New Orleans Saints rookie Rashid Shaheed burns Arizona Cardinals for 2nd career TD

New Orleans Saints undrafted rookie free agent Rashid Shaheed made his regular-season debut with the team last week. He proceeded to score on a 44-yard touchdown in his inly touch of the game, a 30-26 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals .

The Weber State product was out there on offense early during Thursday night’s game against the Arizona Cardinals . It didn’t take Shaheed too long to make an impact.

That included the rookie receiver connecting with Andy Dalton on a 53-yard touchdown to open the scoring early in the first quarter. Shaheed absolutely torched Cardinals cornerback Marco Wilson, turning him into burnt toast.

Two NFL touches. Ninety-seven total yards. That’s all sorts of absurd. To make this even crazier, the small-school product is the only player this season with a 30-plus touchdown receiving and rushing. Did we mention that he has touched the ball just two times?

Rashid Shaheed quickly becoming the story of the NFL season

A native of Arizona, Shaheed tore his ACL with Weber State last season. He was unable to work out for NFL teams during the Scouting Combine and pre-draft process, leading to him going undrafted this past spring. In 11 games last season for Weber State, Shaheed tallied 39 catches for 695 yards and four touchdowns .

“Yes, we did. It was a play that we had schemed up all week. We ran it in practice, and it worked. I had a feeling it was coming up soon and it did. I made most of the opportunity.” Rashid Shaheed on whether the Saints planned for him to get touches in Week 6

With Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry still sidelined to injury , Shaheed has been given an opportunity. He’s running with it (literally).

