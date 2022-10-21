Rested Pitt, Louisville seek strong follow-ups after byes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Defending ACC champion Pittsburgh looks to extend its recent dominance of Louisville when the schools meet in ACC play on Saturday night.

The Panthers beat the Cardinals 23-20 last season and have won six of seven in the series.

Both are coming off bye weeks following victories.

Louisville topped Virginia 34-17 without quarterback Malik Cunningham (concussion-like symptoms), but he is expected to play.

Pitt beat Virginia Tech 45-29 behind a school-record 320 yards rushing by Israel Abanikanda, the ACC leader who’s also the nation’s best in all-purpose yards with 186.8 per game.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group