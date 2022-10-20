Read full article on original website
New Housing Subdivision Planned For Pullman’s Military Hill
Another housing subdivision is being planned for Pullman’s Military Hill. The proposed development is called Westend Villas and is planned for about 4 acres of undeveloped land next to Pullman High School at the end of Valley View Drive. The plan calls for constructing 12 four-unit buildings with each unit having three to four bedrooms. According to documents filed with the City of Pullman the developer plans to price the units at the middle-range housing market. Work on the proposed development is scheduled to begin in the spring.
Mountain View Road and 6th Street Bridge Construction Update
The City of Moscow announced the completion of construction on Mountain View Rd between Joseph and Sixth St. The corridor and new roundabout are now officially open to vehicular and pedestrian traffic. Travelers will find a host of safety improvements including wider sidewalks, bike lanes, and crosswalks, including a controlled crossing with a manually-activated rapid flashing beacon at the intersection of Mountain View Rd and 7th St., leading to the Moscow School District Community Playfields.
City Of Pullman Starting To Reoccupy Old City Hall Downtown-Remaining Funds From 2018 New City Hall Bond Proposed To Be Spent
The City of Pullman is starting to use the old downtown city hall building as officials still try to determine the long-term plan for the facility. Voters in the City of Pullman approved a 10.5 million dollar bond in February of 2018 for a new city hall. Most of the money was used to purchase the old Encounter Ministries church campus on Crestview Street and renovate it into the new city hall. Most city offices moved into the new city hall on Sunnyside Hill two years ago.
WSU Percussion Ensemble to host annual concert
The WSU Percussion Ensemble will return for its annual fall concert this Tuesday from 7:30 to 9:00 pm at the Kimbrough Concert hall. The group will present an eclectic mix of music for keyboards, drums, and more. The concert will feature WSU professor of tuba Dr. Chris Dickey performing a concerto with the ensemble.
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
Reubens Man Killed in Head-on Crash Near Grangeville
GRANGEVILLE, Idaho (KLIX)-A 42-year-old Idaho man died following a head-on crash Monday morning south of Grangeville. At around 7;24 a.m. the man from Reubens had been headed south on U.S. Highway 95 in a Toyota pickup when he crossed the center line and hit a Nissan pickup head-on, according to Idaho State Police. The man and the driver of the Nissan, a 69-year-old woman from Riggins, were taken to an area hospital where the man died. ISP said the man was not wearing a seat belt, the woman did have a seat belt on. The crash remains under investigation.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspected Local Meth Trafficker Tyson Farley After He Failed To Return To Jail After Furlough
An arrest warrant has been issued for a suspected local methamphetamine trafficker after he failed to go back to jail after being released. 43-year-old Tyson Farley is charged with multiple narcotics charges in Latah County Second District including felony meth trafficking. Farley was temporarily released from jail by Magistrate Judge Megan Marshall on a furlough so he could visit a family member who was deathly ill. Farley never returned to jail and has missed multiple court hearings. A felony arrest warrant with no bond has been issued for Farley. It’s valid in Idaho, Washington, Oregon and Montana.
Nationwide arrest warrant set for Pullman woman
A 35-year-old Pullman woman has a $100,000 warrant issued on her for her alleged role in an armed robbery from September. Gavriel Hernandez of Pullman, alongside 37-year-old Roy Valdez, were arrested and accused of armed robbery after they allegedly robbed a man at gunpoint in his own home. It is currently believed that the intent of the theft was both for narcotics and cash, according to Whitman County Sherriff Brett Myers.
