Nashville, TN

Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million

The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents.  While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WJHL

Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
KINGSPORT, TN
atozsports.com

Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it

The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What has to happen for Tennessee to reach the College Football Playoff

At 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, Tennessee football has a clear path to the College Football Playoff… don’t lose a game for the rest of the season. But with a top-20 Kentucky team and No. 1 Georgia coming up on the schedule, what would happen if the Vols drop a game before the end of the season?
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Touchdown Friday Night: Week 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Ten of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Lipscomb Academy beat CPA with a final score of 43-21. Page wasn’t able...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Unexpected hero emerges in Titans big victory

Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams introduced himself to Titans fans in loud fashion. Adams came through on Sunday with an impressive performance in his first home game at Nissan Stadium, and emerged as the unexpected hero the Titans’ defense desperately needed. The Titans signed Adams to their active roster...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL

There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
NASHVILLE, TN
cohaitungchi.com

15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee

Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
TENNESSEE STATE
atozsports.com

Titans keep playing with fire at key position and it’s burning them

The Tennessee Titans have had to navigate through a frustrating situation at receiver over the last few weeks. Injuries have been a big cause for the frustration, as the bug has bitten two of the Titans’ young receivers this year — Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips — and has prevented a receiver the Titans had high hopes for — Racey McMath — from playing a single snap so far this season.
NASHVILLE, TN

