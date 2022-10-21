ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque woman charged with stealing more than $8K in plants from multiple Albertson’s stores

By Natalie Wadas
 4 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque’s police chief says this crime is a strange one. A woman is charged with stealing thousands of dollars worth of potted plants from Albuquerque grocery stores.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EPrL1_0ih4EXOC00
Mugshot of Lovelea Degeer (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02wUdF_0ih4EXOC00
Mugshot of Jayson Morales (Courtesy: Albquerque Police Department)

Police say she even used her boyfriend and daughter to commit the crimes dating back to April 2021. Lovelea Degeer, 36, and Jayson Morales, 41, were arrested by the Albuquerque Police Department’s (APD) Organized Crime Unit in conjunction with Northwest PRT officers, SWAT, and the New Mexico Attorney’s General Office Wednesday.

Over the span of a year and a half, Degeer targeted about five different Albertson’s stores and managed to make off with more than $8,000 worth of plants. The investigation into Lovelea Degeer began in April of 2021 after the thefts began in northeast Albuquerque—usually resulting in the loss of hundreds of dollars worth of plants each time. “I have seen my variety of strange cases over the years, and this one is going to be up there in the top tier of them,” says Chief Harold Medina, police chief of APD.

Surveillance video catches Degeer’s white Nissan Sentra pulling up to the stores—with plates later identified as stolen—and Degeer getting out to steal any potted plants lined up on the sidewalk she could get her hands on.

Degeer hit up five different Albertson’s locations in the area more than 20 times. Ten times she was alone; five times, she was accompanied by her boyfriend, later identified as Jayson Morales; and nine times accompanied by her 15-year-old daughter.

Mugshot of Lovelea Degeer (Courtesy: Albuqerque Police Department)
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e0uPM_0ih4EXOC00
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3v4ntg_0ih4EXOC00
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40AaKT_0ih4EXOC00
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AlebT_0ih4EXOC00
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MBIHx_0ih4EXOC00
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WqI8g_0ih4EXOC00
Surveillance photo allegedly showing Lovelea Degeer stealing plants (Courtesy: Albuquerque Police Department)

“This is a trend we sometimes see is people put their kids in harm’s way as they commit crime,” Chief Medina says, “They’re teaching their kids something that’s going to be detrimental to them for the rest of their life. I mean, a lot of studies out there show that at a very young age you form your personality and it’s disheartening to see that parents would put their children in these types of situations.”

The police report shows these crimes are seasonal—many being committed in April and September, and March and May—as plants were set outside. The report states as Degeer’s criminal escapades continued, she became quicker at it. In one case, the report says she was able to shove plants into her car and speed away in under 20 seconds.

But what was Degeer, her daughter, and Morales doing with all of these plants? Selling them under the fake name ‘Anna Trujillo’ on Facebook Marketplace.

“The disappointing part to remember is, a lot of times people are buying this property, this brand-new property like ‘Oh I’m getting a great deal on this.’ And I think those individuals need to remember that they’re feeding into the problem,” Chief Medina says.

Due to the persistence of the shoplifting incidents, Albertson’s stores were forced to change their displays at the time to try to save some of their potted plants. However, when corporate told them to put them back up in September, the thefts began again.

Upon their arrest, Degeer and Morales had two guns, more than $3,000 in cash, $1,500 worth of stolen property, and drug-related items. Morales was on probation at the time of the arrest. That’s been revoked, and he’s charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Degeer is facing around 43 counts—including shoplifting and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Chief Medina wasn’t able to say at this time what charges Degeer’s 15-year-old daughter might be facing.

Comments / 21

Patricia Arellano
4d ago

The cops can't solve any murders or car theft but they solved the case of the "missing plants" green thumbs up. 🌿🌱🌿🌱🌿🌱🌿🌿🌿👍👍👍

Reply(2)
20
YoGuero
3d ago

This was a hilarious read. My whole family has been entertained by this story. The compulsive plant lady. Watch u got? I’ve got a spider plant! Lol

Reply
7
 

