Florida gas prices declined 6 cents per gallon last week. On Sunday, the state average was $3.36 per gallon. "Oil prices dropped 8% two weeks ago, then hung relatively steady last week, enabling pump prices to decline," said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. "Drivers should see pump prices drift even lower this week. But a sudden jump at the pump is likely on November 1, when the state's gasoline tax holiday ends."

FLORIDA STATE ・ 2 HOURS AGO