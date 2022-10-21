ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Post Register

BOISE, ID
KIDO Talk Radio

Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital

UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
EAGLE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Caldwell Officer hit by drunk driving suspect

BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was hit by a drunk driver and sent to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, the officer was traveling west on Chicago Street and while passing through the intersection by Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck by a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).
CALDWELL, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation

BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported. While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Ada...
BOISE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force, made up of “a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election

A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter...
ADA COUNTY, ID
newschain

Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood

It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent

BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
IDAHO STATE
KPVI Newschannel 6

Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends

In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
IDAHO STATE
KIDO Talk Radio

Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant

Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
BOISE, ID

