TRAFFIC ALERT: Storm pipe installation on Ross Clark Circle
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — MidSouth Construction will begin installing a storm pipe across the McDonald’s at the traffic signal on Ross Clark Circle. On Monday, October 24th, a storm pipe will be installed across from the McDonald’s and Shops on the Circle at the traffic light. The installation will include the construction of a concrete junction box within the driveway.
Houston Co. Commission pitches in towards new SARCOA facility
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The ball is rolling for SARCOA to build a new facility right next to the current one. Over the past few years, the number of seniors that SARCOA provides for has grown tremendously, so the Area Agency on Aging is outgrowing its current space. The...
Geneva mobile home goes up in flames
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. Geneva firefighters were busy early Monday morning battling a mobile home fire. The fire happened just before 7 a.m. on Hart Street. Nobody was living in the mobile home - and it was actually...
Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for Oct. 23-29
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. This week, drivers...
Water fight! Where did Dothan’s tower place?
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The results are in. The water tank at Water World won fourth place in the Tnemec Tank of the Tank contest. There were 11 tanks chosen by a board of water tower enthusiasts and one chosen by the vote of the people. Tnemec, a manufacturer...
Walk the Dog Forecast for October 24, 2022
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Meteorologist Andrew Clarke has your daily walk the dog forecast sponsored by Wet Pets of Dothan!. We can expect mostly sunny skies once again as we begin a new work week on a pretty pleasant note! After starting off the morning chilly, we’ll warm up nicely, rising into the low 80s during the afternoon hours.
Farmers Market Pumpkin Patch
ENTERPRISE Ala. (WDHN)—Saturday, Enterprise hosted a pumpkin patch at the local farmers market. There, kids could pick out their own pumpkin and paint them in a contest. This was to celebrate the coming of pumpkin season, as well as bring in some much needed cheer after the unfortunate events of the downtown business fires.
Daleville city school superintendent turns in her resignation notice
DALEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN)—For nearly a decade, Debbie Gaydos has owned and operateS “Shopaholic”, a women’s clothing boutique. Although she didn’t suffer any damage in Sunday morning’s Downtown Enterprise fire, she is just a few doors down from the “devastation”. Gaydos says they are one “Big family”. When someone hurts’, fellow businesses come to their aid.
FEMA buyout of homes from Elba’s 2015 Christmas Flood is coming to an end
ELBA, Ala. (WDHN)—This Christmas will mark the seventh anniversary of the “Great Elba Flood” of 2015. Several days of torrential rain caused the Pea River to run outside its banks and the city was declared a Federal Disaster area. One can still see remnants of homes in...
Assistant district attorney recovering after bike crash
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Joe Varner and his close friend David Emery, a Dale County Assistant District Attorney were participating in a bike ride in Montgomery — something they like to do as a hobby but it suddenly became horrific on Saturday. “I was informed before my part...
UPDATE: Dothan fire was determined to be a case of arson
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Saturday night fire damaged a home at Montevallo Ave. and Vassar St. Crews were called to the fire around 6:45 Saturday and when they arrived the fire had done serious damage to the front end of the home. Crews are working to determine if...
Officers respond to pedestrian fatality in Washington County
A Panama City man was declared deceased at the scene of an accident in the intersection of State Road 79 and James Potter Road early Sunday morning. The man, 61, had been walking southbound on State Road 79 near the intersection when he was struck by the front passenger side of purple Chevrolet Spark, also traveling southbound.
Houston County commissioners give farewell at last commission meeting
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Monday morning was the last Houston County Commission meeting until after the November 8th election. At the meeting, the Houston County Commission recognized and thanked two commissioners for their service — district two commissioner Doug Sinquefield and Chairman Mark Culver. Sinquefield has been serving...
Slocomb Fire destroys home
SLOCOMB, Ala (WDHN)— On October 19, Geneva E-911 dispatched multiple fire and rescue departments to a residential fire in Slocomb. First responders arrived at North State Highway 103, North of Slocomb to find a single-story home fully involved in a fire, with partial collapse. The fire also endangered two barns and multiple vehicles.
Man tries to flee police by driving over Geneva levee at high rate of speed
GENEVA, Ala. (WTVY) - A high-speed chase in Florala ended in Geneva after the fleeing driver topped the city’s levee at speeds between 80 and 100 mph. Geneva Police Chief Pepper Mock and Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms both confirmed to News4 that Florala police attempted to stop the driver but he refused.
Naloxone available to the public in Okaloosa
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. – Naloxone, a medication that reverses the effects of an opioid overdose, is now available at the Florida Department of Health in Okaloosa County (DOH-Okaloosa), DOH-Okaloosa has announced. In its statement, DOH-Okaloosa said it is now distributing naloxone to persons 18 and older at both...
A weekend of fun on tap in Enterprise
ENTERPRISE, Ala. (WDHN) — This weekend the City of Enterprise has a slate of events on hand for all to enjoy. On Saturday at the Enterprise Farmers Market, Pumpkin Day makes its return to the City of Progress. Starting at 8 a.m. you can find all the fall produce, decore, and soaps as well as a pumpkin patch.
ALERT: Dothan Police search for runaway juvenile
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police Department is asking for assistance in locating a runaway juvenile. Tristen Marie Myers, 16, of Dothan was last seen by her grandmother at her apartment on 2151 Westgate Parkway in Dothan on Sunday, October 23rd. She was seen leaving the residence via Ring camera around 11:00 p.m. on Sunday night.
Dothan law firm gets multi-million verdict against country rap star
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— A Nashville jury has awarded $20.7 million to the families of two teens who were killed in a 2014 wreck, allegedly caused by their employer, Mikel Knight. According to a press release by Morris, Andrews, Talmadge, and Driggers, LLC, in 2014 teenagers Taylor Nixon, 19, and...
Multi-city car chase ends in airborne crash
GENEVA, Ala (WDHN)– A high-speed chase, which started in Covington County, ended in a potentially fatal airborne crash in Geneva after hitting the levee, per Geneva Police Department. According to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms, the high-speed pursuit began in Florala, Al, where the driver took the car through...
