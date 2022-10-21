ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orangeburg, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wpde.com

Officer and inmate assault at SC DJJ sparks series of major changes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Leaders with the South Carolina Department of Juvenile Justice tell WACH FOX News they’re working on a series of changes to help the facility become more efficient. DJJ officials say they have officers with SLED, the state department of natural resources (DNR) and the...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Officers discover man with gunshot to the head in Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) -The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety said they’re investigating a Sunday night shooting. On Oct. 23 a man was discovered with a gunshot wound to the head by officers on patrol. He was found inside a vehicle at around 8:20 p.m. near Riverside Dr. An incident...
ORANGEBURG, SC
News19 WLTX

South Carolina department mourns sudden loss of firefighter

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. — Summerville Fire Rescue is mourning a heartbreaking loss that came suddenly on Monday. The department shared that Captain Kenneth “Kenny” Roy Sott had a medical emergency after returning home from a physical fitness training session with the department's recruits. He was taken to Summerville Medical Center but died soon after.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

Allen University hosts homecoming celebrations Saturday

Columbia, SC (WOLO) — One of Columbia’s HBCU’s is preparing to celebrate 152 years during this weekend’s Homecoming. Allen University will host a parade beginning at 10 a.m. followed by a football game where AU will face off against Bluefield State on the Westwood High School’s football field.
COLUMBIA, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South Carolina

This suburb in South Carolina was named one of the best places to live in the state.Forest Acres. The state of South Carolina has a plethora of great places to live. Whether you are looking for a place to settle down and raise a family or looking for a place to retire, there is a town or city in South Carolina just for you. However, one publication believes one suburb in South Carolina is the best place to live in the state. In this article, we will take a look at this place and see what makes them one of the best places to live in South Carolina!
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Orangeburg police investigate fatal shooting

Orangeburg, S.C. (WOLO)– Officers with the Orangeburg Dept. of Public Safety say a nightly patrol lead to the discovery of a shooting death. Investigators say around 8:20 Sunday night while on patrol officers discovered a man with a gunshot wound to the head in a car parked on Riverside Dr.
ORANGEBURG, SC
southcarolinapublicradio.org

The colorful South Carolina State Fair was once black and white.

This time of year, South Carolinians love the fun, food and games of the South Carolina State Fair. The air is full of sounds, smells and bright colors. But there was a time when the predominant colors of the fair were just black and white. Those were the days of segregation. For nearly 80 years, African Americans had their own fair, first called the Colored, or Negro, State Fair, and eventually the Palmetto State Fair.
COLUMBIA, SC
WYFF4.com

Two big winning Powerball tickets sold in South Carolina

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — A Powerball player in Myrtle Beach won $1 million and a player in Columbia won $50,000 over the weekend. With no jackpot winner, Powerball draws for $610 million Monday night. The $1 million ticket was purchased from the Kroger #26 at 3735 Renee Dr. in...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WSAV News 3

Shooting kills 2 in Hampton County on Saturday

HAMPTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSAV) — A shooting killed two people in Hampton County on Saturday. The Hampton County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) said the shooting happened on Bryant Road in Garnett while a large gathering was happening. Jashown Figueroa, 19, and Tyrone Bryant, 52, were killed in the shooting. Deputies recovered shell casings and guns at […]
HAMPTON COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Police warn of laced marijuana in South Carolina

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) — Law enforcement officials in Summerville are warning the public of potentially laced substances that are circulating the area. According to the Summerville Police Department, marijuana seized during two drug overdose investigations tested presumptive for amphetamines and fentanyl. The first incident, involving a 17-year-old female, occurred on Oct. 12 on the 1100 […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
abccolumbia.com

The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October

COLUMBIA, SC (WOLO)– The South Carolina State Museum is hosting Spooky Saturday in October. According to the event calendar, there are two dates, Saturday, October 22 and October 29 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. State Museum officials announced the spooky shows are for kids aged 3-12, those in...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

The Taste of Orangeburg bonds the community through food

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Orangeburg’s Downtown Revitalization Association held its annual Taste of Orangeburg on Sunday to highlight restaurants in the area. Restaurants served small portions of their food in exchange for tokens eventgoers purchased from the association. Some of the foods on the menu included:. "Shrimp and grits,...
ORANGEBURG, SC
USC Gamecock

PHOTOS: T-Pain headlines Cockstock 2022

T-Pain headlined Cockstock, USC's homecoming concert, in the Colonial Life Area on Oct. 21, 2022. The concert, which was free to students, was part of Carolina Production's homecoming calendar of events. This year's homecoming theme is "Saturday in South Carolina."
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

News19 WLTX

Columbia, SC
32K+
Followers
10K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Columbia local news

 https://www.wltx.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy