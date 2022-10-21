Read full article on original website
Post Register
Boise man, two women arrested after homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — On Wednesday night, October 19, 2022, around 11:08 pm Boise Police responded to a local hospital after a victim arrived with a gunshot wound and later passed away from his injuries. Detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit immediately began an investigation. Evidence led...
Teen Struck by Semi-truck in Eagle Dies at Hospital
UPDATE: The Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens identified the teenager as a 14-year-old from Boise. EAGLE, Idaho (KLIX)-Eagle authorities say a teenage boy died after being hit by a semi-truck Friday afternoon in Eagle. According to the Ada County Sheriff's Office, the teen had been stopped on his bicycle at the intersection of State Highway 55 and Beacon Light Road at around 1:30 p.m. as the truck headed south on the highway and turned onto Beacon Light. People who had seen what happened told investigators the truck didn't stop. The sheriff's office said one witness called 911 and followed the truck while other bystanders stopped to help the injured teen. The boy was rushed to the hospital were he died shortly after. Eagle Police stopped the 70-year-old truck driver about four miles from where the teen was hit. The Ada County Sheriff's Office said Friday no citations or charges had been filed. The incident remains under investigation.
Caldwell Officer hit by drunk driving suspect
BOISE, Idaho — A Caldwell Police Officer is expected to make a full recovery after he was hit by a drunk driver and sent to the hospital early Sunday morning. Just after midnight, the officer was traveling west on Chicago Street and while passing through the intersection by Kimball Ave, his patrol car was struck by a vehicle that had failed to stop at a stop sign, according to a press release from the Caldwell Police Department (CPD).
Three suspects arrested in Boise Police homicide investigation
BOISE, Idaho — Three suspects were arrested and charged Friday afternoon, in connection to a shooting that killed one man Wednesday night. Around 11:08 p.m., police responded to a local hospital where the victim was dropped off and later died from the gunshot wound, according to the Boise Police Department (BPD), prompting detectives from the Boise Police Violent Crime Unit to begin investigating.
Methamphetamine distributor sentenced to 7 years in prison
A 43-year-old of Boise was sentenced to 92 months in federal prison for distributing large quantities of methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced. The post Methamphetamine distributor sentenced to 7 years in prison appeared first on Local News 8.
Southern Idaho man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Death of 9-Year-old son
BOISE — Erik Osuna, a Meridian father who pleaded guilty to murdering and abusing his 9-year-old son, will spend his life in prison after being sentenced by Ada County District Judge Steven Hippler on Thursday. Osuna's wife, Monique Osuna, was also sentenced to life in prison in June after...
Idaho State Police searching for missing, endangered 75-year-old man
BOISE, Idaho — Idaho State Police (ISP) are asking for the public's help in locating a missing, endangered 75-year-old asian man. Bill Jonathan "John" Nishioka is described as being approximately 5'1", and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be in a location west of Wilder, at around 1:26 a.m. on Oct. 23, according to ISP.
Boise Police make DUI arrest in incident that blocked Fairview for more than two hours
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is in the Ada County Jail on suspicion of driving under the influence after an incident that had Boise Police blocking a section of Fairview Avenue for more than two hours Friday morning. Officers began investigating at about 1:52 a.m. According to the...
Four teens arrested as Boise Police investigate reports of battery
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are investigating several complaints about teens physically attacking people in the downtown area and, in at least one instance, just south of the Boise Towne Square mall. The Boise Police Department said Thursday that there are six to 10 reports from the past month...
Boise man killed in motorcycle crash on Highway 21
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man was killed Wednesday after a motorcycle crash on State Highway 21 in Ada County, Idaho State Police reported. While driving a Harley-Davidson motorcycle, the 56-year-old crashed as the highway curved. The incident happened at milepost 9.5 around 5 p.m. On Thursday, the Ada...
Dogwalker discovers errant alligator roaming rural Idaho
It’s not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But the Idaho Statesman reports Fish and Game Department officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find — a 3.5-foot alligator that was discovered hiding in the brush of a rural neighborhood about 40 miles northwest of Boise. Southwest Region spokesperson Brian Pearson says a New Plymouth resident was walking their dog Thursday when they noticed something moving in the brush. Further investigation revealed the alligator. The animal was moved to a horse trailer until wildlife officials could pick it up.
eastidahonews.com
Federal prosecutor announces task force to target COVID-19 fraud in Idaho
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) — Idaho’s top federal prosecutor has created a task force to combat fraud related to the COVID-19 pandemic. U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit this week announced in a news release the creation of the District of Idaho’s COVID-19 Fraud Task Force, made up of “a broad group of law enforcement agencies, with prosecutors who will work jointly to hold accountable criminals who unjustly enriched themselves at the expense of taxpayers by defrauding economic aid programs.”
Man sentenced for illegally voting in Idaho during 2020 presidential election
A man has been sentenced for illegally voting in the 2020 presidential election. Charles A. Skiles, 70, was sentenced Wednesday to three years of probation and a $1,500 fine. A jury found him guilty in August of felony illegal voting and misdemeanor illegal registration by a voter. Skiles entered an Ada County polling location on Nov. 3, 2020, completed a voter registration card, attested that he was an eligible voter...
eastidahonews.com
An Idaho man walking his dog discovered an alligator. Officials want to know where it came from.
NEW PLYMOUTH — An Idaho man made a startling discovery Thursday night while walking his dog in western Idaho. The man told Idaho Department of Fish and Game officers that he was south of New Plymouth near SE First Avenue when he spotted something moving in the brush. A closer look revealed the movement was coming from a 3.5-foot alligator.
newschain
Alligator found hiding in shrubbery in rural Idaho neighbourhood
It is not uncommon for Idaho wildlife officials to be called for help when a moose, mountain lion, black bear or other wild animals wander into one of the state’s rural communities. But Idaho Fish and Game officials are asking the public for help with a particularly unusual find...
eastidahonews.com
In race for Idaho’s treasurer, an accountant returns to challenge the incumbent
BOISE (Idaho Capital Sun) Most Idahoans don’t think about the office of Idaho’s state treasurer often — unless controversy arises around management of funds. The treasurer is responsible for receiving, holding and investing billions of dollars of state money and keeping records of those transactions. The treasurer also is responsible for overseeing the state’s credit rating, which helps to determine how much Idaho taxpayers will end up paying when the state issues bonds. The treasurer works closely with the state controller, which disburses the money to various state agencies as needed.
KPVI Newschannel 6
Election 2022: Senate District 15 race exemplifies Idaho's polarized political trends
In District 15’s state Senate race, Republican Rep. Codi Galloway is facing off against Republican-incumbent-endorsed Democrat Rick Just, plus Constitution Party candidate Sarah Clendenon. In some ways, the race exemplifies Idaho’s polarized political trends — including divisions in between the more conservative politicians in Idaho. But in other ways,...
One of the Most Guarded Places in the World is Just 4 Hours from Boise
There are many heavily guarded and protected areas throughout the world, such as The White House, Area 51, and Fort Knox... but did you know one of the most heavily guarded places in the world is actually less than 5 hours away from Boise?. A recent article from MoneyWise shares...
Meridian moving forward with dangerous dog ordinance
MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian is moving forward an ordinance that will bring Meridian’s “dangerous dog” classifications in line with Boise and other entities in the Treasure Valley. A spokesperson said a first reading of and public hearing on the ordinance is likely to happen on Nov....
Get Treated Like Brazilian Royalty at this Boise Restaurant
Do you like food? Really good food? How about lots and lots of really good food? I have passed this spot numerus times but until last night had not stepped foot inside. Tucanos Brazilian Grill has nearly 3,500 google reviews with a 4.5 star rating and for good reason. I am going to take you along for the Tucanos journey with some photos. Keep scrolling for other amazing Treasure Valley restaurants that you NEED to try...
