ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Broncos give QB Brett Rypien starter reps with Wilson limited

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dMqOI_0ih4Ci4t00

The Denver Broncos are preparing quarterback Brett Rypien for the event that he must start Sunday’s game against the visiting New York Jets in place of the injured Russell Wilson.

Wilson was a limited participant for the second straight practice due to a hamstring injury suffered in last week’s 19-16 loss to the Indianapolis Colts. He’s also playing through a injury to his throwing shoulder, a partially torn lat muscle.

Coach Nathaniel Hackett said Wilson looked “very good” Thursday and declined to say how the reps were being split.

“We’re working through all that,” Hackett said. “We want to be sure that we are taking care of Russ and making sure he is getting ready for the game. I don’t know the number exactly. We want to be sure we are getting everybody ready to go.”

That includes not only Rypien but journeyman Josh Johnson, who is on Denver’s practice squad.

Rypien, the nephew of Super Bowl-winning quarterback Mark Rypien, has played in four NFL games and made one start. Coincidentally, that came against the New York Jets in 2020, a game Denver won as Rypien went for 242 yards on 19-of-31 passing with two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The Jets (4-2) and the Broncos (2-4) are among the NFL’s biggest surprises this year for different reasons. The Jets have won three straight games, including last week on the road against the Green Bay Packers, while the Broncos’ offense has struggled despite the offseason acquisition of Wilson.

Wilson has thrown for 1,442 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions through six games, completing 58.6 percent of his passes, far below his career average of 64.8. Last season marked the first time in his 11-year NFL career that he missed a game, ending a 149-game ironman streak.

“You want the guys that want to be on the field,” Hackett said. “They’re going to do every single thing they can, and they think that they can play all the time. Those are the tough discussions you have to have with people because you don’t want to put anybody out there that isn’t healthy.”

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game

Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What RGIII Said About Andrew Luck

Former NFL quarterbacks Andrew Luck and Robert Griffin III will forever be tied at the hip over their Heisman Trophy rivalry and the race to see who would go No. 1 overall in the 2012 NFL Draft. Unfortunately, neither one of them was able to have the kind of NFL career they wanted.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
The Spun

Everyone's Saying Same Thing About Gisele On Sunday

The wife of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has reportedly split from her legendary husband. While a divorce hasn't been finalized yet, Bundchen has reportedly hired a prominent attorney. She and Brady have reportedly been living separately for a while now. Sunday, the Bucs are struggling against the Panthers...
TAMPA, FL
The Denver Gazette

Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett to keep offensive playcalling duties: 'Our operations have been going really well'

DENVER — Things aren't going well for first-year Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett. His team has lost four in a row, with a 16-9 defeat to the Jets being their latest letdown. Sitting at 2-5 with the worst scoring offense in the NFL, Hackett and the Broncos are on the verge of having one of the most disappointing seasons in franchise history. And it's largely due to Hackett's offense — which was promised to be explosive and high-scoring — being complete inept.
DENVER, CO
numberfire.com

Russell Wilson (hamstring) ruled out for Broncos in Week 7; Brett Rypien to start

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will not play Sunday in the team's Week 7 game against the New York Jets. Wilson injured his hamstring Monday in the team's loss to the Chargers, and after struggling to participate in practice throughout the week, the team has decided to hold him back and give the injury a chance to heal. Brett Rypien will be the one who gets the start under center versus Zach Wilson and Co.
DENVER, CO
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

82K+
Followers
62K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy