Russell Westbrook Was Pissed Off After Anthony Davis Didn't Want To Give Him The Ball And Then LeBron James Ignored Him On The Next Possession, That Could Be Why Westbrook Decided To Take The Shot Regardless Of The Clock Situation
Russell Westbrook being pissed at Anthony Davis and LeBron James might be the reason why he decided to shoot the ball with 18 seconds left on the shot clock.
Lou Williams' Epic Response To Fan Recalling When He Had Two Wives: "I Sure Did, But It Wasn’t These Two."
Lou Williams trolled a fan who remembered the time he had two wives.
Yardbarker
The Blockbuster Trade That Could Save The Los Angeles Lakers This Season
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has struggled thus far this season, and they currently have an 0-2 record. Though the team's defense is looking better this year, the Los Angeles Lakers offense has struggled due to the team's lack of elite 3PT shooting. Point guard Russell Westbrook...
Russell Westbrook's Former Teammate Says He Needs To Leave The Lakers: "He Needs A Refresh And A Restart..."
Anthony Morrow explains why Russell Westbrook needs to leave the Lakers.
Zion Williamson On The Pelicans Having A Big 4: "I Haven't Played With A Team Like This In My Entire Life... This Is A Special Team..."
Zion Williamson spoke on the Pelicans having a big 4 of himself, Brandon Ingram, CJ McCollum, and Jonas Valanciunas.
Klay Thompson Shared A Story Of How He Was Busted For Marijuana Possession In College: "They Put Me In Cuffs, They Put Me In The Back... And I Was Like, 'God, My Parents Are Going To Be So Upset.'"
Klay Thompson was caught by the cops in college for having some marijuana on him.
Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers
Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
Kevin Garnett declares NBA is no longer in LeBron James era but in Stephen Curry era
Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James has dominated the NBA since he entered the league back in 2003. He’s bested many talented players over the course of his legendary career. Hall of Famer Kevin Garnett and Golden State Warriors star guard Stephen Curry are just two players that he’s taken down in the playoffs.
LeBron James' Disappointed Reaction To Russell Westbrook's Stupid Decision To Shoot A Three With 18 Seconds On The Shot Clock Up By 1 Point
LeBron James is visibly frustrated with Russell Westbrook after ill-advised three.
Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News
Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Gordon Hayward Seemingly Agrees To A Trade That Would Send Him To Lakers For Russell Westbrook
Gordon Hayward liked a tweet suggesting a trade where he joins the Lakers in exchange for Russell Westbrook.
Karl Malone Told A Hilarious Story About How Charles Barkley Would Put Vaseline On His Belly Button Before Playing To The Inside The NBA Crew: "Say It Ain't So, Chuck!"
Karl Malone told a really funny Charles Barkley story.
Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, And Draymond Green Become First NBA Players To Have The Captain “C” Patch On Their Jerseys Since Chris Paul And David West In 2011
The Captain patch can be seen on the right chest, right below the Nike swoosh logo.
Jalen Rose Reveals His Top Five Toughest Players To Guard In NBA History: Tracy McGrady, Kobe Bryant, And Michael Jordan
Jalen Rose reveals his top five toughest players to guard.
Yardbarker
Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for ownership stake in Raiders
Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway
The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Shaquille O'Neal Raised Auction Prices For Charity And Ended Up Buying A $21,000 Rolex For His Son Shareef: "Better Hope Your Other Kids Don't See This."
Shaquille O'Neal accidentally ended up buying his son Shareef a Rolex.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management
The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
dodgerblue.com
Max Muncy: Clayton Kershaw Needs To Retire With Dodgers
Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw are two pieces of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that the franchise views as cornerstones. Muncy has seen a meteoric rise from Minor League journeyman to All-Star, while Kershaw has had high expectations attached to him since the day he was drafted out of high school.
Dodgers Fans Share About the Changes They Would Make If They Owned the Team
Dodgers fans have not been shy about how they feel toward both Dave Roberts and the rest of the Dodgers administration after the team’s season ended last weekend. So, we asked fans what changes they would implement if they were the owner. Here’s what they had to say.
