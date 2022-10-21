ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

Anthony Davis may be the actual problem for the Lakers

Following the first two games where the Los Angeles Lakers have looked like they want Victor Wembanyama in New Orleans, many fans have pointed at Russell Westbrook as the issue; but it may actually be their injury-prone big man Anthony Davis causing all this strife. Now it’s easy to watch...
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Brittney Griner Decision News

Brittney Griner reportedly made a tough decision in prison. The WNBA star has been sentenced to nine years in a Russian prison on drug charges. Griner, who was playing overseas in Russia, was arrested at the airport when drugs were allegedly found in her backpack. While the United States government...
Yardbarker

Magic Johnson reportedly in talks for ownership stake in Raiders

Magic Johnson may soon be adding to his already vast ownership portfolio. Liz Hoffman of Semafor reports this week that the retired Los Angeles Lakers great Johnson is in talks to buy a stake in the NFL’s Las Vegas Raiders. Hoffman adds that Johnson has been assembling a group of investors in recent weeks to purchase a minority interest from Raiders majority owner Mark Davis.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jordan Luka 1 Surfaces In “Bred” Colorway

The Jordan Luka 1 is getting an iconic color scheme. Luka Doncic is gearing up for a huge season with the Dallas Mavericks, which could very well lead to an MVP award. Some believe that Luka is a top-three player in the NBA right now, and every single year, he has proven to be better than before. The Mavs are lucky to have him, and so is Jordan Brand. Luka’s first signature shoe is with Jumpman, and it is called the Jordan Luka 1. Numerous colorways have been released, and now a “Bred” model is on the way.
Yardbarker

Charles Barkley Unloads On Lakers’ Management

The Los Angeles Lakers are getting an ear full from former NBA star Charles Barkley. His analysis of the Lakers management isn’t good, as he unloaded on them. So what is the former NBA star saying about the Lakers management that’s so bad?. Barkley Isn’t Happy With Players...
dodgerblue.com

Max Muncy: Clayton Kershaw Needs To Retire With Dodgers

Max Muncy and Clayton Kershaw are two pieces of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization that the franchise views as cornerstones. Muncy has seen a meteoric rise from Minor League journeyman to All-Star, while Kershaw has had high expectations attached to him since the day he was drafted out of high school.
