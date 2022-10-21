Read full article on original website
Student improv group performs for Elon Community
Instant Laughter troupe members Niklas Salah, Cristy Mariné, Aniya Arnold, Markley Bortz, Ross Brunschwig, Sean Mikesh and Kelli Geiger. Elon University senior Ross Brunschwig joined Instant Laughter his freshman year after hearing about the improv troupe from several upperclassmen who encouraged him to audition. Brunschwig is now one of...
Elon campus police kicks off neighborhood office hours
Campus Police Chief Joe LeMire said Campus Safety Office Hours is about relationship building and creating different avenues for positive interactions. Elon University Campus Safety and Police is in the early weeks of its new program, Campus Safety Office Hours, taking place in each residential neighborhood. Every campus police officer...
PHOTO GALLERY: North Carolina State Fair
The 2022 North Carolina State Fair ran from Oct. 13 to Oct. 23 and welcomed over 854,368 visitors, according to the fair’s attendance records as of Oct. 23. Though the fair is yet to reach its pre-pandemic attendance levels, the number of visitors has increased since last year. The...
Town of Elon welcomes new police officers, discusses Link Transit
Town of Elon crest on Oct. 24, 2022. The town of Elon welcomed two new police officers, discussed the addition of Link Transit to the town and approved development plans for Elon University’s campus at the Oct. 24 work session. Edgar Ocampo-Fuentes, a new recruit from Siler City, is...
Elon University volleyball avoids sweep defeating College of Charleston
The Elon University volleyball team celebrates after winning a point against College of Charleston at Schar Center on Oct. 23. Elon won in five sets. The Elon University volleyball team returned to Schar Center today to avoid a sweep at home after losing 3-1 on Oct. 22 to the College of Charleston. The Phoenix defeated the Cougars 3-2 in an intense, back and forth five-set battle.
