Orange County homelessness resource fair helps residents after Hurricane Ian
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida has seen a 7% increase in the homeless population since 2020 and the problem has only worsened in Ian’s aftermath. Several hundred residents were displaced by floodwaters, and some were unable to find a place to live. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office...
leesburg-news.com
Lake County man arrested after allegedly groping teen waitress
A Lake County man was arrested after allegedly grabbing a 17-year-old Beef O’Brady’s waitress by her buttock and rubbing his hand along the girl’s thigh while telling her that she had “nice legs.”. The unwanted touching occurred at the Beef O’Brady’s in Bushnell where 65-year-old Larry...
click orlando
Deputies ID man shot, killed in Pine Hills; reward offered for arrest
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A reward is now being offered for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a man in Pine Hills. Deputies were called early Sunday to 5600 block of Perrine Drive, just west of Pine Hills Road, for reports of gunfire.
click orlando
Family seeks answers after 18-year-old found shot after Orange County crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – The family of an 18-year-old student at Dr. Phillips High School is searching for answers after the young man was found shot inside of a crashed car in Orange County. Patriece Johnson said she’s hurting and hoping someone will come forward after her son, Jessiah...
Orange County massage therapist accused of inappropriately touching 2 clients
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County massage therapist is accused of inappropriately touching two clients on consecutive days last week. Andy Wilsson Manrique Yepez, 48, is facing charges of battery and sexual battery. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. Deputies said one of the women reported...
fox35orlando.com
Man found with gunshot wound to head in Kissimmee may have been victim of a crime, Osceola County deputies say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office said it is investigating after a man was found on Sunday with a serious head injury, possibly from a gunshot wound, and that deputies suspect criminal behavior is involved. Citing the ongoing active investigation, few details about the circumstances of the...
Community holds vigil for Orange County high school student killed in crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County community is mourning the loss of its star high school quarterback, who was killed overnight while helping a friend in Wedgefield. A memorial has been set up for Nick Miner behind some of the pieces of his Ford F-150 truck that shattered when a Honda sedan plowed into it early Sunday morning.
fox35orlando.com
Suspect in custody in Seminole County following multi-county pursuit, deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - A suspect is in custody in Seminole County after a chase involving multiple law enforcement agencies in Central Florida, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said the suspect jumped into the St. Johns River while trying to escape authorities. He remained in the water for about an hour while law enforcement officers worked to get him into custody.
Florida sheriff's office makes record fentanyl bust, arrests 3 people trafficking drugs sent from Mexico
Florida authorities arrested three suspects and seized more than 11 pounds of fentanyl as part of an undercover drug trafficking bust. One suspect was in the U.S. illegally.
WESH
Man wanted for armed burglary taken into custody, Seminole County deputies say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement agencies in different Central Florida counties worked to catch a man with a warrant for his arrest Saturday. The suspect had a Lake County warrant for armed burglary, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Orange County deputies located the suspect, who left...
leesburg-news.com
Man sentenced in shooting death of teen at park in Leesburg
A man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for his part in a drug deal gone bad which resulted in the death of a Leesburg teen. Jacob Anthony Pontiff, 22, who was arrested by Leesburg police detectives on Feb. 6, 2020 and charged in the death of 18-year-old Isaiah Terrell Walters, who was gunned down Jan. 29 at Berry Park in the Carver Heights area. Pontiff also has been charged with attempting to sell cannabis and amphetamine. During that attempted transaction he implied to the police informant that he had killed the last person who tried to rob him.
click orlando
D-SNAP pre-registration to begin for Volusia County residents
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – The Department of Children and Family announced on Friday that D-SNAP pre-registration for Volusia County will begin on Monday, Oct. 24 through Sunday, Oct. 30. D-SNAP is a disaster relief program geared towards residents who have been impacted by Hurricane Ian and who do not...
Hurricane Ian: Closure of Seminole County Courthouse in Sanford extended
SANFORD, Fla. — The closure of the Seminole County Civil Courthouse in Sanford due to floodwaters from Lake Monroe following Hurricane Ian has been extended. The courthouse was originally scheduled to reopen on Oct. 14, but that has been extended until Oct. 28. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS...
click orlando
Driver crashes after being shot in head in Osceola County, officials say
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot in the head while driving on the southwest side of a business parking lot at the corner of Buenaventura Boulevard and Simpson Road in Osceola County on Sunday evening, according to the Osceola County Fire Rescue. After the man was shot,...
daytonatimes.com
Residents can apply for hurricane assistance through Volusia County
Volusia County residents who need home repairs or insurance deductible payments due to damage caused by Hurricane Ian can apply for assistance through the county’s Community Assistance Division. Applications for the Hurricane Ian Disaster Recovery program are available online at www.volusia.org/housing-disaster and at these locations:. Volusia County Community Assistance...
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags
A Leesburg man was nabbed with 55 grams of marijuana in four individually wrapped plastic bags. Tramaine Arnez Martin Jr., 27, of 147 Bayou Circle, was traveling in a dark gray Chrysler on Wednesday which was pulled over in Coleman, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.
Third phase of disaster SNAP benefits extends to six more counties impacted by Ian
TAMPA, Fla. — Weeks after Hurricane Ian made landfall, people in hard-hit areas are now becoming eligible for Disaster SNAP benefits for a limited registration time. As the Florida Department of Children and Families is set to open the third phase of D-SNAP on Monday, Oct. 24, people in Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole and Volusia counties will be eligible to apply.
Armed burglary suspect who tried to evade deputies by jumping into river is identified
SEMNOLE COUNTY, Fla. — An armed burglary suspect who evaded deputies Saturday has been arrested on multiple charges including drug possession and fleeing and eluding police. According to the arrest report, Oscar Leonides Jr., 28, of Apopka, an armed burglary suspect, was traveling in a stolen Chevy Silverado and entered Seminole County on State Road 419.
aroundosceola.com
DCF D-SNAP assistance phase including Osceola County opens today (Monday)
The third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open on Monday, Oc. 24 for Hillsborough, Lake, Osceola, Putnam, Seminole, and Volusia counties. D-SNAP provides food assistance for individuals and families impacted by Hurricane Ian who are not currently receiving food assistance benefits through the regular Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
D-SNAP: New counties added to line-up to apply for food assistance after Hurricane Ian
ORLANDO, Fla. — The Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced that the third phase of the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (D-SNAP) will open tomorrow, Monday, for multiple Central Florida counties. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. On Sunday, DCF Secretary Shevaun Harris said Lake, Osceola,...
