Most in US want more action on climate change: AP-NORC poll
A new AP-NORC poll shows that nearly two-thirds of Americans think the federal government is not doing enough to fight climate change
Conspiracy pushers target races for local election posts
SHELTON, Wash. (AP) — Sixteen candidates for local office circled around the atrium of the municipal building on a recent night in Shelton, a logging town near the southern crook of Puget Sound. One by one, they sat at tables of inquisitive voters for what was dubbed “candidate speed-dating.”
Walker’s chicken firm tied to benefits from unpaid labor
ATLANTA (AP) — Herschel Walker campaigns for the U.S. Senate as a champion of free enterprise and advocate for the mentally ill, felons and others at the margins of society. And the Georgia Republican has called for policies that blend those priorities. “If someone comes out of prison, they...
Mexican gunmen sentenced to life for killing U.S. consulate employee, 2 others
Two gunmen of the violent Mexican street gang Barrio Azteca were sentenced to life in prison on Monday for the 2010 murders of three people, including a U.S. consulate employee, in Juarez, Mexico.
Ohio U.S. Senate candidates J.D. Vance, Tim Ryan to appear on Fox News candidate forum Nov. 1
COLUMBUS, Ohio – Republican J.D. Vance and Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan will appear together next Tuesday on Fox News in an evening candidate town hall forum featuring the two candidates running for one of Ohio’s U.S. Senate seats. The event will air live, from 6 p.m. to...
Many other FirstEnergy officials said to have played role in House Bill 6 scandal: Capitol Letter
Team effort? More than a year after FirstEnergy admitted to bribing top state officials, much attention has been given to former company executives Chuck Jones and Mike Dowling, who are said to have led the scheme. But there are many other, lesser-known FirstEnergy officials who are also alleged to have also played a role in the House Bill 6 scandal. Jeremy Pelzer has the details about these officials, all of whom have either been fired by FirstEnergy or have retired.
