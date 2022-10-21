Team Secret has secured Top 3 in this year’s The International, bringing the team to the same position they had back in The International 2021 – the best performance the team has had in the organization’s history. Puppey, however, is looking to recapture former glory, as the Aegis of Immortals has eluded him after he’s claimed it once. As one of the remaining two-time hopefuls remaining in The International, he seeks to help his team win the tournament so that they, too, can experience what he experienced back when he won the very first International.

