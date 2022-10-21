ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Clemente, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on City Council Candidates

We are fortunate in Newport Beach to have a slate of excellent candidates campaigning for City Council seats this November. For what it is worth, I would like to share my thoughts on some of the candidates. DISTRICT 1: Having known and been a close friend of Joe Stapleton for...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Recent Violent Incidents, Burglaries Spark Citywide Conversation on Public Safety

SAN CLEMENTE, CA
Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor

MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
QUICK OUT: Corona del Mar wins the bell with victory over Newport Harbor

Corona del Mar player hoist the Bell after Friday’s Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Corona del Mar High School’s football team, coached by Dan O’Shea, notched a critical 28-14 Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at Newport.
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
Man arrested after assaulting three women and a security guard in Tustin

At approximately 7 p.m. last night, the Tustin Police Dispatch Center received a call from a witness stating they just watched a man push an elderly female to the ground then run away just south of Old Town Tustin. Despite an exhaustive search of the area, Tustin Officers were unable...
TUSTIN, CA
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 21

It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
San Juan Hills Football Dominates Trabuco Hills, Clinches Share of League Title

SAN JUAN CAPISTRANO, CA
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night

Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
IRVINE, CA
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated with victory in final seconds over Tustin

Justin Dominguez of Crean Lutheran goes for yards against Tustin Friday night. (Photo courtesy Ted Rigoni/Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran and Tustin football teams battled to the final seconds in an Empire League Friday night but the visiting Saints were able to rally for a thrilling 29-28 victory to remain undefeated in the league.
TUSTIN, CA

