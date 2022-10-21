Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy placed on leave amid investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct

Rob Murphy. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Per Wojnarowski, Murphy hasn't been in the Pistons' offices for "approximately a week" since the team became aware of the allegations. Management then began an investigation before deciding to place Murphy on leave.

The 50-year-old spent 10 years coaching at Eastern Michigan before joining the Pistons in 2021 as president and GM of the G League Motor City Cruise.

After becoming Sr. Director of Player Personnel for the Pistons ahead of last year's training camp, Murphy was promoted to assistant GM back on June 1.