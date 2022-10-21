Read full article on original website
Fresh coat of paint at Pemberville park
PEMBERVILLE — The Wood County Park District Board of Park Commissioners got to see for themselves how painting is needed at William Henry Harrison Park. The project was one of six resolutions passed in an end-of-year rush of projects to be finished before winter. The board met last week at the Pemberville park.
Health dept. conducts inspections
The Wood County Health Department concentrated in Perrysburg, Rossford and Bowling Green for its inspections during end of September and the first week of this month. The following inspections were done Sept. 29. Little Caesars Pizza, 154 W. South Boundary St., Perrysburg, had two critical and four non-critical violations. Critical...
B&B in BG a little longer: Maximum period of days to stay changed from 14 to 120
During a committee of the whole meeting following their regular meeting on Monday, Bowling Green Council continued their efforts to work through the proposed new zoning code. Monday’s was the second of an expected series of several such work sessions. When these work sessions conclude, council expects to have an adoption draft of the code that can be added to their formal agenda.
Volunteers needed for Perrysburg boards
PERRYSBURG — The city is looking for volunteers to serve on committees, commissions and boards. There are nine vacancies to fill:. Citizen’s Park and Recreation Advisory Committee. Three vacancies. Street Tree Commission. One vacancy. Anyone who is interested should download and fill out this form and either email,...
Baby found not breathing in BG apartment, mother hit by car
The mother of a 2-month-old found not breathing at a Bowling Green apartment was hit by a car while the ambulance with her baby was leaving the parking lot. Bowling Green Police Division officers responded to the 200 block of Napoleon Road on Saturday at 12:14 a.m. on the report of an infant not breathing.
City of Oregon announces updates to construction on Navarre/Coy intersection
OREGON, Ohio (WTVG) - The final resurfacing work for Navarre Avenue and Coy Road Intersection Project is scheduled to begin Wednesday and span throughout Friday. Motorists should anticipate congestion and possible delays during work hours near the Navarre Avenue and Coy Road intersection. According to the city’s Department of Public...
Man banned from haunted house at BG mall
A Worthington man who said he was harassed in a Bowling Green haunted attraction has been banned from the spooky event. Bowling Green Police Division officers were dispatched to the Woodland Mall, 1234 N. Main St., for a report of a possible assault on Sunday at 8:26 p.m. Henry Lumpe,...
Three New Businesses Open In Maumee MarketPlace Mall
BY MIKE McCARTHY | MIRROR EDITOR — Three new shops have joined three established businesses in the Maumee MarketPlace mall located at the corner of Reynolds Road and Dussel Drive in Maumee. The shopping center also includes Cornerstone Church and the Maumee Antique Mall. Following are brief profiles on each of the six businesses located in the southern portion of the mall:
BG income tax collection is healthy: $18.3M collected so far in 2022
Bowling Green income tax collections are soaring, already surpassing the entire 2022 estimate. At last week’s Bowling Green Council committee meeting, Finance Director Dana Pinkert delivered her third-quarter financial update to the committee. She said that year-to-date income tax collections have already surpassed 2021 year-to-date numbers and are meeting...
Lourdes’ VP of finance has Perrysburg ties
SYLVANIA — Lourdes University President Mary Ann Gawelek has announced the appointment of Bryan F. Barshel, CPA as Lourdes University’s new Vice president for finance and administration and chief financial officer. At Lourdes, Barshel’s responsibilities include managing ongoing financial operations; developing strategies for the university’s overall health and...
GLCAP home-based learning program seeks families
Help with family routines, one-on-one learning, playgroups, and other opportunities are available for families through the Great Lakes Community Action Partnership Home-Based Program. The service is available at no cost for families with children ages birth-3 in Wood, Ottawa, Sandusky and Seneca, counties. “The home-based program is a great resource...
Toledo's Tent City event aims to build community, help homeless
TOLEDO, Ohio — For more than three decades the organization 1Matters has worked to show that while no two people are the same, compassion can help us understand each other's differences. Downtown Toledo has transformed this weekend into Tent City, the event that brings resources right to the people...
Scare at BG haunted house leads to customer being banned from site
Employees at the haunted house at Woodland Mall had a scare Sunday evening which ended with an unhappy customer being banned from visiting the site again. Bowling Green Police arrived at the haunted house around 10:30 p.m., and spoke with a 21-year-old man who was upset that one of the actors took his ball cap off his head – along with some hair.
Unincorporated Allen County residents to vote on natural gas aggregation
ALLEN COUNTY — Voters will soon decide whether the Allen County commissioners should negotiate for lower natural gas rates in unincorporated areas. The proposed natural gas aggregation program, which will only appear on general election ballots for voters in unincorporated parts of Allen County, would allow the commissioners to solicit bids from natural gas suppliers in search of the most competitive rates.
City of Toledo marks end of residential road program, highlights accomplishments
TOLEDO, Ohio — The city of Toledo marked the end of this year's residential road reconstruction program Friday during a press conference. Across from the conference sat a white "thank you" sign outside of David Grant's Toledo home. "The city did a good job and I just think that...
Frankel Dentistry's annual "Cash for Candy" is back
NORTHWEST, Ohio — Did you know that kids can trade in their Halloween candy for cash? Frankel Dentistry is gearing up for their annual "Cash for Candy" post-Halloween event. Every year, kids are left with an overload of sugar-packed treats after Halloween that if not eaten, will most likely end up in the trash.
Tent City comes to Toledo this weekend
The annual three-day event brings resources to homeless people in Toledo. It continues through Sunday downtown.
Property transfers: 10-20-22
The following property transfers have been filed through the Wood County Real Estate Division. 4120 Waltham Road, Lake Township, residential, from Joseph Czajka, to Gloria Miller, $125,000. 114 Main St., Risingsun, residential, from Jessi Spencer, to Stuart and Kimberly Cole, $129,000. 12418 and 0 Williams Road, Perrysburg, commercial, 3.64 acres,...
Perrysburg tax collections up by 13.5%
PERRYSBURG — Working from home has not negatively affected tax collections in the city, which are up 13.5%. At Tuesday’s meeting, Councilman Mark Weber, who is the finance committee chairman, said that Income Tax Commissioner Steve Bronder reported the September tax collections were $2.1 million, which is a 13.5% increase over the same time last year.
Weekend Shooting In Montpelier Leaves Two Injured
On October 23, 2022 at approximately 1:34 a.m., the Montpelier Police Department responded to 9-1-1 calls regarding shots fired at 205 W. Water St. in Montpelier. Upon initial investigation, two victims were found. A 48-year-old male from Montpelier was transported via Williams County EMS to the Montpelier ER with an apparent gunshot wound and was subsequently transported to another hospital.
