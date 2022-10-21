ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

mynewsla.com

Suspect Arrested in Violent Tustin Crime Spree

A 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly carrying out a violent crime spree in Tustin that included punching the stomach of a woman eight months pregnant, attacking an elderly woman and sexually assaulting another woman, police said Sunday. Sean Anthony Aguilera of Orange committed a total of five assaults...
TUSTIN, CA
mynewsla.com

Authorities Seek Felon Accused Of Burglarizing Property In Evacuation Zone

A convicted felon accused with two others of breaking into a house that had been evacuated due to threats from a wildfire near Hemet was at large Monday, with an outstanding warrant for his arrest. John Jason Blackwood, 43, was taken into custody last month with 31-year-old Deven Jessica Hooker...
HEMET, CA
foxla.com

4 arrested for funeral scam in Rialto: police

RIALTO, Calif. - Four suspects were arrested in connection with a funeral scam in Rialto, according to police. The suspects were found holding signs at the intersection of Riverside and Baseline avenues, authorities said, collecting money for a child's funeral. According to police, there was no funeral and the money...
RIALTO, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Charged With Providing Fatal Dose Of Fentanyl To MoVal Man

A probationer accused of supplying a deadly dose of fentanyl to an 18-year-old Moreno Valley man was charged Monday with second-degree murder. Moisses Haro, 20, of Moreno Valley was arrested Thursday following a months-long Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation. Haro is being held in lieu of $1 million bail...
MORENO VALLEY, CA
foxla.com

2 arrested for man's alleged kidnapping in Riverside County

COACHELLA, Calif. - Two suspects were arrested in connection with the alleged kidnapping, assault, and extortion of a man in Coachella, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Department. The incident happened on Oct. 16. The victim, who was found in the 50000 block of Cesar Chavez Street, told authorities he...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Two Wounded in Florence Shooting

One man was killed and two others were wounded in a shooting at a market in the Florence area of Los Angeles Sunday. The shooting occurred around 2 a.m. in the 6200 block of South San Pedro Street, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The three men were walking...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Stabbed To Death in Compton, Allegedly by Woman

A man was fatally stabbed in Compton Sunday, and authorities said the suspected assailant is a woman. The assault occurred around 4:30 a.m. in the 900 block of North Essey Avenue, near Bullis Road and Rosecrans Avenue, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Paramedics rushed the man...
COMPTON, CA
mynewsla.com

Man and Woman Found Dead in Coachella; Homicide Investigation Underway

A man and a woman were found dead on a residential property in Coachella, and a homicide investigation was underway Monday, authorities said. The bodies were discovered about 9:50 a.m. Sunday in the 85300 block of Avenue 52, according to Sgt. Ben Ramirez of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.
COACHELLA, CA
z1077fm.com

A Report of shots fired in Morongo Valley results in large response and an arrest

A report of shots fired brought a large law enforcement response to Morongo Valley Friday evening (October 21). According to the Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun in the 8600 block of Highland Road in Morongo Valley, in the area of the Morongo Valley shooting range. Investigation revealed that Michael DiGregorio had been scouting around his neighborhood while holding his rifle and had confronted a man about dumping trash.
MORONGO VALLEY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Man is shot to death in Redlands

A 31-year-old man was shot to death in Redlands on Oct. 22, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. Deputies from Sheriff’s Loma Linda/Central Station responded to the 26200 block of Redlands Boulevard at 9:42 p.m. after multiple callers reported hearing gunshots in the area. Deputies arrived and...
REDLANDS, CA
2urbangirls.com

Three murder suspects arrested for involvement in gang related shooting

SANTA ANA, Calif. – Three suspects were arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Santa Ana, police said Saturday. Santa Ana resident Abelino Vigueras, 25, was found lying in the street at 2:40 a.m. Oct. 15 in the 1500 block of East Warren Street suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Santa Ana police. He was pronounced dead at a hospital at 3:24 a.m.
SANTA ANA, CA
Key News Network

2 Females Transported to Hospital for Overdose on Unknown Substance

Valinda, Los Angeles County, CA: A few females overdosed at a residence in Valinda around 12:45 a.m. Sunday morning, Oct. 23. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Industry Station deputies and the Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a call at a residence where three females were found overdosed on an unknown type substance at a possible party in the 700 block of North Melham Avenue.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

LOS ANGELES – A man shot to death while struggling with another man over control of a handgun in South Los Angeles was publicly identified Monday. Michael Walker, 52, died from a gunshot wound to his chest, according to the coroner’s office. His city of residence was not available.
LOS ANGELES, CA

