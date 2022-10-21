Read full article on original website
Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy
As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
bigislandnow.com
EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island
The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
bigislandvideonews.com
Plans Detail New Hilo Medical Center Building
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The new building will provide space for up to 75 new healthcare jobs and "is essential to enhance medical services", officials say. (BIVN) – The latest issue of The Environmental Notice details plans for an expansion of the hospital in Hilo. Hilo Medical Center is...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii island might have little warning before a Mauna Loa eruption, scientists say
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - There are still no signs of an imminent eruption on Mauna Loa, but residents are being warned they could get just a few hours notice before an eruption. After weeks of elevated earthquake rates, officials are now holding public meetings warning families to prepare for a natural...
Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
Officials resolve error message sent to Big Island voters
The 2022 General Election is coming up quickly. Ballots are arriving by mail this week and ballot drop boxes are opening up, but a strange message sent out to thousands of Hawaii Island voters had many confused.
Big Island residents asked to save electricity again
Hawaiian Electric is asking customers on Hawaii island to reduce their electricity usage tonight for the second night in a row.
bigislandvideonews.com
Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center Honored For Milestone
KAPAʻAU, Hawaiʻi - The wildlife rehab center in North Kohala was honored by the the State of Hawaiʻi after treating 3,000 birds. The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center in North Kohala was recently honored by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources for its years of work. The DLNR shared photos and a special news release marking the occasion.
hawaiinewsnow.com
'Let this be a lesson': Residents urge visitors to heed caution after a double drowning off Maui
‘A human error’: Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots. A text told them the elections office got their completed ballot — even though many hadn't even received their ballots in the mail yet. Rise in street crime stokes popularity of non-lethal pellet guns in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
After failed deal, state goes back to drawing board on housing project’s makeover
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) -The state public housing agency and an affordable housing developer have reached an agreement over the failed plan to redevelop a public housing complex. Eight years after the ambitious redevelopment was announced, Mayor Wright Housing in Liliha looks pretty much like it did when it was built 70...
bigislandvideonews.com
Another Water Main Break Impacts Puakō
PUAKŌ, Hawaiʻi - On Monday afternoon, the Department of Water Supply reported customers along Puakō Beach Drive will experience no or intermittent water service for the next several hours. UPDATE – (4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24) Another water main break is being reported in Puakō,...
Hawaii Politics: Q&A with Richard Bissen
Victorino and Bissen were asked 10 questions — a mix of serious and less serious ones — that both reflect their stance on issues as well as their personalities.
mauinow.com
Maui’s most expensive active listings: $41.9M Hāwea Point home; $35M Mākena property
Two properties along Maui’s pristine coastline are among just a handful that fall into the multi-million dollar category for luxury homes with a price tag at above $30 million. Maui’s most expensive active listings include:. A $41.9 million home at 9 Bay Drive at Hāwea Point in Kapalua....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii County voters get erroneous text notification about their ballots
HILO (HawaiiNewsNow) - Mail ballots started going out this week to more than 111,000 registered voters in Hawaii County. On Thursday, about 6% of those voters who signed up for alerts on their ballot status got a surprise on their phones and inboxes. “That was 2,379 of our voters that...
Hiker from Chile dies at Wailua Falls
The woman's traveling partner asked other hikers nearby to help them find the woman after she didn't come back to the Wailua Falls lookout for about two hours, according to KPD.
bigislandvideonews.com
Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala
PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
bigislandvideonews.com
Downed Utility Pole Closes Kaumana Drive In Hilo
HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert message on Saturday night, asking the public to avoid Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive. UPDATE – (October 23) – Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive in Hilo was opened Sunday morning, police report.
alaskareporter.com
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
BEAT OF HAWAII
Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors
Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
bigislandnow.com
Downtown free public parking lots now require a fee
Kailua-Kona’s downtown public parking on Hualalai Road no longer is free, forcing the longtime downtown farmerʻs market to have to relocate and causing medical personnel of the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center to desperately seek alternative affordable parking. The two parking lots managed by JLL Retail —...
