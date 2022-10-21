The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Patrol Division welcomes Michael Winebarger, who comes to the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office from Monterey, Tennessee where he grew up. Michael started his career in law enforcement in Overton County, Tennessee where he served as a Corrections Officer for 2 years. He came to Crossville and was hired as a Corrections Officer for the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office where he served for the last two years. Michael has transferred to the Patrol Division where he now is in training as a Patrol Deputy. He will attend the law enforcement training academy soon. He looks forward to a long career in law enforcement. He enjoys spending his off time with his children and fiancee’. (Photo courtesy CCSO Facebook)

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, TN ・ 5 DAYS AGO