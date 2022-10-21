Read full article on original website
“No Korean roster will achieve anything” – Heen’s hot takes at TI11
Team Secret has secured Top 3 in this year’s The International, bringing the team to the same position they had back in The International 2021 – the best performance the team has had in the organization’s history. The team’s coach, Heen, says that the team isn’t doing anything special to prepare for the Finals – […] The post “No Korean roster will achieve anything” – Heen’s hot takes at TI11 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“I would like to see more tournaments, more Majors” – Puppey
Team Secret has secured Top 3 in this year’s The International, bringing the team to the same position they had back in The International 2021 – the best performance the team has had in the organization’s history. Puppey, however, is looking to recapture former glory, as the Aegis of Immortals has eluded him after he’s […] The post “I would like to see more tournaments, more Majors” – Puppey appeared first on ClutchPoints.
“I wish we could have played OG at TI” – Puppey’s candid thoughts on 2-time TI Champions
Team Secret has secured Top 3 in this year’s The International, bringing the team to the same position they had back in The International 2021 – the best performance the team has had in the organization’s history. Puppey, however, is looking to recapture former glory, as the Aegis of Immortals has eluded him after he’s claimed it once. As one of the remaining two-time hopefuls remaining in The International, he seeks to help his team win the tournament so that they, too, can experience what he experienced back when he won the very first International.
Overwatch 2 Halloween event trailer, details revealed
Blizzard recently revealed details about the upcoming Overwatch 2 Halloween event, along with a trailer. Keep reading to learn more about the Halloween event, from its duration to its rewards. Overwatch 2 Halloween Event duration: October 25 – November 6, 2022 The event will run from October 25, 2022, to November 8, 2022. This Halloween Event, […] The post Overwatch 2 Halloween event trailer, details revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Apex Legends Shows Off Catalyst and Broken Moon Map in New Trailer
Season 15 is drawing closer for Apex Legends, and the newest gameplay trailer for the battle royale just gave us more information on what to expect. Read on to find out more about new legend Catalyst’s abilities, as well as details on the new map Broken Moon. Apex Legends...
House of the Dragon episode 10 ending explained
Last week’s installment of House of the Dragon ended with Aegon Targaryen being named King and Lord Protector of the Seven Kingdoms after the death of Viserys, his father. This means that the Greens have effectively stolen Rhaenyra’s claim to the Iron Throne and any chance of peace along with it. The latest chapter promises to give fans of the show a fitting conclusion to season one. We take a look at this House of the Dragon episode 10 ending explained to learn what went down.
