pullmanradio.com
WSU Percussion Ensemble to host annual concert
The WSU Percussion Ensemble will return for its annual fall concert this Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Kimbrough Concert hall. The group will present an eclectic mix of music for keyboards, drums, and more. The concert will feature WSU professor of tuba Dr. Chris Dickey performing a concerto with the ensemble.
pullmanradio.com
Wine-tasting planned for WSURA October program
WSU Retirees Association sponsors a wine-tasting with Winescape owner Dr. Patricia Butterfield of Spokane this Tuesday at 1:30 pm. The program called, The Best Escape is Winescape, will be held at the Lewis Alumni Centre and is open to WSU retirees, alumni and friends without charge. Dr. Butterfield is former...
Body found by the Spokane River near Peaceful Valley neighborhood
SPOKANE, Wash. — A body was found by the Spokane River near the Peaceful Valley neighborhood. The Spokane Police Department received a call around 4:00 PM Sunday afternoon near South A Street and West Riverside Avenue. SPD says their initial investigation appears that there were suspicious circumstances. SPD’s Major Crimes Unit is on the scene and will be set up...
Welcome home, Sprite! Ox returns to local farm following fire damage
CHENEY, Wash. — In August, Sullivan Family Farms took a deep hit. The Williams Lake Fire caused them to lose significant amounts of hay and timber. They also saw damage to their irrigation system. But the biggest hit of all was to their ox Sprite, who is the heart of their farm. Sprite faced serious injuries from his burns, leaving...
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Starting To Reoccupy Old City Hall Downtown-Remaining Funds From 2018 New City Hall Bond Proposed To Be Spent
The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.
pullmanradio.com
New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill
Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
Injured man rescued on Stevens Creek Trail
SPOKANE, Wash. — An injured man was rescued from the Stevens Creek Trail in Spokane on Saturday. Spokane County Fire District 8 says firefighters and medics rescued the man near the Rocks of Sharon. They say they hiked 2.5 miles to rescue the man and stabilized his injuries. He was transported to an ambulance by a UTV. READ: Suspect injured...
First snowflakes of the season fall at local ski mountains
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first flakes of the season have fallen at local ski mountains. Cameras show snow falling at Mt. Spokane and Schweitzer Mountain. Snow is expected in the higher elevations through the weekend as a strong system moves over the Inland Northwest. Passes around 3,500-4,000 feet can expect accumulations between Friday night and early next week. In lower...
KXLY
First freeze of the season on a sunnier Sunday – Matt
SPOKANE, Wash.– It’s fair to say that gardening season is over in the Inland Northwest. We only had our first night in the 30s on Friday in the Spokane metro, but now we’re going to jump down to our first freeze. This should be the coldest night this week for most places.
pullmanradio.com
Mountain View Road and 6th Street Bridge Construction Update
The City of Moscow announced the completion of construction on Mountain View Rd between Joseph and Sixth St. The corridor and new roundabout are now officially open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Travelers will find a host of safety improvements including wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks, including a controlled crossing with a manually-activated rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Mountain View Rd and 7th St., leading to the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
pullmanradio.com
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
q13fox.com
WATCH LIVE: Town Hall between Washington candidates for US Senate: Patty Murray, Tiffany Smiley
The candidates for US Senate, Democratic incumbent Patty Murray and Republican challenger Tiffany Smiley will take part in a Town Hall on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Gonzaga University in Spokane. Watch the Town Hall LIVE in the player above and on FOX 13+ (cable 10/ch. 22) at 5 p.m., followed...
Man Arrested Twice by LPD in two Weeks and Released Without Bond Misses Court Date, Arrest Warrant Issued
LEWISTON - A four-time convicted felon who was arrested in Lewiston on drug charges twice in two weeks, but was released by judges in Nez Perce County on his own recognizance both times, has failed to appear in court and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. As of early Thursday, he was still at large.
nbcrightnow.com
'He was brilliant': Legendary Eastern Washington coach Dick Zornes to be inducted into the Inland Northwest Sports Hall of Fame
Halls of fame don’t always recognize the right things, sometimes overlooking the subtle achievements, the victories over the hidden adversities, the odds-defying rise to competitiveness when starting from absolutely nothing. There’s no Hall of Coaching Impact, no way to gauge the percentage of players on a team whose personal...
KREM
How did Jayden de Laura come to leave Washington State for Arizona so quickly? l Locked on Pac-12
About 10 months ago, then-Washington State QB Jayden de Laura, put his name in the transfer portal. He's now an integral part of Arizona Football's rebuild.
nbcrightnow.com
First look: Washington State, fresh off its bye week, stages early-week matchup with Pac-12 heavyweight Utah
What is it? No. 15 Utah (5-2, 3-1 Pac-12) and Washington State (4-3, 1-3), both coming off a bye week, meet in Pullman for an early-week Pac-12 matchup featuring one of the conference’s rising teams – the Utes beat No. 7 USC on Oct. 15 – and a Cougar squad looking to end its midseason slide.
