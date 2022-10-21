Read full article on original website
Related
Republicans have no plan to address inflation | PennLive letters
Inflation has been caused, not by the policies of Joe Biden, but by the pandemic in which supply lines were disrupted and shortages occurred. Republicans are engaging in post hoc fallacies when they claim that Biden is responsible. Market forces drive supply and demand, not presidents. Republicans argue that they...
Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change
Lawmakers need to codify reproductive rights | PennLive letters
The following Letter to the Editor comment is submitted in consideration of the Personhood Rights implication of striking down Roe v. Wade necessitating a bill to codify reproductive rights. Since Roe was struck down, we have been waiting for the next shoe to drop. That fear has only been temporarily quelled by the court’s recent refusal to hear an appeal against Rhode Island that would have forced the court to go on record whether and when fetuses have rights afforded by personhood.
Walker's chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others
Jan. 6 panel won’t let Trump turn testimony into circus, Cheney says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Capitol riot won’t give Donald Trump the chance to turn a possible live TV appearance of his subpoenaed testimony into a “circus” and “food fight” as lawmakers try to ensure he complies with their demands, the panel’s vice chair said Sunday.
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Sixteen candidates for local office circled around the atrium of the municipal building on a recent night in Shelton, a logging town near the southern crook of Puget Sound. One by one, they sat at tables of inquisitive voters for what was dubbed “candidate speed-dating.”
Man who stormed U.S. Capitol with dad gets 2 years in prison
WASHINGTON — A Delaware man who stormed the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, with his Confederate flag-toting father was sentenced on Monday to two years behind bars. Hunter Seefried, 24, was convicted alongside his father of felony and misdemeanor charges by U.S. District Judge Trevor McFadden in June. Hunter and Kevin Seefried opted for a bench trial, which is decided by a judge, rather than have their case be heard by a jury.
Sharon Kennedy: Committing crimes without consequences
In “Rhetoric,” Aristotle postulated that when men commit crimes, “Either they think they can do wrong without being found out, or if they are found out they can escape being punished or if they are punished the disadvantage will be less than what they gain. Their confidence is greater when they possess … a great deal of money … and are on good terms with the judges who try them. … Even if found out, they feel they can stave off a trial or have it postponed or corrupt the judges. … If sentenced, they can avoid or postpone paying...
Judge rules for California baker over same-sex wedding cake
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (AP) — A California judge has ruled in favor of a bakery owner who refused to make wedding cakes for a same-sex couple because it violated her Christian beliefs. The state Department of Fair Housing and Employment had sued Tastries Bakery in Bakersfield, arguing owner Cathy Miller...
Kansas to search grounds of former Native American school
FAIRWAY, Kan. (AP) — The grounds of a former Native American boarding school in Kansas will be searched to determine if any Indigenous children were buried there, state officials said. The Kansas Historical Society, which owns the site in Fairway, is contracting with the University of Kansas Center for...
Test scores show historic COVID setbacks for kids across US
WASHINGTON (AP) — The COVID-19 pandemic spared no state or region as it caused historic learning setbacks for America’s children, erasing decades of academic progress and widening racial disparities, according to results of a national test that provide the sharpest look yet at the scale of the crisis.
Gisele Fetterman’s history as undocumented immigrant inspires husband’s policy
She left a gang-plagued neighborhood of Rio de Janeiro at age 7, crossing illegally into the U.S. with her family and living in a one-room New York apartment, scavenging furniture while her mother cleaned houses. Today, she’s an activist and campaign surrogate for her husband, who’s running for the Senate as a Pennsylvania Democrat.
Polls show Fetterman nursing leads over Oz as pivotal debate looms
Editor’s note: Want to be in the know this election season? Subscribe to our weekly Elections 2022 newsletter at www.pennlive.com/newsletters and to our daily text alerts. As Pennsylvania voters await tonight’s U.S. Senate debate, new polls released Monday have Democrat John Fetterman leading Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the final two weeks before the election.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
188K+
Followers
79K+
Post
65M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 0