Read full article on original website
Related
myfox28columbus.com
I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
myfox28columbus.com
City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Gas prices in Columbus drop nearly 14 cents per gallon Monday
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have dropped in the past week, GasBuddy reports. The latest weekly report from Gas Buddy says that average gasoline prices in Columbus fell 13.8 cents in the last, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday. Prices in Columbus are 18.1 cents per gallon higher...
myfox28columbus.com
Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
myfox28columbus.com
Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
myfox28columbus.com
Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
myfox28columbus.com
Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Columbus native using skills learned at home to keep military members well fed
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — It’s been said that an army marches on its stomach. So, our forces must be well fed. For the soldiers of the 3rd Infantry Division, that starts at the Spartan Warrior Restaurant and a Columbus native who plays a major role in that effort.
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
myfox28columbus.com
17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
myfox28columbus.com
McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
myfox28columbus.com
Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
myfox28columbus.com
Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
myfox28columbus.com
New restaurant features made from scratch recipes in Upper Arlington ahead of opening
(WSYX) Columbus, OH — Tupelo Honey Southern Kitchen & Bar getting ready to open it's first Ohio-based location Tuesday, October 25th, 2022 for dinner service. The Asheville-based restaurant will plant roots in the Upper Arlington neighborhood located at 1678 W. Lane Avenue. “We’re thrilled to bring our scratch-made Southern...
myfox28columbus.com
CMHA asking judge to throw out class-action suit
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is asking a judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit filed against the organization in Franklin County. While facing allegations of system failures that are keeping residents homeless, attorneys representing the authority claim CMHA did not do anything wrong. Housing...
myfox28columbus.com
Deputies searching for 19-year-old man accused of deadly 'ambush attack'
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old man they say took part in an "ambush attack" that left a man dead. The deadly shooting took place on July 7, 2022, near the Cross-Key Apartments along Chatterton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff's...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
myfox28columbus.com
Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Iowa
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State is back at The Shoe as they play host to Iowa at noon. The No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3) are coming off bye weeks. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more Ohio State Football...
Comments / 0