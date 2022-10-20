Read full article on original website
Related
pullmanradio.com
WSU Percussion Ensemble to host annual concert
The WSU Percussion Ensemble will return for its annual fall concert this Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Kimbrough Concert hall. The group will present an eclectic mix of music for keyboards, drums, and more. The concert will feature WSU professor of tuba Dr. Chris Dickey performing a concerto with the ensemble.
pullmanradio.com
Wine-tasting planned for WSURA October program
WSU Retirees Association sponsors a wine-tasting with Winescape owner Dr. Patricia Butterfield of Spokane this Tuesday at 1:30 pm. The program called, The Best Escape is Winescape, will be held at the Lewis Alumni Centre and is open to WSU retirees, alumni and friends without charge. Dr. Butterfield is former...
pullmanradio.com
New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill
Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
pullmanradio.com
Mountain View Road and 6th Street Bridge Construction Update
The City of Moscow announced the completion of construction on Mountain View Rd between Joseph and Sixth St. The corridor and new roundabout are now officially open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Travelers will find a host of safety improvements including wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks, including a controlled crossing with a manually-activated rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Mountain View Rd and 7th St., leading to the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
pullmanradio.com
City Of Pullman Starting To Reoccupy Old City Hall Downtown-Remaining Funds From 2018 New City Hall Bond Proposed To Be Spent
The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.
Comments / 0