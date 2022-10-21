ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KNOE TV8

Former Calvary Baptist quarterback comes in clutch for La Tech

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Louisiana Tech suffered a heartbreaking homecoming loss to Rice, falling 42-41 in overtime. However, freshman quarterback Landry Lyddy came in clutch for the Bulldogs. After Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing exited the game with injuries, the Calvary Baptist product entered the game with 37 seconds remaining and threw the touchdown and two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. Lyddy added an 18-yard overtime touchdown pass.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

Louisiana Tech loses overtime showdown to Rice

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - La Tech hosted Rice for its homecoming game, where they are undefeated at Joe Aillet Stadium this season. The Bulldogs looked strong early, possessing a 10-point lead three times through the first three quarters. But the Owls started the fourth quarter scoring 14 unanswered points. After injuries to quarterbacks Parker McNeil and Matthew Downing, freshman and former Calvary Baptist quarterback Landry Lyddy entered the game with under a minute to play. Lyddy threw a touchdown pass to Cyrus Allen on his first play, and then hit Tre Harris for the two-point conversion to send the game to overtime. The Bulldogs responded to Rice’s overtime touchdown with Lyddy’s 18-yard touchdown pass to Harris. Head Coach Sonny Cumbie elected to attempt the two-point conversion, but it was no good. La Tech falls to Rice 42-41 in an overtime homecoming heartbreaker.
RUSTON, LA
KNOE TV8

West Monroe wins big over Ouachita in Game of the Week, Ruston defeats West Ouachita and Neville claims victory at Tioga

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - In the Game of the Week, West Monroe got revenge from last season’s loss to Ouachita with a 45-14 home victory. Rebel’s quarterback Hayden Federico finished with five total touchdowns and running back Gage DeJean led the game with 145 rushing yards and a touchdown. Ruston increased its winning streak to seven games and handed West Ouachita its four straight loss. Bearcats defeat Chiefs, 48-7. Neville traveled to Tioga to face a tough Indians squad. The Tigers remain undefeated in District 2-4A with a 43-7 win, dropping Tioga to 0-2 in District play.
WEST MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Lincoln Prep honors 2022 Homecoming Court

The Lincoln Preparatory School Panthers earned a crucial win in their Homecoming game Thursday night by defeating River Oaks 34-8 at Cedar Creek’s Cougars Stadium. On hand to cheer on the Panthers was the 2022 Lincoln Prep Homecoming Court, which was recognized at halftime of the win. Pictured from...
GRAMBLING, LA
KNOE TV8

Vigil held for anniversary of Ruston woman’s death

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The family of Sheila Marie Jackson held a vigil in her honor for the five-year anniversary of her death. Sheila was 52 years old when she was found dead on highway 167 in Ruston, LA on October 22nd, 2017. Her siblings have held a vigil every...
RUSTON, LA
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found guilty for February 2020 homicide

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Monday, October 17, 2022, the trial in the case of State of Louisiana v. Lester Ramsey Jr. began in the Ouachita Parish Courthouse. According to officials, Ramsey was charged with Second-Degree Murder for the February 2020 homicide of Cadarion “Nuuk” Buggs. The State presented the testimony of multiple witnesses, including […]
WEST MONROE, LA
KNOE TV8

Feed Your Soul: Getting out of the restaurant rut

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Do you dread being asked the question, “Where do you want to eat?” because you know the place you end up at will be one you have been to hundreds of times. Well, Athena Restaurant in Monroe is a place that will get you out of that restaurant rut.
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Ruston man shot following traffic stop

A motorist who bailed out of his moving car when a Union Parish deputy attempted to stop him was later apprehended suffering from a gunshot wound from an unknown source. A Union Parish Sheriff’s deputy attempted to stop a 1999 Mercury Marquis on LA Highway 33 at Rosewood in Farmerville Saturday for a traffic violation. As the vehicle pulled into a business, the driver exited the vehicle while it was still moving, causing the vehicle to strike the building. The driver fled the scene, running behind the business.
RUSTON, LA
KLFY News 10

Louisiana man accused of stalking women and inviting them to get in his vehicle; arrested

Disclaimer: All subjects are presumed innocent until proven guilty. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — At approximately 7:30 AM on Thursday, October 20, 2022, Monroe Police arrested 63-year-old Waymon Duchense at his residence on Dera Drive after multiple complaints of him allegedly stalking women. According to authorities, Duchense was on Island Drive in Monroe, La. stopping women […]
MONROE, LA
lincolnparishjournal.com

Traffic stop yields marijuana, mushrooms

Grambling police arrested an Arkansas woman Wednesday on drug charges after she was stopped for speeding. Two GPD officers we’re running radar when they clocked if car traveling at 50 miles per hour in a 35 mph zone on Stadium Drive. After the vehicle was stopped, an officer saw...
GRAMBLING, LA
magnoliareporter.com

North Louisiana man accused of selling cattle he didn't own

A Bienville Parish, LA resident was arrested last week for felony theft involving cattle. Agents with the Louisiana Department of Corrections Probation and Parole Division and the Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office were part of the investigation. The arrest resulted from a warrant from Bienville Parish regarding an investigation conducted by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission.
BIENVILLE PARISH, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy