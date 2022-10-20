ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coronado, CA

'Suspicious' bag found at Naval Air Station North Island; main gate briefly shut down

By David Hernandez
San Diego Union-Tribune
 4 days ago

A bag found near the main entrance to Naval Air Station North Island prompted a shelter-in-place order for about an hour and a half Thursday until authorities determined the bag was harmless, officials said.

The incident started around 2:45 p.m. when someone found a "suspicious" black bag near the entrance at Alameda Boulevard and Third Street, Naval Base Coronado public affairs officer Kevin Dixon said.

Officials issued the shelter-in-place order for several buildings and closed the gate as a precaution.

Base security and the Naval Criminal Investigative Services responded. Coronado police assisted with traffic control.

Eventually, an explosive ordnance disposal team determined the bag — a canvas gym-like bag of some kind, with random items inside — was safe, Dixon said.

The gate was reopened and the shelter-in-place was lifted around 4:15 p.m.

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

San Diego, CA
