Does the U.S. Constitution prevent cities from clearing homeless encampments?
On Sept. 28, the Coalition on Homelessness filed a lawsuit to stop the City and County of San Francisco from clearing homeless encampments. According to the Coalition, the City’s efforts to clear encampments violate the Constitutional rights of homeless residents, and the lawsuit aims to prohibit the City from moving anyone off the streets until it can provide shelter and housing for everyone on the streets. The lawsuit raises the question: How can the City resolve homeless encampments in a way that is both effective...
Resident Causes $20 Million In Damage To California Building
He bit officers who tried to arrest him.
Housing activists to take to Bay Bridge in support of local tax measures
OAKLAND – Some Bay Area housing activists will ride bicycles across the Bay Bridge Sunday afternoon and drop a banner in support of two tax measures. The measures in Berkeley and San Francisco, both identified as Measure M, would tax property owners who choose to leave their rental homes vacant rather than rent them out. The activists are taking to the bridge Sunday at 3 p.m. following a report by the San Francisco Budget and Legislative Analyst's office. The report said the number of vacant homes in that city rose 50 percent between 2019 and 2021 to as high as 61,000. "Not another empty unit while mothers with children remain unhoused," said Dominique Walker, co-founder of Moms 4 Housing and member of the Berkeley rent board commission. "Vacancy taxes are an important tool to making housing available and Berkeley in line with the human right to housing."Activists said that according to projections the measures will make thousands of new units available and raise millions of dollars in revenue.
KTVU FOX 2
Alta Bates hospital nurses start 5-day strike in Oakland and Berkeley
OAKLAND, Calif. - Hundreds of nurses in Oakland and Berkeley were set to strike Monday morning because of what they call unsafe working conditions and high turnover rates. The strike will affect three of Sutter Health’s medical center campuses. "We feel like the hospital isn’t doing enough to ensure...
Bay Area police sideshow response is tale of two cities
VALLEJO -- Big sideshows with a few hundred spectators erupted in two Bay Area cities overnight but the responses from the Oakland and Vallejo police departments were very different.Neighbors said Vallejo police went in and broke up a sideshow very quickly. Over in Oakland, neighbors said the police watched a sideshow from a distance and did nothing."Spinning and making a lot of noise, a lot of noise," said Vallejo resident Enrique Sigui.Screeching tires woke up Sigui. It happened in front of his corner house at the intersection of Columbus Parkway and Georgia Street at around 10:40 p.m. Saturday."It's...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland residents rally against plans for new Home Depot
OAKLAND, Calif. - Rallying and waving signs, a group of Oakland residents from different neighborhood organizations gathered in The Ridge shopping center next to a vacant lot where developers want to build a Home Depot. This is a privately owned lot along Pleasant Valley Avenue in Rockridge. "Home Depot is...
KTVU FOX 2
City council to take up ordinance that may temporarily ban gun stores in Redwood City
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - A vote from the city council tonight, may temporarily prohibit firearms retailers from moving into Redwood City. This comes after two gun stores inquired about opening there. The city wants time to research the matter, meanwhile concerned residents and a frustrated gun shop are already weighing in.
OFD responds to East Oakland warehouse fire
OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Fire Department responded to a fire at an East Oakland warehouse Monday afternoon, OFD said on Twitter. After a response from the department, the fire was placed under control at 2:49 p.m. The fire was reported in the 9900 block of Medford Avenue, which is near 98th Street and […]
SFist
Sunday Afternoon House Fire In Outer Sunset Displaces Multiple Residents
Just four blocks from Ocean Beach, a Sunday afternoon house fire spread to at least two households and was contained by 2:30 p.m., but appears to have displaced several residents. A one-alarm house fire hit the Outer Sunset Sunday afternoon, sometime after 1 p.m. The fire was on the 1900...
KTVU FOX 2
Resident reportedly caused $20 million in damage by flooding SF high-rise
A massive flood at San Francisco's 100 Van Ness apartment building could cost $20 million dollars to fix. The flood displaced hundreds and damaged 100 units in the 29-story Hayes Valley building. The flood happened in the early morning hours of Tuesday, Oct. 11. According to police, a high pressured...
California Gov. Newsom threatens to flush San Francisco's $1.7 million toilet
California Gov. Gavin Newsom is threatening to withhold funds for San Francisco's $1.7 million public toilet until the city figures out how to build it more efficiently.
‘This screws the sellers’: BMR owners say city pushing them to sell at big losses
When Simon and Amy Jansuk in 2018 won the San Francisco housing lottery for a Below Market Rate unit, it well and truly felt like winning the lottery. The couple and their two children were able to move from a (literally) toxic rental situation into a home of their own on Valencia Street. They landed the unit for $460,000 and, just like that, gained an elusive foothold in San Francisco real estate.
Oakland residents push for housing instead of Home Depot at vacant shopping center lot
"Nobody just walks to a Home Depot. You don't walk out carrying appliances."
KTVU FOX 2
Gov. Gavin Newsom weighs in on SF's $1.7 million dollar toilet
California Governor Gavin Newsom appears to think San Francisco would be pouring taxpayer money down the drain with the city's plan to build a $1.7 million public restroom. The city wanted to get rid of a port-a-potty in Noe Valley and build a permanent bathroom, but it came with a hefty price tag.
indybay.org
Bosses & Managers In SF Using Restraining Orders To Shut Workers Up
The use of court restraining orders to silence workers and unionists is a growing threat. In San Francisco on October 21, two cases came on the same day against workers to silence them using the courts. The first was at the San Francisco La Raza Community Resource Center which is...
richmondconfidential.org
Final days for HelloFresh in Richmond, more than 600 workers face layoffs
On Wednesday, HelloFresh will close the Richmond facility it opened in 2015, putting 611 people out of work. For Julio de Leon, a HelloFresh driver for the past three years, the closure means losing income his family needs and having to start over. “I depend on my HelloFresh check. And...
Atherton buried car investigation takes another twist, police say
Police in the Bay Area's wealthiest enclave have found no human remains in the stolen car buried in the backyard of a $15 million home after cadaver dogs detected there might be. The Atherton Police Department said Monday morning that officers concluded their investigation of the scene on Sunday, three days after landscapers discovered a car buried as far as five feet underground, and filled with unused concrete bags, at 351 Stockbridge Ave. ...
invisiblepeople.tv
San Francisco Sued for Mistreatment of Homeless People
A Group of Unhoused San Franciscans Is Taking the City to Court for Violating Their Civil Rights. Coalition on Homelessness, filed suit against the City and County of San Francisco and Mayor London Breed for the city’s cruel criminalization of homelessness and the brutal policing, encampment sweeps, and destruction or seizure of personal property that violate the victims’ Constitutional rights. They are represented by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights of the San Francisco Bay Area, the ACLU Foundation of Northern California, and the global law firm Latham & Watkins LLP.
Effort underway to rename Golden Gate Park lake linked to antisemite
Three San Francisco supervisors want to rename a popular Golden Gate Park lake. Stow Lake is named for a man who was in the State Assembly in the late 1800s and promoted anti-Jewish policies.
KTVU FOX 2
Halloween celebrations throughout the Bay Area
KTVU's Claudine Wong spoke with A.J. Speer of the Speer Family Farms in Alameda and Tracy. They talked all things Halloween and gave some helpful hints about carving pumpkins.
