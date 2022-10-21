ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Pistons assistant GM Rob Murphy placed on leave amid investigation into allegations of workplace misconduct

By Mike Santa Barbara
 4 days ago
Rob Murphy. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Per Wojnarowski, Murphy hasn't been in the Pistons' offices for "approximately a week" since the team became aware of the allegations. Management then began an investigation before deciding to place Murphy on leave.

The 50-year-old spent 10 years coaching at Eastern Michigan before joining the Pistons in 2021 as president and GM of the G League Motor City Cruise.

After becoming Sr. Director of Player Personnel for the Pistons ahead of last year's training camp, Murphy was promoted to assistant GM back on June 1.

Mr Gene Tracy
3d ago

The guy accomplished nothing in his 10 years at EMU and he is somehow qualified to be an assistant GM in the NBA?

