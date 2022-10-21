10.23.2022 | 10:29 AM | NATIONAL CITY – The male driver of the red Volvo told the CHP officers that he was entering the southbound I-805 from the Plaza Blvd on-ramp and was attempting to merge into the traffic lanes. He stated that the male driver of the Honda just wouldn’t let him merge and at some point, the Honda clipped the Volvo. The driver of the Volvo lost control and went off of the roadway and up the embankment. The Volvo rolled at least 4 times and when it came back down onto the freeway, it hit the driver of the Honda and landed on the Honda. The driver of the Honda was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries. The driver of the Volvo did appear to be injured. The CHP is investigating. =For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/

NATIONAL CITY, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO