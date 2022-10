Oct. 24—Police arrested a 58-year-old Ledyard man on Friday for his alleged acts of cruelty to his sick wife that included removing thermostats and food from their home. Ledyard police said they arrested Robert Barnett at his place of business, the Barnett Chiropractic & Massage Center in Groton, on a warrant charging him with cruelty to persons, a Class D felony.

LEDYARD, CT ・ 3 HOURS AGO