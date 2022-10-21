ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hilo, HI

Honolulu Civil Beat

Hawaii County Leads The Way On EV Charging Policy

As the EV revolution (rEVolution) ramps up in Hawaii and around the world, a common problem facing EV drivers is broken chargers, or simply not enough chargers. Hawaii has had a law for many years that requires all commercial parking lot owners with 100 stalls or more to install at least one EV charger and dedicated parking stall. We do, however, see a lot of chargers around the state not kept in working order.
bigislandnow.com

EPA enforces closure of three illegal large capacity cesspools on the Big Island

The US Environmental Protection Agency has taken enforcement action to close one illegal large capacity cesspool at the SKS Management self-storage business in Kailua-Kona and two cesspools at the Wailuku Professional Plaza in Hilo. Under the Safe Drinking Water Act, the EPA banned large capacity cesspools in 2005. “Big Island...
HILO, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Plans Detail New Hilo Medical Center Building

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The new building will provide space for up to 75 new healthcare jobs and "is essential to enhance medical services", officials say. (BIVN) – The latest issue of The Environmental Notice details plans for an expansion of the hospital in Hilo. Hilo Medical Center is...
HILO, HI
KHON2

Officials preparing in case of Mauna Loa eruption

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Officials are holding informational meetings on Big Island as activity increases on Mauna Loa. In Ocean View, residents packed the community center to hear the updates on the potential impacts. “We’ve been to these talks before when Mauna Loa has acted up and we just want to see if anything has changed,” […]
OCEAN VIEW, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Hawaiʻi Wildlife Center Honored For Milestone

KAPAʻAU, Hawaiʻi - The wildlife rehab center in North Kohala was honored by the the State of Hawaiʻi after treating 3,000 birds. The Hawai‘i Wildlife Center in North Kohala was recently honored by the Hawaiʻi Department of Land and Natural Resources for its years of work. The DLNR shared photos and a special news release marking the occasion.
HAWAII STATE
bigislandvideonews.com

Another Water Main Break Impacts Puakō

PUAKŌ, Hawaiʻi - On Monday afternoon, the Department of Water Supply reported customers along Puakō Beach Drive will experience no or intermittent water service for the next several hours. UPDATE – (4:30 p.m. on Monday, October 24) Another water main break is being reported in Puakō,...
bigislandvideonews.com

Next Mauna Loa Unrest Meeting Set For Pahala

PAHALA, Hawaiʻi - USGS Hawaiian Volcano Observatory will participate in the Pāhala meeting, organized by the Hawai'i County Civil Defense Agency, following a packed meeting in Ocean View. (BIVN) – Another public meeting will be held in Kaʻū to “provide background information on Mauna Loa, give an update...
PAHALA, HI
bigislandvideonews.com

Downed Utility Pole Closes Kaumana Drive In Hilo

HILO, Hawaiʻi - The Hawaiʻi Police Department issued an alert message on Saturday night, asking the public to avoid Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive. UPDATE – (October 23) – Kaumana Drive between Lawai Road and Country Club Drive in Hilo was opened Sunday morning, police report.
HILO, HI
alaskareporter.com

Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero’s welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska showered...
ALASKA STATE
BEAT OF HAWAII

Wide-Ranging Problems Rock Iconic Hawaii Restaurants & Visitors

Hawaii restaurants are busier than ever. At the same time, they are facing more issues than you can shake a stick at. We already know about employee shortages resulting in cutbacks in hours. But that’s just the beginning. Challenges impacting restaurant costs and customer prices are enormous in what...
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Downtown free public parking lots now require a fee

Kailua-Kona’s downtown public parking on Hualalai Road no longer is free, forcing the longtime downtown farmerʻs market to have to relocate and causing medical personnel of the Hawaiʻi Island Community Health Center to desperately seek alternative affordable parking. The two parking lots managed by JLL Retail —...
KAILUA-KONA, HI

