Magic Johnson Reportedly Eyeing Ownership Stake Of This NFL Team
Former Los Angeles Lakers great and Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson reportedly has sights on his next business venture. Over two decades since Johnson’s last NBA game, the ex-hooper and current entrepreneur reportedly is in the midst of discussions to purchase an ownership stake of the Las Vegas Raiders franchise — a potentially record-setting deal.
Pelicans lose Zion Williamson, Brandon Ingram to Injury Sunday
On Sunday, the New Orleans Pelicans fell 122-121 to the Utah Jazz in overtime. Still, the biggest storyline was the injuries suffered to stars Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, both of whom left the contest and did not return. Williamson sustained a hard fall on a fast-break dunk attempt in...
Celtics Interim Coach Joe Mazzulla Reflects On Ejection In Bulls Game
The Celtics let their frustrations show Monday night, especially Joe Mazzulla and Grant Williams. The interim head coach and forward were ejected late during the Chicago Bulls game. The merit of the ejections have been called into question by Boston fans. Mazzulla was trying to get the attention of an official after Nikola Vucevic was called for a shooting foul on Jaylen Brown in the third quarter.
Celtics’ Joe Mazzulla, Grant Williams Ejected Amid Disastrous Half
The Boston Celtics’ insane stretch to start the season came to a screeching halt Monday. Boston entered its matchup against the Chicago Bulls as the NBA’s hottest team. At 3-0, the Celtics had thoroughly dominated opponents over a first week of the season that saw Jayson Tatum win Eastern Conference Player of the Week. Eventually, that pace would have to let up, and it did in a big way.
Raptors' Scottie Barnes Expected to Miss “Some Time”
The Toronto Raptors could miss their young budding star for a bit. According to ESPN basketball writer Tim Bontemps, forward Scottie Barnes will likely get an MRI on his foot and is expected to be out at least short-term. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse said he expects Barners to miss...
Bryce Harper Makes Bold World Series Claim After Phillies’ NLCS Win
Bryce Harper is not known as a shy baseball player, so it’s not a surprise to see the reigning National League MVP be confident in the Phillies. Philadelphia closed out the NL Championship Series in five games after beating the San Diego Padres on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park. Harper played hero with a two-run home run to put the Phillies up in the eighth inning.
Gerrit Cole Compliments Astros, Pats Self On Back As Yankees Drop Game 3
Gerrit Cole took the mound in a must-win spot Saturday during Game 3 of the American League Championship Series against the Houston Astros, but despite the fact Cole and the Yankees didn’t get the job done, the right-hander still was able to feel at ease after the defeat. Cole...
NFL Trade Rumors: Broncos Received Calls On These Star Players
After trading for Russell Wilson, the Broncos entered the 2022 NFL season with the expectation of being a legitimate Super Bowl LVII contender. Now, it appears there’s a chance Denver is a seller leading up to the Nov. 1 trade deadline. ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Sunday reported the Broncos...
Did Yankees Outfielder Really Just Blame Crowd Noise For Crucial Mistake?
Yankees manager Aaron Boone blamed the roof for being a home-field advantage for the Houston Astros after Game 2 of the American League Championship Series, and now New York outfielder Harrison Bader noted of a disadvantage from Saturday’s game at Yankee Stadium. Wait, what?. The Yankees center fielder explained...
Ex-Red Sox Christian Vázquez Makes Notable Change To Twitter Profile
Christian Vázquez has been a member of the Houston Astros for nearly three months, having been shipped to Space City at the Major League Baseball trade deadline after 14 years with the Boston Red Sox organization. But it feels like Vázquez finally became an Astro in recent days, first...
Giants’ Rookie Tight End Sustains Gruesome Eye Injury Vs. Jaguars
Almost everything has gone right for the Giants thus far this NFL season, but New York caught a tough blow Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. Daniel Bellinger needed to be carted off TIAA Bank Field late in the second quarter due to a brutal eye injury. After catching a pass from Daniel Jones on a curl route, Bellinger had his eye poked by fellow rookie Devin Lloyd as the Jaguars linebacker brought down the Giants tight end. Bellinger immediately put his hands on his facemask and stayed down on his knees until he received medical attention.
‘Very Disgusted’ Stephen A. Smith Destroys Yankees After ALCS Sweep
Stephen A. Smith couldn’t hide his frustration Monday morning, mere hours after the Houston Astros eliminated the New York Yankees from the Major League Baseball postseason. The Yankees, winners of 99 games during the regular season, defeated the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Division Series but were clearly overmatched in the ALCS by the Astros, who completed a four-game sweep with a 6-5 win Sunday night in the Bronx.
Bryce Harper Sends Message, Powers Phillies To World Series
The Philadelphia Phillies are headed to the World Series. Philadelphia knocked off the San Diego Padres on Sunday, 4-3, to clinch the National League pennant and punch its ticket to the World Series, doing so behind the bat of 2021 NL MVP Bryce Harper. Trailing 3-2 in the bottom of...
Taylor Hall Explains Why Bruins Are Fastest Team He’s Played With
BOSTON — The Bruins have a new identity under head coach Jim Montgomery as an offensive-minded squad that plays with speed at all levels. That has been on display in the first six games of the season, where Boston have scored three or more goals in five of six contests. Taylor Hall, who scored the game-winning goal in the Bruins’ 4-3 win over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, has played for five teams in his 13-year career, and he was asked postgame if the Black and Gold are the fastest he’s ever played with.
This Aaron Judge Quote Might Give Yankees Fans Some Hope
The Yankees’ season is officially over, and that could mean the Aaron Judge era in New York has also come to a close. The Houston Astros swept away the Yankees with a 6-5 win Sunday night in Game 4 of the American League Championship Series. Once the World Series...
Kawhi Leonard Will “Gradually” Ramp Up Playing Time
The Los Angeles Clippers are taking it slow with Kawhi Leonard as he returns after missing last year with a torn ACL. Kawhi and the team seem to agree that his minutes will be managed at least in the early going of the season. Leonard underwent surgery on a partially...
Jayson Tatum Earns Eastern Conference Honor To Start Celtics’ Season
It didn’t take long for Jayson Tatum to add to his list of accolades, doing so just one week into the 2022-23 campaign as the Boston Celtics star on Monday was named Eastern Conference Player of the Week. The recognition is reflective of games played from Oct. 18-23, the...
Star Patriots Defender Praises Struggling Bears Offense, QB Justin Fields
The Patriots will take on the Bears on Monday night in a game that could be soon looked back upon as New England’s jumping off point. The Patriots enter this Week 7 matchup with a 3-3 record, needing a win to get over .500 for the first time this season. On paper, that looks like a simple task. New England will see the return of quarterback Mac Jones following a three-week absence and face off against a Chicago squad that has done next to nothing in recent weeks to spark any hope moving forward.
Lakers HC Darvin Ham on Russell Westbrook's Benching: 'We Don't Have Time for Feelings'
Point guard Russell Westbrook is again at center stage amid the Los Angeles Lakers’ struggles. Westbrook was benched for the final three possessions of Sunday’s 106-104 loss to the Portland Trail Blazers – a game which dropped the Lakers to 0-3 on the young season. The 33-year-old shot 4-of-15 from the field, finishing with ten points, six rebounds, and six assists.
NFL Rumors: New Details On Patriots-Mac Jones Surgery Drama
Mac Jones’ injury absence has spawned its own rumor mill. These days, it’s all about whether Bill Belichick and the Patriots are considering sticking with rookie Bailey Zappe as their starting quarterback (they reportedly won’t). There also has been some unsubstantiated talk of Jones having an attitude issue.
