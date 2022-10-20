The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 12 HOURS AGO