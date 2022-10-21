Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yue Yu: Given supervised visits with children, no charges after poisoning accusationsLavinia ThompsonIrvine, CA
Freediving Goff Island of Laguna Beach, CaliforniaOcean Earth GreenLaguna Beach, CA
California Pizza Kitchen is Opening a New Location in Orange CountyLet's Eat LAOrange County, CA
Ophthalmologist removes 23 contact lenses from woman's eyeMargaret MinnicksNewport Beach, CA
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Thoughts on City Council Candidates
We are fortunate in Newport Beach to have a slate of excellent candidates campaigning for City Council seats this November. For what it is worth, I would like to share my thoughts on some of the candidates. DISTRICT 1: Having known and been a close friend of Joe Stapleton for...
localocnews.com
Recent Violent Incidents, Burglaries Spark Citywide Conversation on Public Safety
localocnews.com
Newport Beach City Manager Update: General Election Information, Mayor’s Youth Council
The voter registration deadline for the November 8 General Election is Monday, October 24. You can register to vote in Orange County online at this link: https://ocvote.gov/registration/register-to-vote. If you want to check your registration status, or if you need to make updates, you can do so here: https://ocvote.gov/vlt/. If you...
localocnews.com
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton Is What It Means to Be a Citizen
Joe Stapleton is what it means to be a “citizen.” He is an earnest volunteer, a servant, a dedicated leader, and someone I first served with on the charter commission many years ago. We have stayed in close touch over the years and I know him to be...
localocnews.com
O.C. workers’ comp attorney heading to prison for insurance fraud scheme and must pay $700K
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A workers’ compensation applicant attorney was sentenced today to four years in state prison and ordered to pay over $700,000 in restitution to seventeen different insurance carriers for participating in two separate insurance fraud referral schemes. Jon Woods, 61, of Cypress, was convicted in...
localocnews.com
Milestone: Orange Coast Medical Center performs 100th procedure MR-guided Focused Ultrasound treatment for essential tremor
MemorialCare Orange Coast Medical Center has announced that its MR-guided Focused Ultrasound (MRgFUS) Program recently performed its 100th patient case. MRgFUS is an FDA-approved incisionless treatment for dominant hand tremor in people with essential tremor and tremor-dominant Parkinson’s Disease (PD). The treatment uses focused ultrasound guided by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) to treat the area responsible for the tremor, deep within the brain, with no surgical incision, implants, or radiation.
localocnews.com
Free Harvest Festival set for Oct. 28 at the El Salvador Community Garden
The Santa Ana Community Garden Program and the Artesia Pilar and Flower Park Neighborhood Associations will host the Harvest Festival on Friday, October 28, 2022 from 4:00 pm – 6:00 pm at the El Salvador Park Community Garden, located at 1825 W Civic Center Dr. Join the fun! There...
localocnews.com
Four Orange County boys water polo teams still No. 1 in CIF rankings
Four Orange County high school boys water polo teams continue to be ranked No. 1 in their divisions in this week’s CIF polls released on Monday. JSerra is first in Division 1, Dana Hills No. 1 in Division 2, Irvine first in Division 3 and Crean Lutheran atop Division 4.
localocnews.com
A garage fire at a Santa Ana residence was quickly extinguished by firefighters last night
It took firefighters about 10 minutes to knock down a fire in a detached garage in the 600 block of N Golden Circle Dr. at about 11 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 22. Thanks to the quick extinguishment, the fire was contained to the original unit. No injuries reported, and the...
localocnews.com
Rossmoor Woman’s Club Holiday Home Tour returns on Sunday, December 4
Tickets are on sale now for the Rossmoor Woman’s Club’s Holiday Home Tour, scheduled from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday Dec. 4. The Club has been organizing this major community fundraiser annually for more than 30 years, but had to take a hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid pandemic.
localocnews.com
QUICK OUT: Corona del Mar wins the bell with victory over Newport Harbor
Corona del Mar player hoist the Bell after Friday’s Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor. (Photo courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). Corona del Mar High School’s football team, coached by Dan O’Shea, notched a critical 28-14 Sunset League victory over Newport Harbor Friday night in front of a capacity crowd at Newport.
localocnews.com
Man arrested after assaulting three women and a security guard in Tustin
At approximately 7 p.m. last night, the Tustin Police Dispatch Center received a call from a witness stating they just watched a man push an elderly female to the ground then run away just south of Old Town Tustin. Despite an exhaustive search of the area, Tustin Officers were unable...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: CdM players cherish The Bell after 10th straight win over Newport Harbor
CdM players display The Bell after Friday’s victory over Newport Harbor. (Photos courtesy Jim McCormack, For OC Sports Zone). As is always the case at the Battle on the Bay, one side of the sold out Davidson Field crowd would end Friday night delighted, the other devastated. And for...
localocnews.com
The SAPD arrested three suspects for a fatal shooting they were involved in this morning
On Saturday, October 15, 2022, at 2:40 a.m., Santa Ana Police officers responded to the 1500 block of East Warren regarding a report of an adult male lying in the street, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Officers arrived at the scene, located the victim, and immediately began performing life-saving measures....
localocnews.com
Orange County high school football final scores for Friday night, Oct. 21
It’s another big night of high school football in Orange County as week nine continues with Friday night games. Coaches and team reps, please tag us on Twitter @ocsportszone so we can share your team’s scores with our readers throughout the night. Check back later tonight and Saturday for game coverage on OC Sports Zone, a free website for Orange County.
localocnews.com
San Juan Hills Football Dominates Trabuco Hills, Clinches Share of League Title
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up PCL play Friday night
Adam Harper of Northwood turns the corner for a gain Friday night. (Photos courtesy Jim Tomlin, For OC Sports Zone). Northwood and Irvine football teams wrap up Pacific Coast League play Friday night. Northwood, which clinched a share of the PCL championship with a 31-7 victory over Irvine at Portola...
localocnews.com
PHOTOS: Crean Lutheran stays undefeated with victory in final seconds over Tustin
Justin Dominguez of Crean Lutheran goes for yards against Tustin Friday night. (Photo courtesy Ted Rigoni/Crean Lutheran Shutterbugs). Crean Lutheran and Tustin football teams battled to the final seconds in an Empire League Friday night but the visiting Saints were able to rally for a thrilling 29-28 victory to remain undefeated in the league.
Comments / 0