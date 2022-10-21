ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to clean glass shower doors

By Amelia Beamer
 4 days ago
HAVING a glass shower door in your bathroom can lead to serious;y aesthetic #dreamhome vibes.

But having one also means you'll have to keep it clean if you want your home to look like it belongs on HGTV.

The right supplies will have your glass shower door glistening in no time Credit: Getty

How to clean glass shower doors

A clean glass shower door can make or break your entire bathroom.

Unfortunately, glass easily gets streaky, fingerprinted, or grime-ridden, leading to your favorite bathroom fixture needing a deep clean.

We've got the tips and tricks you need to ensure your shower looks and stays glistening, and with a bit of prep work, we can help you need deep cleaning less often.

If your shower door is in significant need of cleaning, start here.

You'll need the following products:

  • Two empty spray bottles
  • Dish soap
  • White vinegar
  • Soft sponge
  • Ammonia
  • A microfiber cloth

The first step in your shower's de-scumming is to fill one of your empty spray bottles with 1/4 cup of dish soap, 1/2 cup of white vinegar, and one cup of water.

Next, spray your glass door (from the inside), including the corners, nooks, and crannies.

Now, please sit back and catch up on the RHOBH while you let the solution work its magic.

After about 30 minutes, it's time to use your elbow grease.

Grab your soft sponge and scrub the door, focusing on any soapy scum or streaks that may have been left behind.

Now that your shower is clear of scum, it's time to rinse it off!

If possible, rinse the shower door from top to bottom using a handheld showerhead.

If you don't have a handheld showerhead or it's hard to reach the corners, grab a pitcher of clean water and pour it from top to bottom.

Still, got streaks?

No worries, that's what the ammonia is for.

Grab the second empty spray bottle (use caution, ammonia should never be mixed with other chemicals, so we recommend using a new spray bottle).

Add two tablespoons to two quarts of warm water, and spray away.

Let the ammonia sit, but only for about three minutes this time.

Make sure you wear gloves and have proper ventilation in your bathroom.

Finally, use your microfiber cloth to wipe your shower door clean.

How to clean the outside of your shower doors

Luckily, this part is much easier, as the outside of shower doors usually aren't exposed to hard water, which causes mineral and soap build-up.

Still, to make your showers shine, you'll want to clean the outside of the doors too.

For this task, you'll need the following:

  • A bottle of Windex
  • A microfiber cloth

To make sure your doors stay crystal clear, spray the outside of them with the Windex.

You'll want to look for fingerprints around (and on) the handles and any streaks that foggy showers may have caused.

Wipe the doors with your microfiber cloth (paper towels and regular cloths often leave behind lint or tiny pieces of paper); voila, your shower door should be glistening.

Cleaning the outside of your shower door is just as important as cleaning the inside Credit: Getty

How to keep your shower door clean

While many products out there claim to clean your shower with a spray-down after you shower, in reality, you only truly need one item: a squeegee.

After each shower, grab your handy squeegee and drag it from top to bottom.

Repeat this until your entire door has been squeegeed, and then leave your door ajar to allow any remaining water to evaporate quickly rather than gathering on your door.

With daily maintenance, you should only need to clean your shower deeply once a month or so.

