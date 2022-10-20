TONIGHT on WDW News Tonight (10/20/22): Planning a Walt Disney World Park Day for Someone You Hate, Benny the Cab’s Bumper Stumpers, and More!

Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
The Disney World Ride No One Talks About
You’ve planned, budgeted, and packed for the most amazing Walt Disney World Resort vacation! While most Guests rush off to Magic Kingdom Park, EPCOT, Disney’s Hollywood Studios, and Disney’s Animal Kingdom… most miss a fun ride in plain sight. We call ourselves Disney pros, but even...
6 expensive things at Disney World that were free only a few years ago
Disney World in Orlando, Florida, once offered free amenities like airport transportation and FastPass tickets. Now, you have to pay extra for them.
Disney Visitors Go Viral With Anger Over "Unfair, Obnoxious" Park Hopping Rules
Should you be allowed to move freely between different Disney parks? Considering how much money Disney World (or Disneyland) costs in 2022, you’d think some of these restrictions would be a thing of the past. But, recent visitors are venting their anger over the fact that the “2 pm park hopping” rule is still in effect.
WDW News Today
Annual Passholder Park Passes Fully Booked for Return of Fantasmic! at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
Just hours after it was announced that Fantasmic! would return November 3, Park Passes for Disney’s Hollywood Studios were completely booked for Annual Passholders. On the Annual Passholder calendar, passes are unavailable for all pass types on November 3, though the rest of the month is completely open. As of the writing of this article, passes were still available for guests with theme park tickets and resort hotel guests.
WDW News Today
Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set Materializes at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Have you ever wanted to play a game of chess with the Ghost Host? Well, now you can with this Haunted Mansion Light-Up Chess Set. We found this eerily elegant chess set at Memento Mori in the Magic Kingdom, as well as at Mickey’s of Hollywood at Disney’s Hollywood Studios.
Disney World will close Florida parks for 2 days and ask hotel guests to shelter in place as Hurricane Ian approaches
Walt Disney World is closing all Florida parks on September 28 and 29 as Hurricane Ian passes through the state. Disney is also asking all hotel guests to shelter in place as the Category 4 hurricane approaches Florida. In a statement posted to a company website, Disney said: "For the...
WTF?! Disney Won't Refund Families After Hurricane Cancellations
If you had tickets to visit Disney World this week, you’re probably not a happy camper. The devastating arrival of Hurricane Ian on September 28 meant the Orlando, Florida, theme park was closed. And it remained closed for several days to “closely monitor” the weather event. As if that’s not enough reason to feel down, Disney will not refund you for any of those missed days.
WDW News Today
Florida Man Spits on 13-Year-Old Girl While In Line for Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance at Disney’s Hollywood Studios
A 13-year-old Orlando girl reported being spit on inside the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance queue in the latest dust-up between guests at Walt Disney World. The situation unfolded July 31 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, according to an Orange County Sheriff’s report released this month. Alanna, 13,...
Disney is being sued by annual passholders who say the company has reduced their access to its Florida theme park
Two holders of Disney World annual passes have sued Walt Disney Parks and Resorts. They claim that Disney changed the conditions of its Platinum Pass and restricted which days people can visit. The passes "do not even resemble the original agreement," the lawsuit claims. Holders of Disney World annual passes...
WDW News Today
New ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ MagicBand+ at Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. A new limited release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ is available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom. Limited Release “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” MagicBand+ $54.99. The...
WDW News Today
Green Army Drum Corps Returning to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November
The Green Army Drum Corps will finally return to Toy Story Land in Disney’s Hollywood Studios in November. Performances will begin on November 6 at 10:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. Since the parks reopened during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, the...
CNET
Disneyland's Newest Ride Is Opening Jan. 27
Mickey and Minnie's Runaway Railway will open at Disneyland on Jan. 27, ahead of the reopening of Mickey's Toontown in the spring, Disney Parks announced Thursday. The trackless ride, which opened at Disney World's Hollywood Studios in Florida back in early 2020, has been under construction at the California theme park for the past few years. During 2022, Toontown also closed down for refurbishment.
WDW News Today
Mysterious New Signage Goes Up at Magic Kingdom and EPCOT Park Entrances
A series of mysterious new signs have been added to the entrances of the Magic Kingdom and EPCOT. Three of the EPCOT logo signs can be found at the park’s main entrance. The presence of a tab at the bottom leads us to believe that these will occasionally sport a sign over them to promote park hours, special event entrances, or maybe just even make it clearer that one area is “exit only”. Only time will tell.
Disneyland Raises Ticket Prices (Disney World Awaits What’s Next)
Inflation and recession are on everyone's minds today, as people are trying every angle to save money on products and services. Consumer prices for the month of September increased 8.2% from a year ago, but lower than the 8.3% rate recorded in August, which was the highest level in about 40 years. Core prices, excluding food and energy, jumped 0.6% in September from August and 6.6% in the 12 months through September.
WDW News Today
RUMOR: Disney Executives ‘Officially’ Cancel EPCOT’s Play Pavilion, Will Abandon Project Unfinished
The reimagining of EPCOT was highly anticipated for many years, so when it was mostly unveiled at the 2019 D23 Expo (and honestly in small chunks in the years leading up to that on this very website), many were excited to finally see the park get the much needed love it deserved. Flash forward to 2022, and a good portion of the project remains in limbo or has been canceled, including a second phase of announcements which were anticipated to be made public at some point around right now, at least when the plan was formulated many years ago. While the originally envisioned festival pavilion was canned and Disney remains quiet on the Mary Poppins attraction for World Showcase, they had also been publicly ignoring the existence of the Play pavilion, an announced replacement for the former Wonders of Life in World Discovery (formerly Future World East).
WDW News Today
2021 Attendance Index Suggests More Guests Visited Universal Orlando Theme Parks, Defeating 3 Walt Disney World Parks
The Themed Entertainment Association has released their 2021 Index, which evaluates attendance at themed attractions around the world. The latest report indicates that Universal Studios Florida & Universal’s Islands of Adventure may have possibly surpassed three Walt Disney World theme parks in annual attendance. While the TEA Index is...
WDW News Today
Annual Passholders Sue Walt Disney World Over Park Pass Availability
A pair of Walt Disney World Annual Passholders are suing the resort over its Park Pass reservation system, according to Florida Politics‘ Gabrielle Russon. The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in U.S. District Court’s Orlando division, was brought on by two anonymous passholders, known only in the filing as “M.P.” of Orange County and “E.K.” of Palm Beach County. They argue that Park Passes, required for all guests, can be fully booked on days where availability is still open for single-day tickets. Because of this, even passholders without blockout dates may not be able to enter the parks when they wish.
Guest Gives Internet 'Another Reason to Hate Airbnb': 'It's a Scam'
The story prompted hundreds to share their own horror stories about booking through the vacation rental platform.
WDW News Today
‘Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks’ to be Presented Instead of ‘Disney Enchantment’ During Christmas Week
During the week of Christmas, “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will replace “Disney Enchantment” nightly at Magic Kingdom. “Disney Enchantment,” which was recently updated, will continue to be presented through December 21 on nights without Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party. “Minnie’s Wonderful Christmastime Fireworks” will be presented during the party through December 22.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Offering Discounted Hotel Rooms to Annual Passholders in Early 2023
Annual Passholders can now book a discounted room at select Walt Disney World resort hotels for early 2023. Annual Passholders can save between 10% and 25% on rooms for stays most nights from January 2, 2023, through April 30, 2023. From January 2 through February 28, discounts are available for most Sunday-Thursday nights, and most nights March 1 through April 30.
