John Thomas Black, 63, of Statesville, N.C., passed away on October 21, 2022. Mr. Black was born to the late Mr. Thomas Black and Mrs. Ruby Black on January 20, 1959. John was married to Mrs. Debora Black for over 25 years before her passing. He served honorably in the National Guard for many years. Mr. Black work for the city for many years before retiring. In his free time, he enjoyed the outdoors and loved to hunt.

STATESVILLE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO