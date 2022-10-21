ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pickaway County, OH

myfox28columbus.com

I-270 east reopens following crash in south Columbus south

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Interstate 270 eastbound has reopened at I-71 in south Columbus following a crash Monday morning. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said a crash involving an SUV closed eastbound lanes for a couple of hours. ABC 6/FOX 28 will update this story as more information becomes...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

City of Columbus supporting first responders with wellness center

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — In an effort to help support first responders and those who are the first line of defense in an emergency, Columbus has opened a first-of-its-kind wellness center that focuses on the mental and physical health of first responders. Officer Don Paden has been with Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Gas prices in Columbus drop nearly 14 cents per gallon Monday

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus gas prices have dropped in the past week, GasBuddy reports. The latest weekly report from Gas Buddy says that average gasoline prices in Columbus fell 13.8 cents in the last, averaging $3.67 a gallon Monday. Prices in Columbus are 18.1 cents per gallon higher...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz to retire after 8 years

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After eight years, Franklin County Coroner Anahi Ortiz is retiring, she said in a statement Monday. Dr. Ortiz plans to retire effective Nov. 11, 2022. “It has been an honor and a privilege to have served the Franklin County residents as their coroner for the...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man in critical condition after stabbing in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man is in critical condition after Columbus police said he was stabbed Monday afternoon on the north side. Police responded to a reported stabbing in the 2100 block of Fitzroy Drive around 2:40 p.m. Monday. When officers arrived, they found the victim suffering from...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus Weather: Warm and dry start, but rain will return this week

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Another fantastic evening to enjoy the outdoors! We're running out of good grilling nights! Scattered showers will arrive with a cold front and the remnants of Roslyn Tuesday late-afternoon through Wednesday. Temps will be much cooler for the end of the week!. MONDAY NIGHT: partly...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Man killed after leaving east Columbus bar following argument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Patrons at an east Columbus bar heard gunshots shortly after a group of men took their argument outside, police said. Columbus police responded to the 1000 block of Country Club Road around 11:49 p.m. following the gunfire. Officers found 40-year-old Jeffery Chandler fatally shot. This...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Police looking for tips in 2016 west Columbus homicide

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police are looking for tips to solve a 2016 homicide. On Oct. 27, 2016, the suspects broke out windows to get inside a home along Columbian Avenue, Central Ohio Crime Stoppers said. When the suspects went upstairs, David Lee Hodge and a witness confronted...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old student found with loaded gun at South High School

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus police said charges have been filed after a 17-year-old student took a loaded gun to South High School Monday. Police said the student left school and later returned. When they returned just before 2 p.m., school staff stopped the student and searched him. Staff...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

HighBall Halloween raises money for Short North Alliance, including its safety programs

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — After the pandemic caused scaled-back versions of HighBall Halloween, the costume party is back in full swing. The Short North Alliance, a non-profit organization, organized the annual event. This is HighBall's 15th anniversary, and the event raises money for the organization's programming, which supports the community's well-being and safety.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

17-year-old girl grazed after shots fired near elementary school

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A teen was grazed by a bullet when shots were fired near an elementary school overnight. Columbus police said they responded to a report of a shooting in the area of Duxberry Park Alternative Elementary School around 1 a.m. Officers found a 17-year-old girl with...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

McDonald's McRib returning for 'farewell tour'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There is good news and bad news for fans of the iconic McRib at McDonald's. McDonald's announced the sandwich is returning to menus this month but it could be your last chance to get it. The fast food giant announced Monday the McRib will return...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Columbus City Schools grads taking advantage of free college tuition program

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A debt-free tuition program created to help Columbus City Schools students attend Columbus State Community College appears to be bringing kids into the classroom. "I don't know that I would've gone to college, because I can't afford it," said Arrianna Green, who is attending Columbus...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Make-a-Day Foundation hold inaugural 5k race at Scioto Audubon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Make-a-Day Foundation pulled community members together Sunday morning to participate in their inaugural 5k walk/run at Scioto Audubon. The money raised helps their efforts to give homeless families more access to human service needs. Rebekah Lowe started the non-profit with two other cousins a...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

CMHA asking judge to throw out class-action suit

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Metropolitan Housing Authority is asking a judge to throw out a class-action lawsuit filed against the organization in Franklin County. While facing allegations of system failures that are keeping residents homeless, attorneys representing the authority claim CMHA did not do anything wrong. Housing...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Deputies searching for 19-year-old man accused of deadly 'ambush attack'

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Deputies are asking for the public's help in finding a 19-year-old man they say took part in an "ambush attack" that left a man dead. The deadly shooting took place on July 7, 2022, near the Cross-Key Apartments along Chatterton Road. The Franklin County Sheriff's...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State-Northwestern kickoff time announced

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State and Northwestern will kick off at noon on November 5, the Big Ten conference announced Monday. This will be the Buckeye's ninth game of the season and their third game on the road. They will face No. 13 Penn State the week before...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell previews Ohio State vs. Iowa

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Ohio State is back at The Shoe as they play host to Iowa at noon. The No. 2 Buckeyes (6-0) and Hawkeyes (3-3) are coming off bye weeks. Former Buckeye Jimmie Bell joins Good Day Columbus with his game prediction. For more Ohio State Football...
COLUMBUS, OH

