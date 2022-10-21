Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 21 – 23

Soupbelly will be debuting her Sheng Jian Bao (pan fried soup dumplings) at O4W block party on Sunday.



On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 112 (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 46 OTP . You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area , Westend Area , West Midtown Area and Various ITP . For OTP, see East & Northeast , Way Northeast , West & Northwest & South .

It’s a packed, powerhouse pop-up dining weekend which makes our hearts (and eventually our bellies) full. We will take you through the opportunities chronologically. Frankly, there are some difficult choices to make!

FRIDAY

A number of new (our renewed) pop-ups on the scene on Friday including:

TACOS: @alalunataqueria , a taqueria typically serving soulful and creative Central and South American cuisine out of the ghost kitchen on Forrest St , will be @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills.



@alalunataqueria , a taqueria typically serving soulful and creative Central and South American cuisine out of the ghost kitchen on Forrest St , will be @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills. NEW (AGAIN) LAO : At the @chop_shop_atl in Edgewood, @saltysmilesyt returns to the scene after 10 years (!) away to sling Lao and other Asian dishes.



: At the @chop_shop_atl in Edgewood, @saltysmilesyt returns to the scene after 10 years (!) away to sling Lao and other Asian dishes. THIRD SPACE MAYHEM: @shai_lavi_atl_shayish3_shay , aka Shay Lavi of @nurkitchenusa and other ventures in Atlanta, is hosting ticketed dinners like the one on Friday in @the_third_space_atl , which he recently acquired from @ashagomez . Shay describes the cuisine as ‘mayhem’ and will be crafted utilizing whatever fresh, fabulous ingredients he procures earlier in the day.

SATURDAY

May we tempt you with scattered, smothered, and covered pierogis? Or Filipino BBQ or siopaos? Or perhaps some new school GA BBQ?

PIEROGIES FOR BFAST : Waffle House style pierogies for breakfast? Yes, chef! As @eateratlanta says (and which we kinda already knew), @bravewojtek is knocking Polish breakfast out of the park on Saturdays at @fullcommissionatl in Grant Park . We also love their shrimp pierogies on cheese grits as seen in our Punk Food column on @roughdraftatl Side Dish

SUNDAY

Taiwanese breakfast for sure…but we just can’t decide between the two block parties…. flip a coin? They both look awesome.



THE DEETS

FRIDAY

Underwood Hills: A La Luna (tacos)

2:30pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Edgewood: Salty Smiles (various Asian)

4:00pm – 7:30pm | Chop Shop

Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings

4:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos

4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

O4W (ticketed): Third Space with Shai Lavi (various + mayhem)

6:00pm | The Third Space

SATURDAY

Reynoldstown: Sarah Dodge (baked goods)

8:00am – 12:00pm | Muchacho

Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)

10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission

Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos

12:00pm – 8:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer

Grant Park (ticketed): Estrellita AYCE Filipino with Lechon

12:00pm – 5:00pm | Estrellita

Roswell: Barangay | ATL (Filipino), Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:30pm – 4:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse

Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)

1:00pm – 5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

Avondale Estates: LIL PIZZA TRUCK & Leftie Lee’s (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches)

1:00pm – 7:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery

SUNDAY

Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))

10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission

O4W: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Soup Belly (dumplings) Hansik Meokja (Korean)

11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano

Underwood Hills: Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza), Jackalope (Asian fusion), LoopHoles ATL LLC (donuts), Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Baolicious (steamed buns)

12:00pm – 3:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company

