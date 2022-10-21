ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KATU.com

Multiple agencies lift burn ban across Oregon and Washington

Ore. — Multiple officials in surrounding areas have lifted the ban on recreational fire and outdoor debris burning. According to officials, the ban is lifted for Clark County, Washington County, Lincoln County, and Yamhill County. Burn bans have also been lifted in the parts of Multnomah County serviced by...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
Channel 6000

Second soaking of October arrives Monday in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Just like that we have another round of rain for Portland. By the time you head out the door Monday morning, you will already see and hear the rain outside. That will arrive before sunrise. Grab the rain jacket and get the kids ready for the wet commute.
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Suspect arrested in NE Portland homicide

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man has been arrested and charged in connection to the murder of James Harris, 54, whose body was found in Northeast Portland earlier this month. The Portland Police Bureau on Monday announced that Zachary Tyler Hackman, 22, was arrested on Sunday and booked on an unrelated warrant. He was also charged with Second Degree Murder, Unlawful Use of a Weapon, and Abuse of a Corpse.
PORTLAND, OR
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Oregon

If you live in Oregon and you also like to eat pizza often, here is a list of four pizza places in Oregon that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. If you have never been to any of these places, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are around. Chances are that once you try their food, you will want to go back for more.
OREGON STATE
Hillsboro News-Times

Former Pizza Hut catches fire in Hillsboro

Hillsboro Fire & Rescue said the fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, left the building 'heavily damaged.'A former restaurant near downtown Hillsboro was "heavily damaged" in a fire Sunday night, Oct. 23, according to Hillsboro Fire & Rescue. The fire agency said multiple 911 callers reported 10-foot-tall flames and black smoke at 725 S.W. Oak St., the former location of a Pizza Hut franchise, at 10 p.m. Sunday. Firefighters arriving on the scene found the fire — which was upgraded to a second alarm — was so severe that they did not risk entering the building, which they were concerned could...
HILLSBORO, OR
KOIN 6 News

Is the Washington Park Amphitheater dying?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Once a hotspot for Portland’s open-air concerts, featuring popular acts like James Brown, Johnny Cash and the Violent Femmes, the Washington Park Amphitheater is in a notable decline. In the last 17 years, the number of Washington Park Amphitheater events planned by Portland Parks and Recreation has dwindled: From 18 shows […]
PORTLAND, OR
kptv.com

Man injured, multiple cars hit in shooting in north Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting in north Portland early Saturday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 5 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to a report of shots fired in the 900 block of North Failing Street. When they arrived, they found multiple parked cars that were hit.
PORTLAND, OR
canbyfirst.com

Two Killed in Fatal Crashes in Clackamas County This Week

Two were killed and several more injured in a series of crashes on Clackamas County highways this week. On Monday night, a Welches man was struck and killed in a motor vehicle vs. pedestrian crash on Highway 26 between Sandy and Brightwood. Oregon State Police say a white Volvo commercial...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR

