is planning on operating a...
OLYMPIA, WA
thejoltnews.com

Olympia okays appointments of Inspire Olympia Cultural Access ad hoc committee

The Olympia City Council on Tuesday, October 18, approved the appointment of seven candidates who will serve on an ad hoc committee for the Inspire Olympia Cultural Access program. Marygrace Goddu, the new program manager for the Olympia Cultural Access Program, said the city council approved an early startup plan...
OLYMPIA, WA
travelawaits.com

This Writer Loves Her Retirement Hometown So Much She Wrote A Book About It

All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. In the shadow of Mt. Rainier, overlooking the Puget Sound, my husband and I fell in love with the Greater Tacoma area while stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord. It turned out to be the perfect location for our forever home. I found so many fun things to see and do in the area that I thought it was also a great tourist destination. It is a gateway to all the Pacific Northwest has to offer.
TACOMA, WA
KUOW

K-Boo-O-W: The Secret Room

A UW college student discovers a secret, boarded-up room in his University District rental house and is overcome with the urge to get into the room. When Wolfe Maykut was an undergrad at the University of Washington, he lived in a run-down rental house near campus. One day, he discovered the house had a secret: a room that was largely inaccessible. Wolfe's initial curiosity about the room quickly becomes a dangerous obsession — one that the house is prepared to thwart at every turn.
everout.com

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Oct 21-23, 2022

Rain is blessedly in the forecast for this weekend, so duck inside for chill events from Northwest Record Show to DogVideoFest and from Color of Biodiversity to International Archaeology Day. For more ideas, check out our guide to the top events of the week. Although. Washington’s statewide mask mandate has...
SEATTLE, WA
thejoltnews.com

Thinking about the proposed Regional Fire Authority? So is Larry Dzieza.

When Larry Dzieza saw that a square root was part of a formula that Olympia and Tumwater were planning to propose that would calculate a new fee to cover some of the costs involved with providing fire and emergency medical services, the Olympia resident got curious. The Olympia Tumwater Fire...
OLYMPIA, WA
The Suburban Times

Hope is on the horizon for chronically unhoused people

Pierce County announcement. This week, a new initiative to create a community village of microhomes for chronically homeless individuals was introduced to the Pierce County Council. Modeled after a successful community in Austin, Texas, known as Community First! Village, the site would be built on 86 wooded acres near the...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
thejoltnews.com

Student Senate Winter Warmth Drive

The SPSCC Student Senate is holding a Winter Warmth Drive the week of Oct 24-28! The Senate is asking for new and unused winter warmth clothing items like socks, gloves, hats, scarves, and blankets. Donations can be made at the Office of Student Life, located upstairs in Building 27, anytime during the week, Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
OLYMPIA, WA
southseattleemerald.com

Sunday Comix | New Perspectives on Policing

The South Seattle Emerald is committed to holding space for a variety of viewpoints within our community, with the understanding that differing perspectives do not negate mutual respect amongst community members. The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed by the contributors on this website do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs,...
SEATTLE, WA
dramainthehood.net

To Bean or Not to Bean, Is that the Question?

To Bean or Not to Bean , the current and last episode of the long-running staged sit-com, Java Tacoma, is at the Merlino Arts Center, in Tacoma. Produced by Dukesbay Productions, and written by Aya Hashiguchi Clark, it is loosely, as in very loosely, based on Hamlet, and in my opinion, more closely resembles a send-up of a melodramatic soap-opera. Also, in my opinion, it is rib-ticklingly funny and kept me and the audience laughing for a full 90 minutes!!!.
TACOMA, WA
NEWStalk 870

Spooky Washington Places You Can Easily Visit

The longer I live in Washington, the more I realize I have so much to learn, see, and do here. I, like many people, love to travel the state and take day trips and it seems I'm learning about a new and interesting place almost every day. Stonehenge in Maryhill and the dinosaur park in Granger are popular places for day trips in Washington. But what about the spooky stuff? Yes, Washington has its share of eerie attractions and places the locals insist are haunted.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest.com

Old hangar mystery reveals layers of Northwest aviation history

From San Diego to Seattle to Port Townsend, a non-descript sheet metal building might be the oldest, most historic – and most well-traveled – airplane hangar in the Evergreen State. This breaking history news – and All Over The Map exclusive – comes from Lee Corbin, military and...
SEATTLE, WA

