Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our trip to Sweet Tea Bed & Breakfast and the Hickory, North Carolina areaCarlee Alexandria: Travel and Lifestyle BloggerHickory, NC
Missing 74-Year-Old Woman's Body Found After Car Is FoundJeffery MacIredell County, NC
Wendy's Employee Unjustly Fired After 20 Years Gets to Be a Cop at Mount Holly Police Dept. Before Big Retirement PartyZack LoveMount Holly, NC
This Abandoned School is One of the Creepiest Places in North CarolinaTravel MavenConcord, NC
Musician Bing Futch in town for Piedmont Folkways and Carolina BalloonFestKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Related
iredellfreenews.com
Birth Announcements: October 11-20
The Birth Place at Iredell Memorial Hospital announced the following births:. ♦ A boy, Robert Xavier Barber, born to Jalissa Barber of Statesville. ♦ A girl, Kennedy-Aliza Rose Joyner, born to Courtney Ashton Joyner of Statesville. OCTOBER 13. ♦ A girl, Gracen Mae Santibanez-Mansfield, born to William Santibanez-Benitez and Samantha...
iredellfreenews.com
John Thomas Black
John Thomas Black, 63, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 21, 2022. Mr. Black was born to the late Mr. Thomas Black and Mrs. Ruby Black on January 20, 1959. John was married to Mrs. Debora Black for over 25 years before her passing. He served honorably in the National Guard for many years. Mr. Black work for the city for many years before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt.
iredellfreenews.com
Barbara Ann Houser Bellamy
Barbara Ann Houser Bellamy, 74, was born in Iredell County, N.C., on March 15, 1948, to the late Robert Charles Houser, and Mary Frances Tomlin Houser. She departed this life unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 19, 2022. Barbara attended Morningside High School, and she was a member of Mt. Vernon AME...
iredellfreenews.com
Patricia Elfreda Frazier
Miss Patricia Elfreda Frazier, 67, who was affectionately known as “Pat” or “Cookie,” entered this world on March 17, 1955, in Charlotte, N.C., to the late Ada Belle Oakley Staton and Robert Lee Frazier Sr. She peacefully entered into eternal rest on October 18, 2022, surrounded by her family at Westwood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Archdale, N.C.
iredellfreenews.com
Mary Gaynell Lamberth
Mary Gaynell Lamberth, 76, of Statesville, N.C., passed away Friday, October 21, 2022. Gaynell was born, April 25, 1946, in Iredell County, N.C., the daughter of the late, Guy Cephas Lamberth and Mary Jane McLelland Lamberth. She attended Statesville City Schools and graduated from Cool Spring High School. She worked as a seamstress for Hunter Manufacturing and was a member of Christ Boulevard United Methodist Church. Gaynell enjoyed living in Maggie Valley for a number of years.
iredellfreenews.com
Quinesha Gwendolyn Prince
Quinesha Gwendolyn Prince, 28, of Old Farm Road, Statesville, N.C., was born in Iredell County, N.C., on July 13, 1994, to Quinton Machaux Prince Sr. and Monica Hickmon Prince. She departed this life on Tuesday, October 18, 2022, at her home. Quinesha graduated from Statesville High School in 2012. At...
iredellfreenews.com
Scotts High Class of 1959 celebrates 63rd Reunion
The Class of 1959 of Scotts High School, Scotts, North Carolina; recently celebrated their 63rd class reunion at Boxcar Grille in Statesville. They meet for supper and the reunion. Attending class members (seated from left) were Tommy Brown, Billie Moore Swain, Sue Deal Lowery, Brenda Baker Bolick, JoAnn Morrison Payne,...
iredellfreenews.com
Sheriff: Suspect faces felony peeping charges after hidden cameras are found in southern Iredell County home
A 50-year-old man faces nearly a dozen felony charges following an Iredell County Sheriff’s Office investigation into a report that secret cameras were found throughout a home in southern Iredell County. Sheriff Darren Campbell announced the arrest of Chad Allen Krantz of Breezeview Place, Mooresville, in a news release...
iredellfreenews.com
ICSO Felony Arrests: October 13-20
The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office reported the following felony arrests:. ♦ Francis James Colletti, 54, of East Front Street, Statesville, charged with possession with intent to sell or deliver a controlled substance and four misdemeanor drug offenses. ♦ Shawntay Murice Martin, 40, of Beauty Street, Statesville, charged with possession...
iredellfreenews.com
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont to host 5K event on November 13
Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont will host its 5K event on Sunday, November 13 at Salisbury Community Park. Participation in the 5K event on November 13 is open to community runners and all proceeds from the event will benefit Girls on the Run of the Greater Piedmont. Registration cost is $30 to community runners and includes a GOTR 5K shirt and medal.
iredellfreenews.com
Trick or Treating set for Monday in Downtown Statesville Business District
The Downtown Statesville Trick or Treat event held in the downtown business district is scheduled for Monday, October 31, from 4 to 6 p.m. Trick or Treating has become an annual event in Historic Downtown Statesville, bringing over 1,500 children to downtown in past years. This is a fun safe opportunity for children to trick or treat and receive goodies from our downtown businesses.
iredellfreenews.com
Town of Mooresville Career Opportunities ($2,000-$3,000 Hiring Bonus)
POLICE OFFICER – $2000 SIGNING BONUS. POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR – DISPATCHER – $3,000 SIGNING BONUS. PART-TIME POLICE TELECOMMUNICATOR (DISPATCHER) WELDER-FABRICATOR ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: FLEET MAINTENANCE DEPARTMENT. Grade: RN80. SALARY RANGE: $39,865.00-$62,346.00. CLOSING DATE: 11/26/2022. Hiring Range: $39,865.00-$40,463.00. SANITATION OPERATOR II ($2,000 HIRING BONUS) Location: SANITATION DEPARTMENT. Grade:...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. EQUIPMENT OPERATOR II W/CDL- TRUCKING/TRANSPORTATION. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) Note: This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1.
iredellfreenews.com
SPD plans drug take-back event on October 29
The Statesville Police Department will participate in the DEA-sponsored National Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 29, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. SPD personnel will collect expired, unused, and unwanted medications from community members looking to properly dispose of these medications at the Walgreen’s located at 951 Davie Avenue in Statesville.
Comments / 0