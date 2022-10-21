Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Domestic Violence: Jealous woman who murdered fiancé extradited to Tennessee after fleeing the country for three yearsJenifer KnightonNashville, TN
Pastors, Doctors Call for Safety for Transgender YouthAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Tennessee Titans reach agreement with Nashville's Mayor for new stadiumTina HowellNashville, TN
Andrea Bocelli and Louisiana Philharmonic to perform together for the 1st time in New OrleansTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Tennessee Doctors Join Statewide Campaign in Support of Reproductive RightsAdvocate AndyTennessee State
Willie Nelson's Former Tennessee Home That Inspired 'Shotgun Willie' Hits the Market for $2.5 Million
The cozy three-bedroom cabin is located 30 minutes outside of Nashville A Tennessee property once belonging to country legend Willie Nelson is officially on the market. The peaceful countryside property is located just 30 minutes outside of Nashville and features a three-bedroom log cabin built by Nelson. It has only ever had two owners — Nelson and the current residents. While the 150-acre estate is equipped with two ponds, a hay barn and rolling pasture views, perhaps its most notable detail stems from its history when the country singer...
Bays Mountain bobcats on the move to Tennessee
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) – The two bobcat kittens slated to become residents of Bays Mountain Park and Planetarium are on their way to the Tri-Cities, according to park officials. In a Monday afternoon Facebook post, park staff said the two brothers were picked up from their Montana zoo home by ranger Rhonda Goins and her […]
George Strait Announces SIX Stadium Shows For 2023 With Chris Stapleton
George Strait just announced six new stadium shows that are officially on the calendar for 2023. The King just he’ll be hitting stadiums in Phoenix, Seattle, Denver, Milwaukee, Nashville and Tampa next year with the great Chris Stapleton, as well as Little Big Town, opening every show on this run.
Tennessee skydiver dies after accident at high school football's Musket Bowl game
Officials confirmed that a skydiver who was injured after landing inside a Tennessee high school football stadium during pregame festivities has died.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis
Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.
A look at where Lou Holtz ranked Tennessee following 7-0 start
Tennessee (7-0, 3-0 SEC) defeated UT Martin (4-3, 3-0 OVC), 65-24, Saturday at Neyland Stadium in Week 8. The Vols have recorded four top 25 wins during the 2022 season under second-year head coach Josh Heupel. Tennessee will play for its fifth top 25 win versus No. 17 Kentucky in...
Nick Saban getting dragged by college football fans for starting Jermaine Burton
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing criticism from college football fans after starting Jermaine Burton despite his actions toward a Tennessee fan. Jermaine Burton made headlines last week when videos emerged of him appearing to strike out at a female Tennessee fan who was rushing the field after the Volunteers’ victory.
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon in game against Kentucky if Tennessee allows it
The Tennessee Vols could have a secret recruiting weapon when they play the Kentucky Wildcats in Neyland Stadium next Saturday, but only if UT actually allows it to happen. Former NFL wide receiver Chad Johnson — a six-time Pro-Bowler who is just as well-known for his big personality as his on-field successes — tweeted on Saturday that he’ll be at Tennessee for the Kentucky game with his daughter (who runs track and will be visiting UT).
How Tennessee Vols fans showed once again they’re the best in the country
I don’t think there’s much debate that Tennessee Vols fans are some of the best in the nation. But if there’s any doubt, that was erased this week. After beating Alabama, the Vols are taking on UT-Martin in a game that obviously doesn’t carry the same level of excitement.
What has to happen for Tennessee to reach the College Football Playoff
At 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in the AP Top 25, Tennessee football has a clear path to the College Football Playoff… don’t lose a game for the rest of the season. But with a top-20 Kentucky team and No. 1 Georgia coming up on the schedule, what would happen if the Vols drop a game before the end of the season?
Kentucky assistant makes puzzling statement ahead of matchup with Tennessee
Kentucky Wildcats offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello made a comment this past week that’s puzzling and also likely to bring a sly smile to the faces of Tennessee Vols fans. Scangarello, a California native who is in his first year on Kentucky’s staff, was recently asked by a reporter about...
Tennessee Vols assistant named as option for recently opened head coaching job
One of the key reasons Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel has been able to build a great culture during his first 21 months on Rocky Top is because of the continuity he has with his coaching staff. Not only has Heupel been able to keep his staff together (with...
Touchdown Friday Night: Week 10
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - High School football teams kicked off Week Ten of the Fall 2022-2023 football season. WSMV4 Sports followed nine exciting games Friday night. Here are some highlights and a breakdown of the final scores:. Lipscomb Academy beat CPA with a final score of 43-21. Page wasn’t able...
College football picks: ESPN computer predictions for Week 8 games
Week 7 of the college football schedule is here and it's time to make our picks and predictions for what should be an exciting and impactful slate of games on Saturday. Let's get up to date on how the Football Power Index computer prediction model projects the top games. Football Power Index (FPI) ...
Unexpected hero emerges in Titans big victory
Tennessee Titans safety Andrew Adams introduced himself to Titans fans in loud fashion. Adams came through on Sunday with an impressive performance in his first home game at Nissan Stadium, and emerged as the unexpected hero the Titans’ defense desperately needed. The Titans signed Adams to their active roster...
Paul Finebaum Believes Lane Kiffin Could Leave Ole Miss For Auburn
The SEC media personality gave his thoughts recently on Kiffin taking a potential job opening for the Auburn Tigers.
What separates Mike Vrabel’s Titans from the rest of the NFL
There are three guarantees in life: Death, taxes, and Mike Vrabel winning after a bye week. Since Vrabel was hired as the Tennessee Titans’ head coach in 2018, his team has consistently dominated opponents following a bye week. This trend would continue on Sunday as the Tennessee Titans (4-2)...
15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee
Are you looking for a list of the best weekend getaways in Tennessee? This guide has all of the weekend trips!. You are reading: Places to visit in tennessee for couples | 15 Fabulous Weekend Getaways In Tennessee. The state of Tennessee is known for quite a few things: the...
Titans keep playing with fire at key position and it’s burning them
The Tennessee Titans have had to navigate through a frustrating situation at receiver over the last few weeks. Injuries have been a big cause for the frustration, as the bug has bitten two of the Titans’ young receivers this year — Treylon Burks and Kyle Phillips — and has prevented a receiver the Titans had high hopes for — Racey McMath — from playing a single snap so far this season.
