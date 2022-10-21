Read full article on original website
‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
beyondchron.org
Will Mayor Breed Protect SF Neighborhoods From Wellness Hubs?
Some residents in one San Francisco neighborhood have resorted to arming themselves with baseball bats and tasers after the opening of the city’s first pilot drug sobering center.—-Dion Lim, ABC News. Thanks to Dion Lim the public learned what nightmares residents and small business owners are enduring on...
Snap, makers of Snapchat, shutters its 33,000 square-foot downtown San Francisco office
The company recently laid off 1,200 employees.
Paradise Post
Bay Area the only region in California where homes are selling for less than a year ago
Perhaps it was inevitable – what goes up, up, up, must come down eventually. Homes in the Bay Area are now selling for less than they were a year ago, the only part of California where that is true, as rising interest rates continue to throw cold water on the region’s once-scorching pandemic real estate market.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Expands Ambassador Program in Hopes of a Safer City
San Francisco Mayor London Breed made an announcement of a program she hopes will make everyone in the city feel safer without involving police. The city's police chief said the move is already allowing his officers to attend to more critical work around the city. Mayor Breed announced the expansion...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
Where to find $10 and $15 lunch during San Francisco Restaurant Week
From Orens Humus to Starbelly and more.
indybay.org
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts. The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is...
Small businesses in downtown San Francisco hit hard by worker exodus
SAN FRANCISCO - With the return to the office not being as immediate as many might've hoped, downtown San Francisco businesses have been struggling. Leonid Plotkin has worked as a barber in San Francisco's Financial District for 33 years. But the last few haven't been easy."I'm still pretty convinced that things will get much, much better," he said.KPIX 5 met him about a year ago as he tried to figure out how to stay afloat until pandemic-related hybrid work faded away, and he'd get his typical Monday-Friday client base back. However, that hasn't really happened."Business is very strange," he said. "Very...
californiaglobe.com
Snap Becomes Latest Company To Leave San Francisco Amid Office Pullout In City
Snap, the parent company to popular social media sites such as Snapchat, became the latest tech company to pull out of San Francisco this week due expensive San Francisco leasing prices and more workers in the company working at home. This week alone, San Francisco has seen more retail establishments...
Snapchat shutters San Francisco office amid major reorganization
Snapchat is ending its office lease in San Francisco and leaving The City as the company undergoes a major reorganization. The company is dealing with less demand from advertisers, a trend that is expected to continue for the rest of the year. Recent restructuring efforts by parent company Snap, which included laying off about 1,200 people and shutting down a number of projects, led to the decision to close its office in San Francisco. ...
theeastcountygazette.com
The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in the Most Popular City San Francisco
San Francisco is a fantastic metropolis that overflows with conveniences and entertainment options. People, restaurants, and nightlife spots come in all shapes and sizes. With every sizable metropolis, some locations are more secure than others. Dishonest people and bad actors indeed coexist in any community, but some regions seem to have a higher concentration of both, making it less safe to live in or visit.
invisiblepeople.tv
San Francisco Sued for Mistreatment of Homeless People
A Group of Unhoused San Franciscans Is Taking the City to Court for Violating Their Civil Rights. Coalition on Homelessness, filed suit against the City and County of San Francisco and Mayor London Breed for the city’s cruel criminalization of homelessness and the brutal policing, encampment sweeps, and destruction or seizure of personal property that violate the victims’ Constitutional rights. They are represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, and the global law firm Latham & Watkins LLP.
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
This Abandoned San Francisco Pool Was the World's Largest Saltwater Swimming Pool in 1896
The Sutro Baths were a large, privately owned public saltwater swimming pool complex in the Lands End neighborhood of San Francisco's Outer Richmond District. The Sutro Baths were built in 1894 and were located north of Ocean Beach, the Cliff House, Seal Rocks, and west of Sutro Heights Park.
sftimes.com
San Francisco Bay Area’s Michelin-Star Restaurants
The Bay Area is home to some of the best Michelin-star restaurants in the country. If you’re looking for an amazing dining experience, you’ll definitely want to check out one (or more!) of these restaurants. In this blog post, we’ll introduce you to some of the top Michelin-starred restaurants in the Bay Area. We’ll tell you a little bit about each one, so you can decide which one is right for you. Ready to start planning your dining adventure? Let’s get started!
sfstandard.com
‘A Major Shock’: Mayor Breed, SF Budget Analysts Acknowledge Remote Work Is Here To Stay
Mayor London Breed publicly acknowledged this week what many in San Francisco already suspected: the work-from-home trend is here to stay. “Life as we knew it before the pandemic is not going to go back,” Breed said in an interview with Bloomberg News. “We thought people would miss working around other people, but they do not.”
NBC Bay Area
Juveniles Steal Elderly Woman's Bag, Cane: San Francisco Police
Three juveniles reportedly stole an elderly woman's personal bag and walking cane while she was riding a Muni bus in San Francisco on Saturday, police said. The robbery happened at about 3 p.m. in the area of Mission and 16th streets, according to police. The 79-year-old victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries,...
Is The Grand Hyatt at SFO Really The Best Domestic Airport Hotel?
Whenever we review an airport hotel, no matter if the place is good or horrible, there will undoubtedly be a comment about how the Grand Hyatt at SFO is the best airport hotel in the country. Opened in 2019, the 351-room hotel is the only one to have a dedicated stop on the Airtrain. That makes it a great place to stay for a quick overnight and not unreasonable for a night in San Francisco as you’re only 30 minutes from the city on the BART.
