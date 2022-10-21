Read full article on original website
WATCH: Nick Saban Dropping Epic F-Bomb on Refs Hits Twitter
Nick Saban, the legendary coach, is every college football fan, save for the ones who… The post WATCH: Nick Saban Dropping Epic F-Bomb on Refs Hits Twitter appeared first on Outsider.
Football World Reacts To Controversial Nick Saban Decision News
Alabama head coach Nick Saban is facing some criticism for his controversial decision with a Crimson Tide player. Last week, Alabama lost to Tennessee. While Vols fans stormed the field, one Crimson Tide player appeared to hit a young woman. Saban announced earlier in the week that the player, Jermaine...
Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban
Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
saturdaydownsouth.com
What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide
Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
ESPN
Nick Saban on not sitting Jermaine Burton: 'Didn't think it was necessary'
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- Alabama coach Nick Saban said he had reason not to suspend receiver Jermaine Burton from Saturday's game against Mississippi State after video surfaced that appeared to show Burton strike a woman who stormed the field when Tennessee beat the Crimson Tide last week at Neyland Stadium. But...
wvtm13.com
Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game
It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
Nick Saban Is Getting Heavily Criticized For 1 Decision This Saturday
Earlier this week, a video surfaced showing Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton striking a female fan following last Saturday's loss to Tennessee. The fan was storming the field in Knoxville. After the video went viral, Alabama head coach Nick Saban released a statement regarding Burton's actions. "We are aware of...
Alabama Football: Will Bryant-Denny slump end for the Tide?
Much has been made of Alabama football and its road struggles over the past two seasons. While those concerns are certainly valid, an argument could be made that Alabama has struggled equally as much at home. Three out of the Tide’s last four conference home games within the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium could be classified as “struggle wins.” The only exception? Vanderbilt earlier this season.
atozsports.com
Watch: Former Alabama star has to wear Vols gear on national television
Numerous former Alabama players have been spotted in Tennessee Vols gear this week as a result of UT’s big win over the Crismon Tide last weekend. The latest former Alabama star to have to wear Vols gear is Roman Harper, a former Super Bowl champion and two-time NFL Pro-Bowler.
Alabama Football: Crimson Tide perspective on poll rankings and Playoffs
For Alabama Football, Saturday night was one more step. Going forward, the Homecoming win over Mississippi State was one down and (hopefully) seven more to go. All of the Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 goals, going back to a January disappointment, are still in play. Most Alabama football fans believe...
ESPN College GameDay Makes Picks for Mississippi State vs. Alabama
College GameDay recently made its picks for the upcoming matchup between Mississippi State and Alabama.
Alabama Football: Why Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB
Others can rave about their quarterbacks. Alabama football fans know better. Our guy, Bryce Young is the best. He was the best in college football last season. He is the best in college football this season. Although there is some small space for debate, a legitimate claim is Bryce Young is the best Alabama Crimson Tide QB of all-time.
wvtm13.com
Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen
Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
Woman bitten by copperhead twice in front yard, treated at UAB’s new snakebite program
When she bent down, she came face to face with the perpetrator: a copperhead.
Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates
The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
Man struck, killed while walking on Center Point Parkway identified
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle. Brown […]
Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail
An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
