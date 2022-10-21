Nonprofit provides resources for a "fresh start" for former convicts

A nonprofit that helps former convicts is holding a “ Fresh Start Expo " this Saturday.

The second Fresh Start Expo will be held at the Tucson Convention Center on Oct. 22 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Thomas Cortese struggled to find his value in society when he was released from prison in 2016. He wondered, “when is someone going to do something to show that we mean something, to show we have value in this society?”

Since then, he’s found his way through his work for the community and the nonprofit 4Tucson. Now, he’s able to vote.

“It’s funny because I voted in 1980. And that’s the only time in my life. Because they say your vote is your voice, and I’m going to be able to vote,” he said.

He’s also on the committee for Fresh Start. He said, “I know that Fresh Start can change the system from the backside, forward.”

DaMond Holt is the Founder and CEO of Fresh Start. He said on Saturday they will be “helping people to get their marijuana convictions expunged, young people that made some bad choices as juveniles can get their backgrounds sealed.”

He said the lack of access to these resources keeps people from moving forward.

“When people come out of prison with no skills, no education, they were incarcerated but not rehabilitated, what we’re seeing is people getting right back into trouble and going into those same types of behaviors,” he said.

The expo will offer assistance from juvenile courts, superior courts, justice courts, city courts, the Pima County Public Defender and the Pima County Attorney’s office.

“We want people jumping back on their feet, working, employed, supporting their family,” said Pima County Attorney Laura Conover.

Thomas Cortese saw the impact the many resources had during last year’s expo. “They stood up just a little bit taller when they were done and then they walked over to this area where they could get clothes,” he said. “These wonderful volunteers would prepare them to do a video interview that they could put on a drive and present to a prospective employer.”

The expo will also offer free child care for anyone attending.

