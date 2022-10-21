Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KNOE TV8
Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Rice, falling 42-41 in overtime. However, freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy came in clutch for the Bulldogs. After Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing exited the game with injuries, the Calvary Baptist product entered the game with 37 seconds remaining and threw the touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Lyddy added an 18-yard overtime touchdown pass.
KNOE TV8
Louisiana Tech loses overtime showdown to Rice
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech hosted Rice for its homecoming game, where they are undefeated at Joe Aillet Stadium this season. The Bulldogs looked strong early, possessing a 10-point lead three times through the first three quarters. But the Owls started the fourth quarter scoring 14 unanswered points. After injuries to quarterbacks Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing, freshman and former Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy entered the game with under a minute to play. Lyddy threw a touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen on his first play, and then hit Tre Harris for the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. The Bulldogs responded to Rice’s overtime touchdown with Lyddy’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Harris. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie elected to attempt the two-point conversion, but it was no good. La Tech falls to Rice 42-41 in an overtime homecoming heartbreaker.
KNOE TV8
West Monroe wins big over Ouachita in Game of the Week, Ruston defeats West Ouachita and Neville claims victory at Tioga
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, West Monroe got revenge from last season’s loss to Ouachita with a 45-14 home victory. Rebel’s quarterback Hayden Federico finished with five total touchdowns and running back Gage DeJean led the game with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ruston increased its winning streak to seven games and handed West Ouachita its four straight loss. Bearcats defeat Chiefs, 48-7. Neville traveled to Tioga to face a tough Indians squad. The Tigers remain undefeated in District 2-4A with a 43-7 win, dropping Tioga to 0-2 in District play.
Football Friday Night Xtra: A Preview of Ruston vs West Ouachita Week 8 match-up
RUSTON, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ruston Bearcats welcomes a week eight homecoming edition, match up with the West Ouachita Chiefs. Looking into tonight’s game the Bearcats on a six game winning streak with only one lost on the season. West Ouachita looking to get back in a winning streak after losing their last three games […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Lincoln Prep honors 2022 Homecoming Court
The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers earned a crucial win in their Homecoming game Thursday night by defeating River Oaks 34-8 at Cedar Creek’s Cougars Stadium. On hand to cheer on the Panthers was the 2022 Lincoln Prep Homecoming Court, which was recognized at halftime of the win. Pictured from...
KNOE TV8
Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
FOX 14 Your Morning News: Inktober event happening tonight in Monroe
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Fox 14 Your Morning News, Mitch in the Morning gives details on an event happening tonight, that allow kids to create cartoon characters. For more details, be sure to watch the clip above.
West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide
MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
Franklin Parish’s Sheriff release statement after brawl at the Carroll High versus Franklin Parish High football game
On Friday, October 21, 2022, Sheriff Kevin W. Cobb of the Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office released a statement after a brawl took place at a football game between Carroll High School and Franklin Parish High School on October 20, 2022.
KNOE TV8
OCS beats Cedar Creek to remain unbeaten at home, Mangham runs over Ferriday and Jena defeats Bunkie
Watch these highlights from week 8 of Friday Night Blitz!. Watch these highlights from week 8 of Friday Night Blitz!
KNOE TV8
Arrests “likely” after coach’s physical contact with sheriff
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Franklin Parish Sheriff’s Office told KNOE 8 News that arrests are “likely” after an altercation in the Franklin Parish High School stands Thursday night, according to Sheriff Kevin Cobb. Cobb said he received several complaints about Carroll coaches using profanity in the...
KNOE TV8
Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you dread being asked the question, “Where do you want to eat?” because you know the place you end up at will be one you have been to hundreds of times. Well, Athena Restaurant in Monroe is a place that will get you out of that restaurant rut.
lincolnparishjournal.com
Ruston man shot following traffic stop
A motorist who bailed out of his moving car when a Union Parish deputy attempted to stop him was later apprehended suffering from a gunshot wound from an unknown source. A Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on LA Highway 33 at Rosewood in Farmerville Saturday for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the building. The driver fled the scene, running behind the business.
Fire takes place at the Feed Mill in Franklin Parish; no injuries reported
WINNSBORO, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, around 7:28 AM, Winnsboro Fire Department, Wisner Fire Department, and Franklin Parish Fire Protection District 2 and 4 responded to a grain bin fire at the Feed Mill on Pete Hearing Road. Upon arrival, authorities discovered light smoke in the rear of the facility. According to […]
Louisiana man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown
Louisiana Woman Dies in Morning House Fire, Cause and Use of Smoke Detectors Unknown. Louisiana – On October 21, 2022, Louisiana State Fire Marshal (LASFM) deputies resumed their investigation into a fatal house fire in Winnfield that killed a female resident. On Wednesday, October 19, just before 11 a.m.,...
Mother and daughter allegedly set their Louisiana mobile home on fire; arrested
Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. WEST CARROLL PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Friday, October 21, 2022, the State Fire Marshal’s Office announced they have arrested a mother and daughter for allegedly setting a mobile home on fire. According to officials, the duo was moving out of the residence. Authorities booked 40-year-old […]
lincolnparishjournal.com
Traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms
Grambling police arrested an Arkansas woman Wednesday on drug charges after she was stopped for speeding. Two GPD officers we’re running radar when they clocked if car traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Stadium Drive. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer saw...
magnoliareporter.com
North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own
A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
LaTech visiting professor arrested for indecent behavior with juveniles
A visiting Louisiana Tech University professor was arrested on Wednesday for indecent behavior with juveniles.
Comments / 0