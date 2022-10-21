ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 21 – 23

By Sam Flemming | Punk Foodie
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DewQ5_0ih4MCoV00
Soupbelly will be debuting her Sheng Jian Bao (pan fried soup dumplings) at O4W block party on Sunday.

On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 112  (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 46 OTP . You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area , Westend Area , West Midtown Area and Various ITP . For OTP, see East & Northeast , Way Northeast , West & Northwest & South .

It’s a packed, powerhouse pop-up dining weekend which makes our hearts (and eventually our bellies) full. We will take you through the opportunities chronologically. Frankly, there are some difficult choices to make!

FRIDAY

A number of new (our renewed) pop-ups on the scene on Friday including:

SATURDAY

May we tempt you with scattered, smothered, and covered pierogis? Or Filipino BBQ or siopaos? Or perhaps some new school GA BBQ?

SUNDAY

Taiwanese breakfast for sure…but we just can’t decide between the two block parties…. flip a coin? They both look awesome.


THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Underwood Hills: A La Luna (tacos)

2:30pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Edgewood: Salty Smiles (various Asian)

4:00pm – 7:30pm | Chop Shop

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

4:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

O4W (ticketed): Third Space with Shai Lavi (various + mayhem)

6:00pm | The Third Space

SATURDAY

Reynoldstown: Sarah Dodge (baked goods)

8:00am – 12:00pm | Muchacho

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission

Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos

12:00pm – 8:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant Park (ticketed): Estrellita AYCE Filipino with Lechon

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Estrellita

Roswell: Barangay | ATL (Filipino), Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:30pm – 4:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: LIL PIZZA TRUCK & Leftie Lee’s (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches)

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

SUNDAY

Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))

10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission

O4W: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Soup Belly (dumplings) Hansik Meokja (Korean)

11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano

Underwood Hills: Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza), Jackalope (Asian fusion), LoopHoles ATL LLC (donuts), Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

The post Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 21 – 23 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
secretatlanta.co

Check Out These 10 Restaurants For Some Of The Best Dishes On Thanksgiving Day

The holidays can be a particularly stressful time of year, but especially when you’re in charge of hosting or cooking. Don’t worry! Don’t panic! Secret Atlanta has the perfect guide to help you plan out your holiday meals this year. whether you’re staying on wanting to go out, these 10 restaurants have what you need this holiday season. Check them out below.
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 secret restaurant menus worth ordering from in Atlanta

Discovering off-menu items at some of your favorite local restaurants in town is something special and intriguing. You get the feeling that you’re a member of a secret club that no one else knows about when you order anything that isn’t on the menu but is available upon request.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Community celebrates opening of The Lawn greenspace at Uptown Atlanta

In celebration of the grand opening of Atlanta’s newest community park, The Lawn, over 250 members of the community were in attendance at a recent all-day event. The event, called Live! on The Lawn, celebrated The Lawn’s opening by hosting a number of family-friendly events for community members to enjoy. Among the events that were […] The post Community celebrates opening of The Lawn greenspace at Uptown Atlanta appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Milton, GA

When you want to find some of the Best Restaurants in Milton for date nights, family gatherings, or to visit with your friends, it’s in your best interest to consult information to help you make educated choices. I combed through Yelp, Trip Advisor, and various other sources to get...
MILTON, GA
adventuresinatlanta.com

ATLANTA BOURBON FESTIVAL 2022

Enjoy 50+ bourbon and whiskey options, cocktails, wine & beer, and live music. General Admission Tickets include entry, entertainment, souvenir tasting glass and all of your drinks; food will cost extra. $55 advance, $60 after Nov. 10, $70 day of event. First 250 just $45. VIP tickets will include early...
ATLANTA, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Marietta Melt Yard opening soon

By Brian Benefield [This article is part of the Second Helpings series of articles about food and eating in Cobb County]. Have you ever met someone you feel you’ve known for a long time but haven’t? That guy would be Matt DeBusschere, and we conversed about his new restaurant opening soon- Marietta Melt Yard. Matt began his deep-rooted journey in the business many years ago at Sun In My Belly at age twenty-one, located in the Kirkwood neighborhood of Atlanta, as a busboy, then a server, and catering manager. He was the GM for the last six years of his fifteen-year tenure, and the Marietta native wanted to return home and open an original themed place of his own.
MARIETTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Things to do this week in Metro Atlanta: Oct. 24 - Oct. 30

ATLANTA - Whether you're looking for something traditional or want to keep it simple, we've got our eyes on a ton of events perfectly planned for the family, or singles. How many pecks of pickled peppers do you think you could pick at the Brookhaven Farmers Market? Or maybe, you'd rather get your face painted like a vibrant Mexican sugar skull. We'll show you how you can do all that and more this week in metro Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Apartment Therapy

This Atlanta Vacation Home Is An Exact Replica of the Cottage From “The Holiday”

Soon, you’ll be able to stay in Kate Winslet’s cozy fictional home from “The Holiday” — no passport needed. That’s because Lucy Small, of the Georgia-based home design company State and Season, is bringing an exact replica of the beloved rom-com house — officially known as the Rosehill Cottage — to the Atlanta area in 2023. She was inspired to build a replica after seeing massive fan fervor over the cottage online.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Checkout-free market offers alcohol, hot food at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

ATLANTA - There's a new place for concessions at Mercedes-Benz Stadium designed for ease and convenience, so fans can spend less time in line for food and drinks and more time in their seat. The ATL Market is a "grab-and-go" style concession stand located on the 100 concourse between Sections...
ATLANTA, GA
AccessAtlanta

10 of the best chicken and waffle spots in metro Atlanta

Chicken and waffles have taken the brunch world by storm and have quickly become a menu mainstay, especially in Atlanta, where the competition is fierce. The tastes of juicy, crispy fried chicken and light, fluffy waffles make for a perfect combination. Fortunately, Atlanta is home to some of the top...
ATLANTA, GA
Eater

Forget Speed Dating, This Southwest Atlanta Farm Is Hosting Weed Dating

A southwest Atlanta farm is offering a fresh-air take on speed dating called “weed dating.”. Community farm and foraging nonprofit organization Concrete Jungle is hosting a service day at its headquarters at Doghead Farm in Sylvan Hills Saturday, October 22, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. During this weed and greet, volunteers will assist in preparing the farm’s gardens for the winter while getting to know new people beyond Atlanta’s restaurant, bar, and party scenes.
ATLANTA, GA
discoveratlanta.com

Celebrate Day of the Dead in Atlanta

Day of the Dead is one of Mexico’s largest celebrations honoring the life of those who have passed away. It’s an ancient Aztec custom that celebrates life where dead ancestors are the guests of honor. It’s like a joyful family reunion. The Día de Muertos celebrations include...
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Scenthound Growth Opportunities Attract New Talent

After working as a groomer at a variety of companies in the pet industry, Jessica Muniz found her home training new employees and building a loyal customer base at Scenthound in northern Atlanta. Working at Scenthound is giving Muniz the opportunity to expand her career horizons. She started her career at Scenthound, a membership-based pet […] The post Scenthound Growth Opportunities Attract New Talent appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Rising Tides Drinking Service wants you to drink wine better

Steven Grubbs loves a wine that tells a story.  Grubbs’ first restaurant job was at a busser at Five & Ten in Athens. More than a decade later, he’s a wine sommelier and the wine director at Empire State South in Atlanta.  When it comes to wine, Grubbs’ path contained more on-the-job training than classroom […] The post Rising Tides Drinking Service wants you to drink wine better appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
thecitymenus.com

A Wish Comes True, Wishbone Reopens in Newnan

In May of 2019 a new development was approved for 31 Jackson Street labeled as Parkside Apartments. The development would allow for Newnan’s prized Wishbone location to move. On October 11, Wishbone Fried Chicken announced they were back open via their Facebook page. Accompanying Wishbone in the new center is Classic Cleaners which has relocated from 65 Greenville Street. To learn more about Parkside Apartments and availability click here to email Alex.
NEWNAN, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe

This story first appeared in Side Dish, a weekly newsletter. Subscribe at sidedishatlanta.com. In preparation for the 10th celebration of the Atlanta Kosher Barbecue Festival this weekend, why not try a kosher dish of your own? Keith Marks, a multi-award winning barbecue pitmaster, founded Keith’s Corner BBQ in 2014, and has been serving up delicious […] The post Keith’s Corner BBQ Brunswick Beef Stew recipe appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Beloved Atlanta costume shop set to close if new owners not found

ATLANTA - They’ve sold masks and wigs to movie studios and Hip-Hop stars for 30 years, but soon a beloved prop shop will shut its doors for the last time in December. Jane Powell and her brother Jimmy Gough have run Costumes, ETC. for decades. "Over 30 years," Powell...
ATLANTA, GA
luxury-houses.net

Thoughtfully Designed with Meticulous Detail, This $4.6M Exquisite Home in Atlanta Offers Everything and More

The Home in Atlanta has been recently renovated, from the terrace level to main and secondary levels, now available for sale. This home located at 765 Lovette Ln NE, Atlanta, Georgia; offering 6 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,686 square feet of living spaces. Call Robin Ives – Atlanta Fine Homes Sotheby’s International – (Phone: 770.870.4009) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Reporter Newspapers, Atlanta Intown, and Rough Draft

Atlanta, GA
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
488K+
Views
ABOUT

Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown cover Atlanta, Brookhaven, Buckhead, Dunwoody, and Sandy Springs. Subscribe to our newsletter at RoughDraftAtlanta.com

 https://reporternewspapers.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy