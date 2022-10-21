ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Comments / 0

Related
PennLive.com

Republicans have no plan to address inflation | PennLive letters

Inflation has been caused, not by the policies of Joe Biden, but by the pandemic in which supply lines were disrupted and shortages occurred. Republicans are engaging in post hoc fallacies when they claim that Biden is responsible. Market forces drive supply and demand, not presidents. Republicans argue that they...
PennLive.com

Lawmakers need to codify reproductive rights | PennLive letters

The following Letter to the Editor comment is submitted in consideration of the Personhood Rights implication of striking down Roe v. Wade necessitating a bill to codify reproductive rights. Since Roe was struck down, we have been waiting for the next shoe to drop. That fear has only been temporarily quelled by the court’s recent refusal to hear an appeal against Rhode Island that would have forced the court to go on record whether and when fetuses have rights afforded by personhood.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
PennLive.com

Man who stormed U.S. Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison

WASHINGTON — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.
LAUREL, DE
The Sault News

Sharon Kennedy: Committing crimes without consequences

In “Rhetoric,” Aristotle postulated that when men commit crimes, “Either they think they can do wrong without being found out, or if they are found out they can escape being punished or if they are punished the disadvantage will be less than what they gain. Their confidence is greater when they possess … a great deal of money … and are on good terms with the judges who try them. … Even if found out, they feel they can stave off a trial or have it postponed or corrupt the judges. … If sentenced, they can avoid or postpone paying...
ARIZONA STATE
PennLive.com

Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school

FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — The grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Kansas will be searched to determine if any Indigenous children were buried there, state officials said. The Kansas Historical Society, which owns the site in Fairway, is contracting with the University of Kansas Center for...
FAIRWAY, KS
PennLive.com

Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US

WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.
FLORIDA STATE
PennLive.com

Polls show Fetterman nursing leads over Oz as pivotal debate looms

Editor’s note: Want to be in the know this election season? Subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. As Pennsylvania voters await tonight’s U.S. Senate debate, new polls released Monday have Democrat John Fetterman leading Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the final two weeks before the election.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy