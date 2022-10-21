ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tide 100.9 FM

Eli Ricks’ Performance A Bad Look for Saban

Alabama fans finally got a chance to see a proper sample of preseason All-American Eli Ricks' skills on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs. After having the secondary struggle immensely against the Tennessee Volunteers last week, the team needed to try out different personnel to have a shot against Mike Leach's air raid offense.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
saturdaydownsouth.com

What Mike Leach said about Alabama after Mississippi State lost to Tide

Mike Leach’s Mississippi State Bulldogs were pounded by the Alabama Crimson Tide Saturday night 30-6. The lone Bulldogs touchdown came on the last play of the game as time expired. The usually always entertaining Air Raid offense was held at bay by Nick Saban’s defense. Will Rogers completed 30-of-60...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Miss State quarterback Will Rogers comforted an older Alabama event staffer after Saturday's game

It was approaching midnight Saturday night. Thousands of fans had left Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, and there in the dark night it came: The kindest gesture ever. It had been a long night for Miss State quarterback Will Rogers. He had attempted 60 passes against the Crimson Tide and completed 30. He had been sacked four times and very often tossed around like a rag doll. He also lost his teammate Sam Westmoreland days ago. The past few days have been very difficult for Will and the Bulldogs.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Will Bryant-Denny slump end for the Tide?

Much has been made of Alabama football and its road struggles over the past two seasons. While those concerns are certainly valid, an argument could be made that Alabama has struggled equally as much at home. Three out of the Tide’s last four conference home games within the friendly confines of Bryant-Denny Stadium could be classified as “struggle wins.” The only exception? Vanderbilt earlier this season.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Why Bryce Young is the best QB in CFB

Others can rave about their quarterbacks. Alabama football fans know better. Our guy, Bryce Young is the best. He was the best in college football last season. He is the best in college football this season. Although there is some small space for debate, a legitimate claim is Bryce Young is the best Alabama Crimson Tide QB of all-time.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Senior Ellery Hill elected University Of Alabama homecoming queen

Senior Ellery Hill of Hanover, Michigan has been elected the University Of Alabama 2022 homecoming queen. Ms. Hill and her court were introduced Friday night at the campus pep rally and bon fire. A finance major, Ellery Hill joined finalists Megan Abrams, Olivia Bruno, Olivia Burleson and Bayley St. Clair...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
AL.com

Alabama Homecoming Queen: Meet the 2022 candidates

The University of Alabama has named its 2022 homecoming court. The winner will be announced during the annual pep rally and right before the bonfire on UA’s Quad Friday, Oct. 21, at 6:30 p.m., and crowned at halftime of the homecoming game between Alabama and Mississippi State in Bryant-Denny Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 22.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Vance woman is dead following a crash involving several vehicles in Tuscaloosa County Wednesday afternoon. Joy Green, 66, was a passenger in a Chrysler 200 when it was struck by a Chevrolet Silverado, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. After the initial impact, the Chevrolet then struck a […]
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
CBS 42

Man struck, killed while walking on Center Point Parkway identified

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A 63-year-old man killed while walking on Center Point Parkway Wednesday night has been identified. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Edward Tyrone Brown was walking in a travel lane on Center Point Parkway at 22nd Avenue Northwest around 9:15 p.m., when he was struck by a vehicle. Brown […]
CENTER POINT, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama woman charged in hit-and-run death of man checking mail

An Alabama woman has been charged with killing a man who was checking his mail by striking him with her car, law enforcement officials said Thursday. Tammy Albanese, 53, of Bessemer, Alabama, has been charged with reckless manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident with injuries, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office deputies said Thursday.
BESSEMER, AL
