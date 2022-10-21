ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ABC7

Metrolink prepares riders for chance of big earthquake while riding train

ABC7
ABC7
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rwxlB_0ih4GAP900

What if you were on a train when The Big One hit?

Metrolink sought to prepare Southern California riders for that very possibility on Thursday, engaging in a drill that demonstrated how trains would react in the event of an earthquake.

The trains didn't actually shake or sway in this exercise as they might during a real earthquake. But they did slow down in the same way they would at the first sign of an actual temblor.

The demonstration was part of The Great Shakeout, an annual preparedness exercise to make sure Californians - and millions of people worldwide - are ready for earthquakes.

A Metrolink spokesperson explained that their trains are equipped with technology that gives them an early warning about earthquakes and automatically slows the engine.

Technology developed by the U.S. Geological Survey called Shake Alert provides users with an instant heads-up as soon as a moderate earthquake in their area begins - with the alert ideally reaching them before the seismic waves do.

Metrolink has also installed Positive Train Control technology, which is designed to automatically slow trains down in the event of a possible collision or, in this case, during an earthquake.

The goal is to improve safety for all passengers.

"That's ultimately what we're trying to accomplish - make certain that every rider on every train is safe, from the time they leave their home to the time they arrive at their destination," said Metrolink spokesman Scott Johnson. "But certainly while they're on board a Metrolink train."

For more tips on earthquake preparedness, see ABC7's guide at Prepare SoCal.

ABC7 has compiled a list of items that are important to have in your earthquake kit so that you're prepared for "the big one."

Comments / 1

Related
californiaglobe.com

CA High-Speed Rail Authority Awards $35 Million Stations Design Contract

The California High-Speed Rail Authority Board of Directors approved a $35 million design and support services contract for four Central Valley stations on Thursday to Foster + Partners and Arup (F+P Arup), inflating the $113 billion high-speed rail budget even further. Originally estimated to cost $33 billion in 2008, costs...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KTLA

Cooler temperatures expected in Southern California this weekend

After a warm fall week, cooler temperatures are on tap this weekend in Southern California.  The cooling trend begins Friday with high temperatures between 65 and 73 degrees along the coast, then dropping into the 65-70 degree range on Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.  In the valleys, high temperatures Friday will […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
KTVU FOX 2

California man and woman drown while vacationing in Maui

KEANAE, Maui - A California man and woman vacationing in Maui reportedly died after being swept out to sea. The drowning happened along the Keanae Landing on Thursday at 12:30 p.m., according to a Facebook post by the Hawaii Fire Fighters Association, and released by Maui Department of Fire and Public Safety.
CALIFORNIA STATE
kcrw.com

‘In the Weeds’: A family empire built on masa

Tacos are life in LA and every great taco starts with a great tortilla. Good Food’s annual Tortilla Tournament has taught eaters that supermarket brands will always be trumped by a homemade dark, yellow corn or fluffy four version from a tortilleria. Great tortillas are made across Southern California, but those from La Princesita, started by Francisco Ramirez in 1972, tower above most. Monica Ramirez and Enrique Rodriguez tell us about their family empire built on masa in this week’s “In the Weeds.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
kpcc.org

Are The Ports Of Southern California Free Flowing Now?

Are The Ports Of Southern California Free Flowing Now?. The infamous supply chain backup at Southern California ports that made headlines and caused traffic jams last year appears to be waning. At its peak in January there were 109 cargo ships in waiting, today the ports have returned to the normal four or five ships. Combined the ports of Los Angeles and Long Beach unloaded 686,000 containers in September, an 18% decrease from 2021. At the same time emissions harmful to human health have skyrocketed from ports, all rising at least 30% in the last year and inflaming local residents. Here to talk about the state of the ports in the region are Mario Cordero, Executive Director for the Port of Long Beach and John Wu, Professor of Supply Chain and Transportation at California State University San Bernardino.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ABC7

ABC7

Los Angeles, CA
144K+
Followers
15K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives & original programs from Los Angeles.

 https://abc7.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy