Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wpde.com
Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
WIS-TV
Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
Escaped South Carolina inmate leaves behind verbal hit list
Recently, there was a big manhunt in Union County for an escaped inmate. He was being held on charges for stealing a vehicle and several traffic violations.
WYFF4.com
Infant found dead in South Carolina father's vehicle after father threatens to harm child, authorities say
NEWBERRY, S.C. — A young child died after the father brought the child to the Upstate and then called the child's mother and threatened to hurt the child, according to the Newberry County Sheriff's Office. Newberry County authorities said they got a 911 call about midnight Monday about a...
South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
Oldest African American camps in SC given historical markers in Orangeburg, Calhoun counties
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Alvin Lark Jr. was a former camper at the New Farmers of America Camp in 1960, one of three camps in Orangeburg and Calhoun counties recognized with historical markers on Thursday. The Farmers Camp helped prepare Black youth for rural leadership roles and served as...
Woman left in tears as boyfriend gets down on one knee at SC State Fair circus
COLUMBIA, S.C. — What Tierra Belcher thought was going to be a normal trip to the circus at the South Carolina State Fair turned into a joyfully tearful and life-changing moment. Belcher and her boyfriend of almost one year, Steven Murray, headed to the fair with friends on Saturday....
abccolumbia.com
Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday
Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina
This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
Lexington County releases their first ever economic development report
LEXINGTON, S.C. — Economic growth is looking up in Lexington County. Local leaders just released their first annual report of progress made over the course of the last fiscal year. Opportunity awaits in Lexington County. That's a big take away leaders of the area's economic development department and committee...
abccolumbia.com
Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting
Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
southcarolinapublicradio.org
The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.
This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
WYFF4.com
Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
Father, mother, uncle charged in Swansea shooting that wounded two
SWANSEA, S.C. — Three family members are facing charges in connection to a weekend shooting near Swansea. According to Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, the shooting happened on Saturday night after a "back-and-forth" between two groups of teenagers near the home of the three suspects on Bub Wise Road.
Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday
HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
abccolumbia.com
Lexington Sheriff’s Dept. charge teen and family members in Swansea shooting
LEXINGTON, S.C. (WOLO) — The Lexington Sheriff’s Department says three individuals have been charged following a Saturday shooting that injured two people in Swansea. The victims suffered minor wounds. Authorities say a teen, his mother and his uncle are facing multiple charges related to the shooting that occurred...
Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
abccolumbia.com
The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October
COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in...
The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food
ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
USC Gamecock
PHOTOS: T-Pain headlines Cockstock 2022
T-Pain headlined Cockstock, USC's homecoming concert, in the Colonial Life Area on Oct. 21, 2022. The concert, which was free to students, was part of Carolina Production's homecoming calendar of events. This year's homecoming theme is "Saturday in South Carolina."
News19 WLTX
Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Columbia local newshttps://www.wltx.com/
Comments / 1