Bellevue, NE

It's not too late to celebrate National Dental Hygiene Month

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Dental Hygiene Month takes place during October, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month is designed to make people aware of the importance of dental hygiene. Dentists recommend brushing every day, flossing once a week, and getting regular checkups. The mouth is known as "the window"...
OMAHA, NE
Halloween celebrations for all, even furry friends the week of October 24

OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Showing of Addams Family, Halloween music bingo, spooky selfies, trunk-or-treat, and trick-or-treating are all among the free, fun things to do the week of October 24. The Kinkaider Brewing Co., 2279 S 67th St., will be showing The Addams Family on Monday, October 24 at...
OMAHA, NE
Crews battle multiple blazes across Nebraska

NTV News has been monitoring the status of the fires since Sunday afternoon, and reports of new fires started late into the night. Eye witnesses in Franklin County told NTV News that flames were lighting up the night sky and the smell of smoke lasted for miles. As of 9...
NEBRASKA STATE
Officials say wildfires in Lancaster County under control

LANCASTER COUNTY, Neb. — Some Lancaster County families were waiting to return home Monday morning. The sheriff's office said at least three homes have been destroyed and two firefighters received medical care. "My understanding is that they were in a ditch. The fire went over them. One of the...
LANCASTER COUNTY, NE
NWS meteorologist talks October snowstorm 25 years on

OMAHA, Neb.—To put it bluntly, the blizzard of October 1997 was one for the books. That’s when a storm swept through and dumped 10-14 inches of snow on Omaha and Lincoln over one day, knocking out power, closing schools and canceling Halloween. "It was a very heavy, wet...
OMAHA, NE

