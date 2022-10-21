Read full article on original website
Georgia men come to pick up their daughter from school, realize it's the same girl: report
A Georgia TikTok user who works in the front office of a school says two men discovered they were both fathers to a young girl when they came to pick her up.
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
'American Pickers' star Danielle Colby shares photo from hospital, details 'health journey' with fibroids
"American Pickers" star Danielle Colby shared with her fans on Thursday that she is suffering from fibroids, and that she has a hysterectomy scheduled.
Michigan grandmother allegedly stabbed 2-year-old grandson in head, boy recovering in hospital
A Michigan grandmother is accused of stabbing her 2-year-old grandson in the head multiple times. The boy is in stable condition in a local hospital.
Missing Georgia toddler's mother tells all in televised interview days after boozy nightlife exposed
Leilani Simon, the mother of missing Quinton Simon, told local media she would turn herself in "if something does come up" faulting her in his disappearance.
DC Metrobus attack: 2 adults arrested in brutal assault on woman where bus driver failed to act
Two adults were arrested in connection with the assault of a woman on a Washington, D.C., Metrobus. The attack was recorded on camera from the bus and bystanders.
Missing Georgia teen's family says human remains discovered may be 17-year-old
The family of missing 17-year-old Yaron Kathuri said that the human remains discovered on Saturday near one of his last known locations may be of the teen.
Debbie Collier case: Investigators consider Georgia woman's death may not be homicide, sources say
Georgia investigators have begun mulling the idea that the gruesome death of Debbie Collier may not be a homicide as initially suspected, sources say.
Biden slammed for 'scary' long pause when asked if first lady supports 2024 run: 'Keeps getting worse'
President Biden gave a long pause when asked in an interview whether the first lady supports him seeking a second term in 2024 when he will turn 82 years old.
Florida 10-year-old girl escapes attempted kidnapper twice in two days, and there's video, police say
A 10-year-old Florida girl escaped two kidnapping attempts last week according to Fort Lauderdale police, and part of her flight was caught on home security video.
Two hospital employees killed in shooting at Texas hospital, suspect had ankle monitor
Two hospital employees were killed in a shooting at Methodist Dallas Medical Center in Texas on Saturday morning.
MSNBC’s Hayes slammed for claiming GOP midterm victory will ‘unleash chaos’: ‘You need to get outside more’
MSNBC host Chris Hayes was slammed by conservatives on Twitter for claiming that if the GOP wins the midterm elections, "chaos" will be unleashed in America.
Shelley Long seen out and about as 'Cheers' celebrates 40th anniversary
73-year-old actress Shelley Long made a rare public appearance while walking her pet Chihuahua on the streets of Los Angeles amid "Cheers" 40th anniversary.
'The View' hecklers yell 'f--- you' at Ted Cruz, demand show cover climate change in wild segment
Multiple protesters interrupted Sen. Ted Cruz during "The View" on Monday to demand the ABC hosts cover climate, with one even shouting an obscenity at him.
Three New Yorkers die of fentanyl overdose after ordering cocaine from drug delivery service
Three New Yorkers attempted to order cocaine from a drug delivery service but later died of a fentanyl overdose when their batch was laced with the deadly drug.
Biden 'not competent' to be president after appearing to zone out during MSNBC interview: Rep. Claudia Tenney
Rep. Claudia Tenney. R-N.Y., warned Biden's cognitive concerns are 'serious' after he appeared to zone out during his latest sit-down interview with MSNBC
Alabama receiver who struck female Tennessee fan last week gets start, Nick Saban criticized for move
Earlier this week, Nick Saban said Jermaine Burton's incident would be handled internally. On Saturday, Burton started against Mississippi State.
Chowchilla school bus kidnapper's parole angers survivors: 'Mistake for the whole state of California'
Frederick Woods was released from prison this year, decades after he hijacked a school bus with 26 children and their driver inside, in Chowchilla, California.
Meghan Markle shops in Montecito after making controversial claims she felt 'objectified' on 'Deal or No Deal'
Meghan Markle stepped out in the affluent Montecito area Friday afternoon following recent controversial remarks made on her podcast in which she claimed to feeling "objectified" while working as a briefcase girl on the popular "Deal or No Deal" game show more than 15 years ago. The Duchess of Sussex...
Florida sheriff's deputies rescue three people trapped in overturned, partially submerged car
Florida officials say that three people were rescued after they were in a car that went into a canal and was partially submerged but are in good condition.
