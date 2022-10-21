The Elon University volleyball team celebrates after winning a point against College of Charleston at Schar Center on Oct. 23. Elon won in five sets. The Elon University volleyball team returned to Schar Center today to avoid a sweep at home after losing 3-1 on Oct. 22 to the College of Charleston. The Phoenix defeated the Cougars 3-2 in an intense, back and forth five-set battle.

