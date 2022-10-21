Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Washington teens photograph hovering tic-tac-shaped UFORoger MarshWoodland, WA
4 Great Pizza Places in OregonAlina AndrasOregon State
The last alligator in Oregon? Weird!The New WestOregon State
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Opinion: Tolling is coming to I-5, I-205 unless lawmakers reverse course
Occhipinti is a West Linn resident who works in Clackamas. The Oregon Department of Transportation is in the process of converting Interstate 5 and Interstate 205 into pay-for-use toll roads in the Portland area. One might think such a significant action would be carefully studied and openly debated before being put to the voters to decide.
61% of Portland voters call graffiti ‘big’ problem, poll from The Oregonian/OregonLive finds
Brian King’s version of “Groundhog Day” includes an industrial-strength pressure washer, gallons of paint — and buckets of patience. The 48-year-old welder runs his own business, but in recent months he has picked up a side hustle: removing graffiti from the exteriors of private businesses that can’t keep pace with Portland’s plentiful taggers.
KATU.com
Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington
Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
Deputy stabs man multiple times at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center
The Washington County Sheriff's Office said a deputy is on leave after allegedly stabbing a man multiple times during an altercation at Kaiser Permanente Westside Medical Center early Monday morning.
Monday in Portland: Deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at hospital and more
(Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images) (PORTLAND, Ore.) Hello Portlanders! It's Monday, Oct. 24 - Here's your daily round up of all the news happening in the City of Roses. 1. WCSO deputy stabs man multiple times during altercation at Kaiser Permanente.
Pacific Crest Trail runner found dead at bottom of 80-foot cliff
Officials recovered the body of a 33-year-old Camas, Wash. man that was reported missing on Friday after he reportedly went trail running on the Pacific Crest Trail.
Channel 6000
Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
Driver shot in NE Portland, vehicle struck multiple times
Authorities are investigating Monday morning after someone was shot while driving in Northeast Portland.
kptv.com
Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon
If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
Former Pizza Hut catches fire in Hillsboro
Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said the fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, left the building 'heavily damaged.'A former restaurant near downtown Hillsboro was "heavily damaged" in a fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency said multiple 911 callers reported 10-foot-tall flames and black smoke at 725 S.W. Oak St., the former location of a Pizza Hut franchise, at 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the fire — which was upgraded to a second alarm — was so severe that they did not risk entering the building, which they were concerned could...
Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
kptv.com
Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
Wheeler announces proposed ban on homeless camping in city, plans to build ‘campuses’
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday a sweeping ban on homeless camping in most areas in the city as well as a plan to build three homeless "campuses" which will house homeless individuals.
Portland police distributes catalytic converter etching kits to decrease thefts
PORTLAND, Ore. — The Portland Police distributed free catalytic converter etching kits during a public safety fair at Dawson Park in the Eliot neighborhood on Saturday. "I really appreciate it," Antoinette Davis said. The last thing Davis wants is for someone to steal the catalytic converter off her car....
Ashland Japanese Garden, redesigned by Portland’s Toru Tanaka, draws crowds to Lithia Park
The redesigned Japanese Garden in Ashland’s Lithia Park is the long-awaited bridge between the respected Portland Japanese Garden and the famous Japanese Tea Garden in San Francisco’s Golden Gate Park. Landscape designer Toru Tanaka, a former garden director of the Portland Japanese Garden, transformed less than an acre...
canbyfirst.com
Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week
Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
All clear: No bomb found in Chinook Plaza threat
A phoned-in bomb threat to a Scappoose store brought 3 different law enforcement agencies and fire crews to the Chinook Plaza late Sunday afternoon. But no bomb was found, officials said.
Gresham’s latest strategy to counter crime: roving cameras
A camera sits atop a thin wooden pole at the intersection of Southeast 223rd Avenue and Stark Street. No car in the vicinity escapes its eye. Gresham has high hopes for the camera – and three dozen more just like it. The city is banking on the surveillance cameras...
Heavy hitters come to Oregon to stump for Kotek
With slightly more than two weeks until Election Day, the Oregon gubernatorial race is attracting both national attention and Democratic heavy-hitters to the campaign trail.
