Team effort? More than a year after FirstEnergy admitted to bribing top state officials, much attention has been given to former company executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling, who are said to have led the scheme. But there are many other, lesser-known FirstEnergy officials who are also alleged to have also played a role in the House Bill 6 scandal. Jeremy Pelzer has the details about these officials, all of whom have either been fired by FirstEnergy or have retired.

OHIO STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO