Punk Foodie’s underground dining guide for Oct. 21 – 23
On the Punk Foodie Underground Dining Calendar this weekend, you will find a total of 112 (and counting) underground dining events with 66 ITP and 46 OTP . You can also break down pop-ups by region: Decatur Area , Westend Area , West Midtown Area and Various ITP . For OTP, see East & Northeast , Way Northeast , West & Northwest & South .
It’s a packed, powerhouse pop-up dining weekend which makes our hearts (and eventually our bellies) full. We will take you through the opportunities chronologically. Frankly, there are some difficult choices to make!
FRIDAY
A number of new (our renewed) pop-ups on the scene on Friday including:
- TACOS: @alalunataqueria , a taqueria typically serving soulful and creative Central and South American cuisine out of the ghost kitchen on Forrest St , will be @roundtripbeer in Underwood Hills.
- NEW (AGAIN) LAO : At the @chop_shop_atl in Edgewood, @saltysmilesyt returns to the scene after 10 years (!) away to sling Lao and other Asian dishes.
- THIRD SPACE MAYHEM: @shai_lavi_atl_shayish3_shay , aka Shay Lavi of @nurkitchenusa and other ventures in Atlanta, is hosting ticketed dinners like the one on Friday in @the_third_space_atl , which he recently acquired from @ashagomez . Shay describes the cuisine as ‘mayhem’ and will be crafted utilizing whatever fresh, fabulous ingredients he procures earlier in the day.
SATURDAY
May we tempt you with scattered, smothered, and covered pierogis? Or Filipino BBQ or siopaos? Or perhaps some new school GA BBQ?
- PIEROGIES FOR BFAST : Waffle House style pierogies for breakfast? Yes, chef! As @eateratlanta says (and which we kinda already knew), @bravewojtek is knocking Polish breakfast out of the park on Saturdays at @fullcommissionatl in Grant Park . We also love their shrimp pierogies on cheese grits as seen in our Punk Food column on @roughdraftatl Side Dish
- NEW GA BBQ : @secretpintbbq is serving up new school GA BBQ platters and Oaxaca hot gut and Spanish Manchego links @roundtripbeer in a new set menu format which may make the lines move faster (check his burger debut below!).
- LECHON AND HALO-HALO : In Grant Park, it’s @estrellitafilipino 2 nd birthday and they are hosting an AYCE Filipino food extravaganza including whole lechon from Cebu’s Best Lechon and halo-halo from @threelolasbakeshop . There are three seatings , starting at noon.
- MORE FILIPINO BBQ : At @properhoproswell , @barangayatl (with the BBQ & fried chicken) and @baolicious.atl (with the baos, including pre-orders ) are teaming up for some Filipino awesomeness.
SUNDAY
Taiwanese breakfast for sure…but we just can’t decide between the two block parties…. flip a coin? They both look awesome.
- TW BFAST : @itsmightyhans has you covered as always on Sundays for Taiwanese brunch at @fullcommissionatl .
- LOTS OF CHEFS : The 04W block party is back at @amanoatl . @soupbelly_atl will be serving up freshly made sheng jian bao , which are rare in Atlanta (‘cause they are hard to do right); @secretpintbbq will be debuting a half pound burger… he tells us how it should be cooked …and we trust him; and @hansikmeokja will warm you up with skewered Eomok (fish cake) and spicy Tteokbokki .
- AND MORE CHEFS : And a massive group of chefs are gathering at @roundtripbeer including @jackalopeatl (punk food), @barangayatl (Filipino) @loopholesatl (donuts), @keenans_pit_bbq , @pizza.kusina and @baolicious.atl (baos). Our suggestion: just get something from everyone!
THE DEETS
FRIDAY
Underwood Hills: A La Luna (tacos)
2:30pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Edgewood: Salty Smiles (various Asian)
4:00pm – 7:30pm | Chop Shop
Avondale Estates: Gweilo Dumplings
4:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos
4:00pm – 9:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
O4W (ticketed): Third Space with Shai Lavi (various + mayhem)
6:00pm | The Third Space
SATURDAY
Reynoldstown: Sarah Dodge (baked goods)
8:00am – 12:00pm | Muchacho
Grant Park: Brave Wojtek (Polish / Eastern European comfort food)
10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission
Avondale Estates: Mascogo Tacos
12:00pm – 8:00pm | Wild Heaven Beer
Grant Park (ticketed): Estrellita AYCE Filipino with Lechon
12:00pm – 5:00pm | Estrellita
Roswell: Barangay | ATL (Filipino), Baolicious (steamed buns)
12:30pm – 4:00pm | Proper Hop Taphouse
Underwood Hills: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ)
1:00pm – 5:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
Avondale Estates: LIL PIZZA TRUCK & Leftie Lee’s (globally inspired baked goods & sandwiches)
1:00pm – 7:00pm | Little Cottage Brewery
SUNDAY
Grant Park: Mighty Hans (Taiwanese-American Brunch))
10:00am – 1:00pm | Full Commission
O4W: Secret Pint BBQ (New School GA BBQ), Soup Belly (dumplings) Hansik Meokja (Korean)
11:00am – 3:00pm | a mano
Underwood Hills: Pizza Kusina (Inspired Artisan Pizza), Jackalope (Asian fusion), LoopHoles ATL LLC (donuts), Keenan’s Pit Bar-B-Que, Baolicious (steamed buns)
12:00pm – 3:00pm | Round Trip Brewing Company
