Updated: Negotiators Resolve Teachers’ Strike; Classes Optional for Students as There is No Bus Service

Back in School, Teachers Face Parking Jam at Haverhill High; Magliocchetti Suggests Adding Lot
It wasn’t a problem last week as a teachers’ strike left lots empty, but with a generally larger workforce this year, Haverhill High School faces a lack of adequate parking for staff members. School Committee member Paul A. Magliocchetti said a recent tour of the school pointed to...
YMCA Names Nominees for 2022 Educators of the Year; Ceremony Takes Place Nov. 16
A dozen Haverhill educators are this year’s nominees for YMCA 2022 Educators of the Year. All nominees will be honored during a reception Wednesday, Nov. 16, beginning at 5 p.m., at Renaissance Golf Club, 377 Kenoza St. Rep. Andy X. Vargas is serving as master of ceremonies. Educators, nominated...
Improvements Coming to Local Bus Service as Berger Puts His Mark on Regional Transit Agency
Two of the more visible steps in the reformation of the area’s public bus service—a new look and name—were formally inaugurated Friday. The rollout of the bright and colorful buses under the banner of Merrimack Valley Transit—or MeVa, for short—is part of Administrator Noah S. Berger’s aim to make the nearly half-century old bus service more modern, relevant and responsive to current consumer needs.
Officials Celebrate $210,000 in State Assistance for Haverhill Parks and Recreation Areas
City and state officials celebrated Friday the receipt of $210,000 in budget earmarks for improvements and maintenance at several Haverhill parks. The money was included in the state budget following advocacy by Sen. Barry R. Finegold, whose district is being reconfigured to include Haverhill; Rep. Andy X. Vargas; and Sen. Diana DiZoglio with support by Reps. Linda Dean Campbell, Lenny Mirra and Christina A. Minicucci.
Haverhill Councilors Hear Plan Tonight to Build 14 Single Family Homes Where 10 Typically Allowed
Haverhill city councilors hear plans tonight to build 14 single-family homes on 25.3 acres of former farmland off Lake Street and Mohawk Trail. The proposal by Aaron Orso, co-owner of Cedar Crest Development seeks to take advantage of another element of the city’s new zoning master plan. Using the new “Flexible Development” zoning tool, the developer could be permitted to build 14 homes where only 10 would be conventionally allowed.
Schools to Remain Closed to Students Tuesday; Judge Rules Against Teachers in First Volley
This continues to be a developing story. More to follow. Haverhill schools remain closed to students Tuesday as a teachers’ strike continues in defiance of a cease-and-desist order issued Monday by an Essex County Superior Court judge. Judge James F. Lang allowed a temporary restraining order as requested by...
Updated: As Haverhill Teachers Go on Strike, Union Maintains Mayor Calls All Shots Behind the Scenes
(Additional photograph below.) Editor’s Note: Haverhill schools are closed to students Monday. The Haverhill Education Association isn’t yielding on its contention Haverhill’s mayor is driving the issue over whether the city can afford to pay teachers more and make other educational improvements. During Saturday’s teachers’ rally at...
Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Next Generation Leaders Plan Mixer at Smolak Farms
The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce is hosting a business mixer for next generation leaders and young people in business at Smolak Farms this week. The mixer takes place Wednesday, Oct. 26, from 4:30-6:30 p.m., at Smolak Farms, 315 S. Bradford St., North Andover. Featured treats include complimentary cider, donuts...
Early Voting for State General Election This Weekend and Continuing Through Nov. 4
Early voting is underway for the general election. The Haverhill City Clerk’s office kicked off early voting Saturday at City Hall and continues accepting ballots through Friday, Nov. 4. Voting takes place in the former Registry of Motor Vehicles location in the basement of the City Hall, 4 Summer St., with easiest accessibility from the Newcomb Street side of the building and handicap access from the lower parking lot on Main Street.
State Reports Haverhill School Administrators Saw Leaked Union Documents, Scoured Staff Emails
Haverhill schools are closed to students today because of a strike by members of the Haverhill Education Association, but school administrators are said to have received plenty of advance notice. A Saturday ruling by the state Employment Relations Board ordering the union, its members and supporters to “cease and desist”...
Whittier Birthplace Presents Dale Rogers’ ‘Big Dog Show’ and More on Bradford Common This Weekend
Whittier Birthplace hosts Haverhill artist Dale Rogers’ “Big Dog Show” during a weekend of family-friendly activities. The weekend kicks off with a dinner Wednesday, Oct. 26, at G’s Restaurant, 35 Washington St., Haverhill. All proceeds benefit the Whittier Birthplace. From Friday, Oct. 28, to Monday, Oct....
Paranormal Researcher Dustin Pari Gives Presentation at Haverhill Public Library This Thursday
Haverhill Public Library is holding a talk this Thursday featuring paranormal researcher and motivational speaker Dustin Pari. The lecture is happening Thursday, Oct. 27, from 7-8:30 p.m., at Haverhill Public Library’s auditorium, 99 Main St., Haverhill. Pari’s presentation typically runs an hour with a 30-minute Q&A afterwards. His main...
City Councilors Ask for Update on Altering City Hall Chambers to Fit Larger Boards, Comply with Laws
Some Haverhill city councilors are getting ready to have company as the city moves toward additional members taking seats on the City Council and School Committee. City Councilors Melinda E. Barrett and Thomas J. Sullivan plan to seek an update on expected modifications to the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to accommodate 11 members each on the two elected bodies—up from nine on the City Council and up from seven on the School Committee.
Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill Plans Fifth Annual Pre-Election Breakfast
The Veterans Alliance of Greater Haverhill plans its fifth annual pre-election breakfast on the Sunday before voters cast ballot sin the final election. The event, which began in 2016 and continues a tradition by former state Rep. Brian S. Dempsey. It takes place Sunday, Nov. 6, from 9-11 a.m., at the Amvets Post 147, on 576 Primrose St., in Haverhill. It is open to the public for a $5 donation. There is no charge for veterans and seniors.
Councilors Receive Assurances Haverhill City Hall Chambers will be Ready for Expanded Boards
As time draws nearer for Haverhill’s City Council and School Committee to expand their memberships, as approved by voters in the last election, some city councilors want updates on how well plans to modify the Theodore A. Pelosi Jr. City Council Chambers to fit those new members are progressing.
Haverhill Teachers’ Union Disputes School Committee Statements, Says Issues Not Just About Money
The Haverhill teachers’ union, responding to the School Committee’s characterization of the state of current negotiations, said Thursday sticking points go beyond money and involve racial justice, health and safety and other working conditions. Haverhill Education Association President Tim Briggs told WHAV late Thursday afternoon the union strongly...
Haverhill Councilors Vote 6-1 to Create Fund to Distribute Opioid Settlement Money from Drug Firms
The Haverhill City Council gave its approval this week to the establishment of an Opioid Recovery and Remediation Stabilization Fund—in essence, an account for payments from the state to be used in the battle against opioid addiction. The state’s Opioid Recovery and Remediation Fund Advisory Council, responsible for distributing...
Haverhill High Junior ROTC Wins High Praise; Selected as Naval Honor School Third Year in a Row
The Haverhill School Committee and local teachers haven’t found much in common during contract negotiations, but appear to agree on the good examples being set by junior members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps. The Haverhill School Committee gave high praise and thanks to leaders and members of...
Haverhill Chief Honors Firefighters for Rescue of Man From Car Sinking in Merrimack River
Haverhill firefighters are being honored for last week’s rescue of an older man who accidentally drove his car into the Merrimack River. Haverhill Fire Chief Robert M. O’Brien said Monday he issued letters of commendation to a crew of 10 that worked collaboratively to break into the car which was quickly sinking last Monday night about 30 to 40 feet offshore near the Crescent Yacht Club.
Haverhill Council on Aging Offers Hip Hop Class for Seniors Today; Halloween Party Friday
The Haverhill Council on Aging is hosting a free hip hop class for local seniors this morning. The class takes place Monday, Oct. 24, at 11:30 a.m., in room 45 of the Haverhill Citizen Center, 10 Welcome St., Haverhill. Participants will complete chair exercises along with traveling through time on...
